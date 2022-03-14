Your Aries season and Spring Equinox horoscopes are here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting March 19, 2022.

Aries season is all about fresh starts.

If you have had something on your mind, then now is the time to say it. In fact, you might not be able to stop yourself, as we are all about to experience a very rare and wondrous 'opening up' of all things having to do with communication.

This event is known as Moon trine Mercury. Whereas we are very used to what happens during Mercury retrograde, we can also expect similar — though positive — experiences with other Mercury transits.

The Moon trine Mercury brings good news, and so many of us will be happy to partake in this particular occurrence.

If we are alive, then we are affected. Keep in mind that we're also entering Aries season, and that means that just about everything we experience during this time is heightened, made stronger.

This transit can give us the courage to speak up, or it could inhibit our speech. We might want to address a crowd of thousands, or we may find that discretion is the better path...what's notable about this transit and its effect on communication is that, whatever we do, whether it's speaking up or staying on the down-low, we'll be doing it for the right reasons.

Sometimes communication is about what is not said, as well as what is so blatantly spoken. Moon trine Mercury lets us have insight as to which path of communication will work out best for us.

This is a great time for moving plans ahead, starting creative works, and gathering together folks who are like-minded.

So, here's how each zodiac sign will be affected by the 2022 Spring Equinox starting March 19.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

On March 21, you will say something that will prove to those around you that you are indeed the person they can count on.

In fact, if you're speaking to more than one person, you'll have a fan club by the end of your presentation.

You are super strong during this transit, and you should take advantage of your powers of charisma. You will be listened to, your words matter, and because the Sun is now in Aries, you will be taken seriously.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are the one who will bring the revolution, so to speak. This refers to your reaction to the Sun in Aries and Moon trine Mercury, which is certain to make you feel like something is wrong and that if you don't make it right, no one will.

You see the problem and now it's on you to turn things around.

You have the ability to do this, and you'll spend most of this transit convincing people, successfully, that they need to change the way they're doing something.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A big decision will be made during this transit, and it may end up toppling an expectation of yours; you thought things would go one way when they are decidedly going another way.

There could be a change of plans, and you might be obligated to participate in something of a 'fun' nature.

With our Sun in Aries, fun is what it's all about.

You'll be curious and standoffish at first, but shortly after you assess the situation, you'll find yourself having a blast.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It falls on you today to be the one who acts the role of the hero. You'll be coming through for someone you love today, and they will think of you as their knight in shining armor.

You have what it takes to make someone feel really good about themselves and about life in general.

Your compassionate nature rules today, and though you might come on strong, thanks to the Aries transit in place here, you will be making someone very happy.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may be tempted to spend money that you do not have, but on this day, you do not care — if there's something you want, you'll find a way to make it your own. This transit brings out your vivacious need to live life your way.

You feel as though there is no point to having money if not to spend it freely, and that is exactly what you find a way to do.

You communicate through gifts and treats. Aries season brings out your generous side.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

By the end of this transit, you'll be able to pay yourself on the back for a job well done.

You have leveled the playing field, Virgo, and this means that you have finally completed something that was left unattended for way too long and fell into disarray.

This is a major success on your part and it will inspire you to do more, go further, achieve greater. You've always worked well with Aries energy, as you enjoy the power of it all.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's all a good opportunity for you today, Libra, as you'll be handed over the chance to do something amazing.

Because you are very good at communication, you'll be the one chosen to do the dirty work during this transit, but that 'dirty work' is exactly the kind of work you like, and when you're in your element, all you can bring forth is success and victory.

Aries season always brings you the fortitude to carry on.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It will be during the Moon trine Mercury that you will finally feel vindicated. Whatever has gone on in the past has finally righted itself, and this is due to efforts you made to make it so.

You are someone to be listened to, a force Majeure, a natural-born leader. Aries energy gives you that extra edge — and wow, does it ever work for you.

You will be leading those who wish to work with you into a better understanding of business and money-making.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'll be feeling very playful during Moon trine Mercury, and with the Sun in Aries now, when you play, you create.

That's where the fun is for you, and when it comes to communicating, you do your best job showing what you're made of through the arts.

And not only will you be able to show off your talents, but you'll also be selling your wares, as well. Much success in art-commerce during this transit.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have been waiting on important news and during the Moon trine Mercury, you'll receive the info you need.

Now, this report back might not be stellar, but you needed to know in order to move on.

Knowing is better than remaining ignorant, so you welcome the news, no matter how good or bad it might be.

All things will smooth themselves out, once the 'decree' is in. Because we've just started Aries season, you'll need patience.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have been in emotional pain, and with the power of Aries Sun in your court, you will be able to purge yourself of this pain through creativity.

Your pain will lift you up, so to speak.

And through this purge, you'll be able to free yourself. It's convoluted, yes, but you will somehow be able to translate your heartache into creative expression, which will touch the hearts of others.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It may not last, but you are going to be the magical child during this transit, meaning that practically everything you touch turns to gold.

This is a great time for you to invest or play the lottery.

You are a magnet for money during this transit, and with the Sun in Aries, you could go very far with this if you express yourself clearly and with intent. Say the right thing, and you'll open the doors to major success, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.