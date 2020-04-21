6 Alluring Zodiac Signs Who Charm Everyone They Meet, According To Astrology

They captivate you with just one word.

Have you ever been to a party and found someone you felt you had to meet? You may know their name or heard about them through friends, but something inside you made you feel compelled to go over and start a conversation.

We've all had an experience with people who are so captivating, we’re drawn to them. They spark our interest in some way, and it’s as if we have no other choice but to somehow engage with them.

Some people call this star quality, and others just describe it as having an intriguing personality. But which alluring zodiac signs in astrology give off this vibe?

You don’t necessarily have to be an extrovert or have a loud personality to interest people or know how to be charming. Sometimes it’s the quietest person in the room that has an air of mystery to them, drawing you in. It could also be someone with admirable qualities and you feel compelled to discover more about them.

Charisma isn’t always flashy or loud, but it’s always special and unique. And when we’re drawn to someone, our interest may start out small, but it tends to grow the more we learn about them.

1. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

People gravitate to Aquarius because there's something about them that lets people know they will be accepted. Aquarius are inclusive, non-judgmental, and positive enough to find something interesting about everyone.

It could also be because Aquarius tends to not be dependent on anyone for their emotional, financial, or physical needs. If Aquarius likes you, they like you for who you are, not for what you can do for them. They have a high intellect, and are very creative and loyal.

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos dazzle anyone who comes into their sphere, which explains why they're so popular. When someone is as confident as Leo, you can't help but want to be around them so that some of their magic rubs off on you. They've got positive energy about them, charisma to burn, and have a ton of energy.

Leos make people feel happy and better about their lives. People are drawn to Leos for their big personalities, kindness, and generous spirit. They are leaders and people look up to them.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

People are drawn to Sagittarians for their fantastic sense of humor, their kindness, and their openness. Sagittarius wants to meet you as much as you want to meet them. It's difficult not to get caught up in their enthusiasm because they get excited by learning about things they didn't know or never even knew existed.

They're also extremely optimistic, which is a very attractive quality. Being around Sagittarius feels a lot like seeing the world through a child's eyes: it helps you to see things in a new and magical way.

4. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

People are drawn to Libras because they know this zodiac sign will always be there, listen, and advocate for them. Libra is the fairest and most loyal friend you could ever have, so why wouldn't you want to have someone like that in your life?

They're honest without being unkind, and their manner is delightful. Libras make you feel comfortable and welcome. While people may initially be drawn to Libra because of their charm and social ease, they soon learn there's more to them than how they look.

5. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's never a dull moment in Gemini's life, which could be why people are drawn to them. They're also funny and say the wisest things when you least expect it. They can be the life of the party one moment, and the next be focused on you while you spill your guts.

Geminis are flexible and don't get thrown when things don't go as planned. In reality, they like when the unexpected happens because that gives them an opportunity to be spontaneous and think on their feet. Geminis have the talent to make almost anything fun.

6. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's hard to resist an Aries because they have such a fun, positive, and creative vibe about them. Their sense of adventure and ability to think outside the box are very compelling.

Aries are bubbling over with energy and spirit. They're confident without being full of themselves or obnoxious. If they have a new project, Aries is going to commit to it with everything they've got. They play to win, and who doesn't like the glamour of a winner?

