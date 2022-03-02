Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 3, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Thursday, March 3, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

A window of opportunity is opening for all zodiac signs, and this comes directly as a result of Jupiter conjunct the Sun and Moon in the most psychic zodiac sign of all — Pisces.

When we enter such a highly vibrational zone in the sign of water, like a conduit of energy that rapidly moves across to electrocute us when not careful, we can fall prey to our thoughts, desires, and inclinations thinking that we know what it is we want — when we don't.

There's power here to tap into if you want it. The day is full of choices, though, and you'll need some guidance along the way.

For so many zodiac signs, that's the helpfulness of a daily tarot card reading — to fine-tune a focus and get to work.

What's in store for your day, according to your daily tarot card reading this Thursday?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Aries, there are lots of fresh ideas and things that are bustling inside of you to try and do. Now, that you have the opportunity to start a new project or innovation, take it.

With all this excitement about the future, try not to lose momentum by keeping everything in your head. Write down your ideas and formulate a plan.

Even if you have to jot your inspiration down on a paper napkin or record it on your phone, you won't lose an idea that's sparked in passing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Do you have an important decision you need to make? The Two of Swords tarot card often comes up when there's confusion about what you think is best and what you feel you ought to do.

When you can't decide which path is best for you to take, don't try to make a blind decision. Structure your options by creating a pros and cons list. Then, let the facts help you to know which path is best for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It's not easy to leave the known to venture into what is unclear, but you are strong and ready to do so.

This could be why you have The Two of Wands for your daily tarot card reading. The day opens a path to your destiny, but you also have to allow yourself to become uncomfortable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

The Moon tarot card is one that signals deception and tells you why you cannot trust another person.

You may find yourself in a position where you want to let your guards down, but a part of your gut warns you to think twice.

The unfortunate truth is that in some relationships trust is impossible, and instead of letting your guards down, they have to remain strong.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Do you feel as though everyone's luck is better than yours? The reversed Wheel of Fortune is an invitation to evaluate your fortune to see if it can be improved.

Leo, you have been hit hard with an unlucky streak, but that doesn't mean your life won't take a turn for the better. Positive thinking isn't enough, though.

You'll want to take charge of your life by making choices that move you closer to your destiny and fate.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Time is a limited resource, and when you get the Seven of Pentacles, it's a reminder to invest your time wisely.

Each day comes with a series of choices that build to an end result. So, when you have a goal you want to reach, don't cut corners or short-change yourself. Make the best use of your resources and all that you have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The Hierophant tarot card is about tradition and doing things the way that others have always done it.

Like a person who is resistant to change, you may find yourself facing a tough decision; do you follow the status quo or go your own way? It might be best to let certain rules remain in place until it makes more sense to alter them in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

It's not good to burn the candle at both ends, and your energy is soon going to run out, Scorpio.

The reversed Four of Swords is there to remind you that there is value in taking breaks and allowing your mind and heart to realign at the end of each day.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always sending you information to guide you and help you to know what you need at the right time.

And The Star tarot card lets you know that whatever experience or lesson you learn, it's not meant to be a teaching tool only for you. You are meant to share your wisdom and knowledge with others as well.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

The Nine of Wand is a card that comes with adversity, challenge, and people who complicate your life.

When you have too many individuals and their personalities complicating matters, it's hard to feel like you aren't all alone.

Muster the courage to stand up for yourself. Soon you will also find people who are by your side encouraging you along the way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

The feminine, soft energy of love is there for you to tap into, and when you have the Queen of Cups as your daily tarot card reading, it's an invitation to express the nurturing part of yourself to the world.

You don't have to force every door open or always be assertive. Sometimes you just need to take a softer approach, and then suddenly life opens up to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Are you feeling doubtful or lacking self-confidence? The reversed Eight of Swords is a sign that your own fears are holding you back from realizing your full potential.

You may feel frozen inside today by the decisions you need to make, but push through to overcome what you fear the most. You'll soon see that they are mere shadows.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.