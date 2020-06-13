Why do Libras seem to have everything that we all desire?

Libras are just so pretty. This zodiac sign is the most charming, flirtatious in astrology. Ruled by Venus, it's no surprise that they are loved by so many.

Famous beautiful Libra women include Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Hilliary Duff, and Kate Winslet.

Why are Libras so pretty?

The planet Venus rules Libra. Venus is the sign of love, passion, and all things beautiful.

Basically, Libras are so beautiful because beauty just naturally runs through their veins.

Signs ruled by the planet of love and attraction value harmony within themselves, so they are able to bring the same to any relationship they find themselves in.

They know how to get any lover that they want and they know how to keep them wrapped around their finger.

Pretty physical features that Libra zodiac signs possess include:

Long and lean body frames

Long legs

Some Libra zodiac signs have curly or wavy hair

Libra women and men often have dewy skin and lips that are naturally curled up on each side

Their foreheads are broad and they often do not have a widow's peak

Who finds Libra most attractive?

They are most compatible with Aries and Sagittarius, but they can draw any signs in and have them begging for more.

Libras are social butterflies, so they fit in with just about any crowd and all different types of people enjoy having them around.

Libras spend a lot of their time in search of a partner that they feel they are compatible with.

Their main goal in their romantic relationships is to maintain peace.

They are dedicated to their relationships and would give their partner the universe in a box if possible.

Libra is the sign of marriage, meaning they want to hold true to tradition when it comes to their romantic lives.

Libras are so pretty because of their inner beauty

Their dedication to the ones that they love and their desire to hold true to traditional values makes Libras one of the most attractive signs.

When looking for love, people lean towards what feels familiar and what feels like it will only be theirs.

Libras provide those feelings to anyone they are involved with, making everyone want to experience what it is like to be loved by them.

Libras are air signs. This quality makes them very flexible and this is why they are able to fit into almost any crowd of people.

As air signs, Libras are intellectually stimulating.

When you are around a Libra, you will learn new things from them and have deeper conversations than you would be able to with anyone else.

Libras are so attractive because what they are able to teach you never leaves your mind.

There are no awkward moments of silence when conversing with a Libra because they never run out of things to teach you about and introduce you to.

Because they are air signs, Libras can also be very mysterious.

You never know what their next move will be and this often draws people into them.

People always wonder what their Libra companion has up their sleeves next, but they never know because the air sign in them never allows them to give that information up easily. If you want to see what they do next, you will just have to stay up to date with them.

This mystery has their love interests stalking their Instagram pages and patiently waiting for their next tweet, hoping to get a glimpse of what they are doing with their time. Air signs are also cooperative, quick thinkers.

Libras love to listen, and this is a beautiful personality trait

This gives them the ability to solve any strife between them and their partners in a timely manner.

They know exactly what to say and do to bring their lovers back down to a calm place.

Having a partner who knows exactly what to say and do when you need it is refreshing for anyone. This is another trick that Libras have up their sleeves to keep them highly desirable.

They are natural mediators and appreciate honesty and fairness, two of the most common characteristics that people look for in a romantic partner.

Signs ruled by Venus take pride in not only being a good friend but also take being a good partner.

Libras are sophisticated, and it adds to the reason why they are so pretty.

They embody maturity and love others who do the same.

They do not both with meaningless, immature affairs and expect the same out of their partners.

This enhances everyone’s attraction to them. Libras bring out the most sensible and level-headed aspects of all different types of personalities.

Because Libras are so pretty and attractive, it is not easy to get one to be interested in you.

To draw in a Libra woman, you first must be good at holding a conversation and good at listening.

Because of how intellectual and intelligent they are, Libras are not interested in mindless chatter.

Libras are searching for a conversation that they will be able to remember, learn from, and teach others during.

Libra zodiac signs are loyal and this makes them irresistible, even on bad days

You are going to have to talk about more than the weather and the latest Marvel movie to catch a Libras eye and hold their interest.

Libras also love to talk about themselves and hear about the similar interests that you two share.

The Marvel movie topic may actually be a good one if that is what she is interested in.

Make her comfortable enough to open up to you about what she loves and find things that you and she have in common. Doing this will have her weak at the knees for you and only you.

What makes a Libra zodiac sign so pretty is the fact that they are not easy to catch.

They are fully aware of what they bring to the table and refuse to give themselves to anyone that does not meet their standards.

They will not settle for less and will give themselves the world before they accept it from anyone who they feel does not reach their expectations.

Outside of their physical looks, Libras are internally pretty because they hold true to who they are and consistently believe in their ability to attract everything and everyone that they deserve.

