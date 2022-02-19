Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 20, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Sunday, February 20, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra while the Sun is in Pisces. We have air and water elemental energy and this can leave us feeling slightly more tired than usual.

The day's energy involves a 1, the Leader, so despite our emotions, we are asked to dive into the core of who we are and strive to be a leader in every area of our life.

The 1 in the tarot is the Magician. The Magician tarot card is really great card for us to think about on Sunday. It's a card that lets us know we have options and resources.

We are able to find solutions to problems, test out certain strategies, and if they don't work, return to the drawing board to see what might be tweaked and improved.

So, on Sunday, even if you feel tired or limited, you're not. Don't give up on what you have planned for the day as your solution could be just around the corner.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

The Seven of Cups is about choices, and this card is an optimistic one to receive as it implies you have lots and lots of opportunities and more to come if you are open to receiving what the universe is handing to you.

You may feel like you are limited, Aries, but the truth is that there's an entire world waiting for you to enjoy it, and all you have to do is show up and make decisions, then go for what you desire.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

So many times, life is unfair, and it seems like you can get the shorter end of the stick more times than you would like to do.

But Taurus, the Six of Pentacles is a sign that you are about to have a landslide of goodness that could involve rewards, money, and benefits.

You have been working more than your fair share and nothing goes unnoticed when the universe is involved.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

The Nine of Swords reversed is a card that often comes up when you are feeling overwhelmed with stuff to do. You may feel pressured to get certain things done and feel that there's just not enough time or resources to accomplish your goals.

The side effects of these emotions can impact your health. So, when you get this tarot card, it's important to address whatever you face and not sweep it under the rug. Your attention to matters is going to continue to be important.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Great news, Cancer. The Three of Pentacles is a great card for you to have as it means you're going to learn things that you didn't know or understand. You're preparing to become a master at a trade, service, or hobby.

Your mind is ready to expand the knowledge you need to become one of the best at a skill that others admire and are willing to pay top-dollar to have done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Leo, if you love to win and are ready to compete, the Five of Wands is a wonderful card to receive today.

This is saying to give a situation everything that you've got. You don't want to hold back or cut corners now. If life is a game, be prepared to play to win.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Virgo, are you holding on to a grudge? You might be and not realize it. The Three of Wands reversed is a card that comes with a stern warning — do not let the past define your future or your present.

If you catch yourself reflecting on what used to be or in the middle of a happy moment remembering a time of sadness, it's important to listen to the message of this card ... let it go, and remember you're in a much better place now. You're bound for bigger and better things.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

A good cry is needed, Libra, and when the Five of Cups is part of a reading, you may be feeling your emotions stronger than ever before.

This is not a bad thing for you to experience. It's cathartic and healing to let go of the pain and suffering you feel in your heart. Grief is a normal part of life, and you will eventually feel more like yourself again... soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You cannot run away from a problem, but when you have the Tower, reversed it could mean that you have finally gone beyond the point of no return or that a situation was unable to do you in.

You are in a strong position of power, Scorpio. You have gone through the worst of everything and found a way to climb to the top and overcome.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician tarot card is about skills and being multi-talented. Even if you don't like to admit it sometimes, you have a lot going for you, Sagittarius.

So, when you think that you have hit a wall in your life, try to recall all of the things that you know how to do.

You may be able to become unstuck without anyone's help just by choosing one of your skills and working more intentionally.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are giving off a wonderful vibe of love, generosity, and kindness, Capricorn. The Queen of Pentacles is a card that makes a statement, and that is you are more than you realize.

You exhibit great beauty to others. You are someone that helps people feel at ease. You should embrace this beautiful side of you and do things that cultivate your best traits.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Have you settled for less than what you deserve, Aquarius? It's possible that the Temperance tarot in reversed is trying to tell you not to lower your standards anymore.

You may be thinking that this is the best that you can do, but it's untrue. You may not get all that you want right away, but waiting for your best future is much better than being with someone who makes you sad.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Pisces, if you're looking to grow in your career, you have a lot of potential when the Eight of Pentacles appears. You have been working hard, learning all that you can, and applying yourself.

Your time and effort won't go to waste. It's not for nothing. The foundation has been set and now you get to reap the benefits of all you have studied and learned to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.