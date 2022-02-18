Each Zodiac Sign's Specific Horoscope For The Week Of February 21 - 27, 2022

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for each of the zodiac signs. It seems that this reading is very similar weekly tarot card reading for each zodiac sign this week.

If you've read it, you'll know that this week is going to be particularly rough for practically all of us.

While there is no promise of imminent danger, there are plenty of astrological influences that will make us feel compromised and confused.

We have Moon in Libra — always a helpful transit, but it associates with Moon square Mars, which brings in hostility and aggression, along with Moon square Pluto, which practically exists to remove our hope.

This week will have us experiencing difficulties at home and in love, whereas our work and money-related dealings will be successful and on target.

It's the kind of week that advises us to watch our mouths before we speak ill of someone while counting our blessings as we make heap-loads money.

The weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign for February 21 - 27, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be as busy as you can possibly be this week, as this burst of creative energy gets you from one place to another. Success is a shoo-in for Aries, this week — as long as you stick to business and avoid trying to work things out in love. Another for that, and all will go well, but this week is about making money and hooking yourself up with better opportunities.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be finishing up on a legal matter this week, one that will bring you the success you had counted on. With the support of your loved one, you should be feeling strong and courageous. You feel better when you're not alone, and you'll have the support you need in order to get through the harder times. Money looks good for you this week, Taurus, just try to keep the spending down.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are coming to the end of a period where you were overly worried and somewhat broke. The good news is that it's all about to change for the better during this week. You can pat yourself on the back for holding the fort and reaching out when you needed help. It looks like you've got yourself some true friends there, Gemini. They came through for you and will continue to do so this week.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll be laying low during the week, as you may feel somewhat burnt out due to all the energy you've been expanding over the last few weeks. It's OK, don't beat yourself up over it. Your best bet at this point is to retreat, and have a good long think about your next move. Nothing is pressing you to act, so take this opportunity to regroup and meditate.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You don't know how many lessons you can learn in one week, but this one seems to come with a slew of mixed messages. You'll be inspired to go all the way with something 'fashionable' and trend, while good friends will advise you to take it down a notch. Do yourself a favor: go with what pleases you the most and only hold back if it feels natural to do so.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week is going to have you feeling badly over something you've done. You didn't hurt anyone, nor did you treat anyone badly, but you did do something silly and you're the recipient here for the consequences of your own actions. There's a good chance this is about self-love and the lack of it. You made a mistake and assumed you couldn't do something. But you could, and you could probably do it better than anyone else. Have faith in yourself, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's great about the week for you is that you are now able to say, "I told you so" and mean it. Yes, you've had an ongoing rift with someone you care about, and you've basically gone to war over how you're right and they're wrong. The egos have flared for the last time, however, as it turns out that you were right all along. If that's what you call a Victory, then let it be so.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll want to take a break from the mania that has become your life, especially over the last few weeks. What you're looking at this week is a change of pace and a sincere desire to pull back, count your blessings, and move along, when you see fit. It's like you're splitting in two, and one half of you is demanding rest and relaxation. Give in.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week brings you a whole lot of your own voice, as you can't stop trying to convince yourself that you're alright. It will occur to you this week that maybe you need to be less wordy and more action-y. Your health demands a change; it's time to remember exercise. Slothfulness is starting to turn you into a big blob of nothingness. Get on it, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If only you had time for the person who is demanding all of your attention. This week, your partner is on your nerves. They want this, they demand that, and not only is none of it in your interest, but it also bores you. You have better things to concern yourself with, and that's what you put your mind to during the week. Love is not on the Capricorn agenda, thought that might be hard to explain to your partner.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might want to take some time off this week, just to have a good cry. You've been running on pent-up emotions, and in all honesty — you need to release whatever is going on inside your head. Repression is the opposite of all things Aquarius, and you are heading towards a major breakdown if you don't find an outlet for your sadness.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This week will bring you a new kind of self-acceptance, and it will come in the form of finding out how good you are at something. You might not have known that you're a true talent when it comes to a particular topic, but you are, in fact, you border on genius when it comes to this specific skill. Accept that you are great and let this knowledge bring you refreshed joy.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.