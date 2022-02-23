How This Month's Quarter Moon In Sagittarius Affects Each Zodiac Sign Starting February 23 - 24, 2022

When we have a Quarter Moon, we have a beautiful sliver of a crescent to gaze upon in the night sky. The Quarter Moon is symbolic of new beginnings, as well as an auspicious time for us to plan, make wishes, and set intentions so that our dreams can come true.

Alas, this is no ordinary Quarter Moon. This is the magical Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, which brings us something we've been lacking over the last few months: hope, optimism, and the idea that...maybe it's not so bad to be alive after all.

It's been hard. The pandemic has changed everything, and for some, it's really been a downer of epic proportions.

With the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on our side, it feels as though we've come out the other side, and while we still might be shaky, we feel as though we're in the light now.

The darkness is finally at an end, and we are just now getting accustomed to feeling good again. Quarter Moon in Sagittarius brings hope.

Quarter Moon In Sagittarius Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, February 23 - 24, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius takes place in your house of adventure, and this is great news for you.

You're going to get the experience of a great weight being lifted off you, Aries. This transit has you seeing the other side, meaning, if you've been stuck in a dark place and you have felt like you can't get out, the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is going to give you an insight as to how to help the situation you are presently in. Stick with that positive thinking, as this lunation wants to work with your positive intention.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's a secret that you will discover, Taurus, because the Quarter Moon will open your eyes to see things in a new light.

You have so much to look forward to, and during Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, you'll start to get excited about the plans you've made. Yes, it's real; you're going on a vacation soon and it's long overdue.

You feel there's been an upgrade in your romantic life, and you enjoy the idea of bringing your relationship to the next level. These are all good things to concentrate on during this transit.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Love may be in the air, but if you aren't looking, you may find that the spirit of love is just within you because this Quarter Moon takes place in your sign of relationships.

During this transit, you may feel a jolt of optimism, as the things of your life seem to be going in a positive direction. Quarter Moon in Sagittarius lets you know that you can trust your own choices.

When it comes to career moves, you're on to something that may work out very well for you. Stay in the light, and keep on believing that this is all going to work out because it will.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is going to instill in you a sense of peace. This won't feel like an ordinary day to you; there's something about it that is just packed with potential.

You know it's not all going to happen on this very day, but you do believe that whatever is on your mind is on the runway for departure any day now. All good things come to those who wait, and you've waited a long time.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This Quarter Moon is going to boost your spirits and make you want to do something playful. Sagittarius is your house of imagination and pleasure, so expect good things are in store for you.

You do well when you are influenced by fellow Fire signs, and during Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, your mind will be on creating beauty and doing it on your own. You've needed a little independence and this seems to be the right time for you to spend some alone time, in silence, deeply involved in something creative.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Family is everything to you, and when the Moon is in the quarter lunar phase, and in the sign of Sagittarius, you feel the energy most in your sector of home.

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius inspires friendliness in you, Virgo, and you'll be able to parlay your good intentions to others in a way that makes you stand out. People gravitate towards you on this day because they sense in you a certain amount of kindly forgiveness.

You're not holding anyone to task on this day, instead, you've given the world a break and in doing so, you end up feeling mighty good about yourself for your efforts.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Communication is key, Libra, so when the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius takes place in your third solar house, you are more open and receptive, which is a good thing.

Quarter Moon transits always feel helpful to you, and when they fall in Sagittarius, all the better. You are someone who relishes the idea of being able to count on a good day, and this day is one you can depend on.

This day will bring you completion; something in your life has been neglected, and during Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, you'll figure out a way to approach and complete it entirely.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Spend a little money on something that will make your life easier, Scorpio, because the Quarter Moon will take place in your sector of money.

You've been looking forward to a little downtime, and this day will not only provide you with what you need, but you'll also be able to spend this day thinking great thoughts and accomplishing amazing tasks.

Use the power that is the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius to your advantage. If you've wanted to reach out to that special friend of yours, today is a great day for friendships to grow.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's all about you during the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, so don't forget that you come first, You're numero uno for the next few days.

This is a terrific time for you to make plans, Sagittarius. With the Quarter Moon in your sign, you feel at home with the idea of taking things to the next step, creativity-wise.

You want more experience under your belt, and you might do yourself a good turn by planning a travel experience. Set your sights on something doable and realistic, but exciting. All good things are heading your way.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The past is meant to teach you things, so expect an epiphany during this Quarter Moon phase which happens in your sector of hidden enemies (the things that are in front of you, but you can't see because you're too busy).

This is a good time for you to start to accept that you made it through the dark times and that what you have ahead of you is made up of promise and hope.

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is your guiding light, today, as it helps you see the potential, rather than the lack of it in everyday life. You finally feel like you have a reason to live again. Make the most of your life, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Friends and more friends are needed, so when you experience this week's important lunar phase, you may find that you're ready to try new things because you're watching everyone else live their best life.

You've been bogged down with what you call the mediocrity of your life, and you feel like you need a serious change. Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is the beginning of that change, but it requires your attention.

If you want to change then you must believe it can take place. There is no more time left for self-pity or self-doubt. The time is now, Aquarius - get your life together. It's waiting for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

During the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, you will wake up hopeful, and by evening, you'll be nearly ecstatic. There are so many things to look forward to and this transit brings it all to the forefront.

You, like everyone else, have had enough of the dregs of the pandemic life. You need excitement, and during this transit, you may look up into the sky and ask the crescent Moon to bless you with positive experiences.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.