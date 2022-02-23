3 Zodiac Signs Who Reconcile With An Ex During Moon In Sagittarius, February 23 - 25, 2022

There's something about the Moon that ignites our feelings, and when in a certain zodiac sign people who have been broken up with an ex start to think about one another.

So, text messages are sent, and phone calls get made. The next thing you know, boom, two people who said they would never get back together are reconciled.

Such is the mystery behind the Moon in Sagittarius transit which takes place February 23 - 25, 2022, where three zodiac signs reconcile with an ex, and find that their heartache can only end when in the arms of each other.

Yes, Cancer, Capricorn, and Aquarius zodiac signs might be the ones who decide to get back together with their ex-partner is better than spending lonely nights apart.

No matter what your zodiac sign is, likely you can identify your feelings on this day, there's a good chance you'll be very in touch with your emotional state. The Moon in Sagittarius brings with it wisdom, balance, and instinct. We will be acting on our gut feeling today, and we will be making wise choices.

This is the kind of day where we weigh things out, so that we can figure out the value of a thing, and whether or not it has any real worth to us.

This goes for relationships as well. People flow in and out of our lives — and some of them are only temporary losses. These people make their way back into our lives for good reasons, and we will get to examine the reasons during Moon in Sagittarius.

Because of the reconciliatory nature of Moon in Sagittarius, we might even be getting back together with an ex. And if this is what's to come, consider it a good thing, as the Moon in Sagittarius is a transit that brings with it good tidings.

3 zodiac signs who reconcile with an ex during the moon in Sagittarius, February 23 - 25, 2022

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Sagittarius lights up your sector of romantic partnerships, and this is a pleasure-seeking time for you.

You will be someone who invites their ex back into their life during Moon in Sagittarius, and this is because you both came to an understanding that this separation is to be temporary; neither of you wanted it to end on a permanent basis. When this relationship was to reconcile was another matter, however.

The Moon in Sagittarius presents you with the right place and the right time, and you'll feel that this is definitely appropriate; it's time to bring the ex back and to change your status from single to "it's complicated." It won't be complicated for long, Cancer. You're making the right move.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in Sagittarius brings attention to the past, and karmic relationships, so you may be ready to get back with an ex because you feel that you are each other's soulmates.

There's a good chance that both you and your partner — now someone you call your 'ex' — never really wanted to separate. But time and experience with each other showed you that it might be best to take a real vacation away.

You've come to realize, because you are very, very pragmatic, that human beings don't do well when they live on top of each other's heads, and while you need space, you also realize that you need love and affection, too.

One thing you can count on is that your ex still loves you and is still up for delivering the affection if you want it. And, you do. You'll be getting back together with the ex, during Moon in Sagittarius.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When the Moon is in your sector of friendships, there's no denying your best friend was your ex whom you find is hard to be away from. So, when they say that they need you back into your life, you might agree, and start off in the friend zone, but quickly move back into lovers because it feels right and comfortable to you, too.

You will be reconciling with your ex during Moon in Sagittarius because you've come to realize that you can't do it all alone. You actually need this person in your life, and it's not for love and affection, but for help with the family, bills, and household chores.

Yes, the love is there, but oh my goodness so is the history. Your history with this ex is vast and varied, and you've seen so many good times, as well as way too much tragedy. During Moon in Sagittarius, you'll both come to an agreement that allows you back into each other's lives, with the intention of making it work. One step at a time brings the love back into your lives.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.