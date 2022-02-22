Venus conjunct Mars is in Capricorn where love takes a hard look at what it wants and decides if the effort is worth doing.

So, for three zodiac signs whose relationship becomes serious during the Venus conjunct mars transit, February 22 - 23 becomes the day to commit (or not)

It would make sense that we'd stand to benefit during Venus conjunct Mars, especially in the romantic department, as this transit is dedicated to generosity, optimism, and trust.

Many of us translate 'trust' in relationships to mean fidelity, and for those of us who've been either casually dating or enjoying a romantic fling — the time is now to take that relationship to the next level: exclusivity.

It just feels better to know that we're somebody's number one, and that, if agreed upon, there will be no number two in this dealio.

The more time we spend with the person we come to love, the more possessive we get; we want them to be our very own, and we want them to feel the same way about us.

People downplay the concept of possessiveness, but the truth is, most people desire to be possessed.

And so, on February 22, many relationships become serious and will go from fling material to full-on exclusive rights romances. Good ol' Venus conjunct Mars: it always has our backs.

3 zodiac signs whose relationship becomes serious during Venus conjunct Mars starting February 22 - 23, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have a vision of something beautiful and the only thing you need now to make your vision into a reality is for the person you are presently involved with to see things your way. You knew they would, and yes, they do. Thanks to Venus conjunct Mars, you're getting an expedited version of this kind of success.

You both knew you were headed towards exclusivity, you just didn't know how to bring the topic up, nor did your partner. But it was obvious all along that the two of you were meant to be together, exclusively. All it took was Venus conjunct Mars to make it seem both real and something you need to talk about today.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your general attitude towards love is 'take it or leave it.' What we've all come to know about you, Libra is that this stance is purely defensive. The truth is, you don't want to be hurt, so you play the tough guy. "I don't do love. I don't do jealousy.

I don't do monogamy." Yeah, yeah, sure, Libra. You do all these things, you just don't want anyone to know it. That, of course, changes when your present 'nonchalant' love affair looks like it's becoming serious.

Can you deal with it? Of course, you can, because your secret is about to be revealed by Venus conjunct Mars, and that is that you're a secret mushball who wants to be in an exclusive relationship. Shhh, don't tell anyone!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's all or nothing at all with you, Sagittarius, and with all of your free-spirited traits, you are completely down for a monogamous romance. The idea of casual dating makes you wince, and even though you're presently having a 'fling' you detest the thought of it.

You want to be signed, sealed, and delivered to the person you're involved with. And they want this too, so it's a win-win here. You have come to accept that you are way too neurotic to share your lover with someone else, and trust me, your partner recognizes this in you, and thankfully, they want you to be authentically happy, so they give you what you want. What's best is that this is what they want, too. Next stop: Exclusive Relationship City!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.