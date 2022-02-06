Weekly Love Horoscope For February 7 - 13, 2022

Sweeping changes are expected during your weekly love horoscope starting February 7 - 13, 2022, affecting nearly all zodiac signs. This is because the first retrograde for Venus and Mercury has ended, and now is the time to take action.

Expect a magical week starting this Monday. Much of it has to do with the energy portal opening on February 2, 2022, bringing attention to the sequential numbers 2-2-22 and 2-22-22 when the portal closes.

This is no surprise given that we are within the powerful 2-2-22 energetic portal that divine timing is at play in all of our lives more intensely.

Venus and Mars give us clarity and help us understand what we want and need in our romantic lives.

Venus, the planet of love, will join Mars, the planetary ruler of passion for a cosmic dance that will activate romantic relationships with energy that lasts the entire month.

Pluto, the planet of transformation, is also involved, so it's best to expect things to be unpredictable at times, especially be prepared to second-guess yourself.

We are ready for the shift in our romantic life, and passion is part of the reason why.

After a lackluster January, thanks to Venus and Mercury retrograde ending last week, our lives begin to take off like wildfire.

If you have felt anxious for change, for freedom, or to surrender to love that feeds your souls, and as the week progresses, you may become fixated on fulfilling your desires. But no worries, Mars in Capricorn keeps logic on the right path, so making fewer mistakes is possible, not just this week but for the entire month of February, too.

The only thing we have to do is be open to love and allow romance to grow in our lives.

Mark these dates in your planner as they promise something magical.

You may experience something special during that day's horoscope, so pay attention to what's happening in your own love life, dating experiences, or even within your friendships.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 — Asteroid Ceres moves into Gemini

Ceres represents the depth of love. When she is in the zodiac sign of Gemini, she instills incredible empathy and understanding. Our differences allow us to respect that everyone moves at different speeds. Sometimes, this means having to hold space for our partner.

First Quarter Moon in Taurus also takes place on Tuesday.

Last week there was a New Moon, and this week we can take the intentions made during that lunar transit and begin working on our plan to improve our future.

This Quarter Moon encourages us to put the past behind us and move through the obstacles that prevent us from manifesting our dreams.

Saturday, February 12, 2022 — Venus and Mars Conjunction in Capricorn

Sure to bring changes into our love lives on multiple levels, Venus and Mars will meet in the same degree three times for the next few weeks. Their planetary conjunction is one of the most significant astrological events of the year, and Pluto, the planet of truth, will also be involved.

Together, they encourage us to stop feeling unworthy of love. So, when it comes to getting our needs met by others, we need to make sure our intentions are pure so that when we ask for what we want, we are living out our truth.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs for the week of February 7 -13, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Suppose there’s been something you’ve avoided dealing with or seeing within your current relationship. In that case, this is the week it will become so obvious you’ll be unable to do so. While it may seem that this may make things more difficult for you, it is what you need to move to the next step of your life you’ve been dreaming of.

Mars is your ruling planet, but when in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, it has to slow down and think things over before taking action. So keep this in mind with any truths that come up. Then, you can plan what’s next before announcing to anyone what you plan to do.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The First Quarter Moon peaks in your sign, so you will get a burst of energy. Get focused on whether your current relationship (or even love interest) is really the stuff of forever or not.

With so much Capricorn energy affecting you this week, especially when Mars and Venus take their dance, you will reject superficial flings or 'good for now relationships.' Instead, you’re looking for someone who can truly experience life with you. You want a partner you can grow gracefully and wildly old with. It's time to let go of comfort zone relationships so you can make space for what you truly want in your love life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There’s nothing like real true amazing love, but the thing is we can’t convince ourselves that’s what we have if it doesn’t hit those spots within us.

This week may bring some significant truths about whether you’ve just settled for what’s available or easy versus a love that sets your soul on fire. Make sure that you’re not compromising in accepting something that truly isn’t what you want or what isn’t showing up for you.

There’s a difference between holding space for a partner to work through things versus simply waiting to hope they’ll make a change.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week starts a month you'll never forget, and the only way to miss out on your magical adventure is to ignore the signs.

So, listen for your truth because it's coming. Lean in and be open and bold when it comes to honesty, especially where you may have been too scared to speak up in the past but have learned to be more courageous.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week will make you feel like you have to slow down and pay attention to what you usually try to gloss over or think is unimportant. But now you know better. After the recent retrograde season has ended, it’s clear where you need to take greater accountability in your life, which lets you show up healthier for relationships. So make sure to really surrender to the stability that energy is offering you right now because it’s a chance to build a foundation that will truly last a lifetime.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When we grow and change, so do our relationships. So during the days ahead, you will be invited to take a deeper look at how you’ve shown up in relationships versus just pointing your finger at other people.

It’s easier to look to our exes or even current partner and point out all of the things they’re not doing, but it’s much more challenging to take an honest look at ourselves.

Whether it’s our own unhealthy behavior, how we communicate, or even what we choose to accept, we will never actually be able to create something different if we don't own our part. So use this week and all the realizations that it brings up because on the other side of it may just be a love that you’ve given up hope of ever finding.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It’s not always that we wait for someone else to forgive us or even for another to extend that to ourselves. Instead, we often need to forgive ourselves for our choices when we are still learning. This will be the theme for the week ahead and monumental in the shifts that will be happening in your romantic life.

The hurt you’ve carried has been responsible for many — if not all of your choices in love. Once you recognize this, you will learn to love parts of yourself and become open to receiving love from others. Let whatever came before wash away clean so you can gift yourself a new beginning.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are just at the start of significant shifts in your romantic life, thanks to the Eclipse Axis having switched over into Taurus/Scorpio until 2023. While this is a journey you have to pace yourself for, it doesn’t mean that it will take a year and a half for things to start moving.

The First Quarter Moon in your sign will inspire you to move past obstacles that hold you back. For example, you've outgrown relationships and ideals you’ve maintained about love, which aren’t helping you live the life you desire — but preventing it. So don’t be afraid to shed what doesn’t fit because it only means you’re in the place to finally receive what will.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When things are falling apart, it really is because they’re falling together. This week will remind you that you can’t make something true by simply deciding it. Instead, there is a feeling in the way that the truth rests on your heart and soul.

Whether this is about a specific relationship or even how you’ve been approaching or handling love. It’s time to allow things to fall as they may. At this point, you’re likely too exhausted to try to keep everything up in the air anymore anyway. Still, part of the acceptance you’ll be moving into is also welcoming in the truth you’ve long been ignoring.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

To say this is a week that you’ll remember for years to come is an understatement. With so many planets camping out in your sign, you should be feeling truly on top of your game. This will bring in a powerful sense of self and confidence that will drive you forward.

When you feel good about yourself, you make different decisions in love. First, accept that you’re no longer the person that you were. It’s OK to grow and feel good about who you are regardless of what has come before. Next, start choosing differently regarding what you want from love and partnerships. Finally, let yourself create the life you’ve inwardly manifested. It’s time to step into your new life, which also likely includes a new love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Give yourself permission this week to rest, restart, believe in love, and open wider to receive than you ever have before. When you can keep yourself safe and secure, you realize that you have nothing to lose in taking a chance on love. Ultimately you want a love that somehow makes everything else more significant in your life, and this week begins major strides in making that a reality.

It really doesn’t matter what has come before nor what challenges you still need to work out. Once you set your heart on something, you understand that nothing can actually deter or stop us. You also start truly receiving what it is we’ve always wanted. This is your time, so make sure you give yourself permission to take full advantage of it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Love is romance. It’s magic, spiritual, passionate, and makes life worth living. But Pisces, as you’ve learned, you also need to make sure that what you’re building has roots. This means you’ve been going through the process of learning what is of actual value in your life and then what it means to incorporate communication, plans, and uncomfortable conversations as part of that.

Sometimes what we learn along the way is that the most romantic thing we can do is simply be willing to put the work in for love. No matter how divinely orchestrated a love feels, it’s still going to require us to do work to welcome it into our lives. So don’t be afraid of that this week, and also make sure you exercise patience so that you don’t try to rush something that will take a bit of time to come together.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.