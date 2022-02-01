What The Astrology Of February 2, 2022 Means For Your Love Horoscope, By Zodiac Sign:

Each zodiac sign will feel something unique on February 2, 2022, and it may reveal most in the areas of love and relationships.

As we enter the 2-2-22 energy portal we will be overcome with an immense amount of balanced love, both for ourselves and others in our life.



Neptune will be at 22 degrees in Pisces on 2/22/2022 and this is unique as it's not been in this same location for over 200 years.

The portal opens on 2-2-22 and then will close on 2-22-22, an especially active energetic day, especially while Aquarius season is at its peak and we are coming off of the New Moon energy.

In numerology, 22 is one of two master-builder numbers, the other being 11. In astrology, 22 is the master teacher, too.

The late astrologer Nikola Stojanovic coined the number 22 in an astrology chart as the "kill or be killed degree".

Master builder days are important because they help us feel more positive, confident and are linked to important actions or choices that help us create the life that is in alignment with our soul contract.

When we see a number like 2-2-22 it means that the astrological energies of this are amplified, especially as this is the last time in this century that we will see such a configuration.

Twos are related to balance, relationships, harmony, love, and communication.

Coming off our recent Venus Retrograde all of these themes have already been present, though likely strained through the lessons that this astrological event was meant to deliver to us.

Now, this week as we enter into this special portal of energy that focuses on relationships, we are able to also enter a more positive and uplifting time in our lives.

For many, the health or happiness of our relationships often dictates the overall satisfaction that we feel in our lives.

This isn’t because of unhealthy traits or aspects but because the connection is the meaning of life.

Love will be a theme for the month of February as we move through 2022.

Angel Number 222 represents that we are right where we’re meant to be in this moment, that there is no mistake for the plan of the Universe-even if at this moment it’s not ultimately where we hope to be.

This points to the ability to grow and move beyond where we are in this moment, but first, we need to learn the purpose of why we are and then also make choices that help us take those steps forward.

In addition, this Angel Number also brings in acceptance, compassion, and understanding both for ourselves and the person that we’re in a relationship with allowing us to move past recent challenges or difficulties.

Romantic partnerships are between two people, so this number also represents that more of us will be entering into or rebuilding those soul-connected relationships during this time.

This is really all about being able to make peace with our past so that we can finally move forward in our lives.

Our pasts are important because they helped us learn lessons, become better, and have shaped us into the people that we now are.

But it’s also important to make peace with it otherwise we will only ever end up repeating it instead of actually creating a new future.

Because this is an energy portal versus an astrology transit, things tend to move more quickly or even seem to happen unexpectedly.

This is the magic and divine timing of this portal and one that will surely change our lives for the better.

What The Astrology Of February 2, 2022 Means For Your Love Horoscope, By Zodiac Sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Think about what you are carrying around that you’re not sharing with others, specifically a partner.

Whether it’s guilt or even remorse about something that has previously happened, anything that you’re still thinking about and keeping from your partner is something that’s actually coming between you both.

Try to look at owning your past more during this energy portal so that you can experience true intimacy with your partner.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Often times when we think about what is meant to be, we think of the things that we want. But as we grow so do these things that we dream about, especially when it comes to love.

Use this astrology of the day as a check-in for yourself about what you used to want versus what you want now. This will enable you to see any relationship or potential current connection for what it is rather than still looking at it from an outdated perspective.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

For you this astrology of February 2, 2022 centers around truth, whether it’s your own or that of your partner. Sometimes it feels like you can’t truly be yourself in relationships usually because you’re still learning to accept all the parts of yourself.

We all have different sides and different likes but being able to show up as our true self will allow us to be able to create that space of truth in our relationship and for our partner to show up in the same way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Think about all the ways that you’ve sacrificed yourself for others over the years, specifically when it comes to keeping peace in your relationship. February 2, 2022, is for you is a door to living life on completely different terms.

While compromise is key in relationships, self-sacrificing is not. We should never have to talk ourselves into being happy or accepting something that isn’t truly in alignment with us. Use this energy to embrace a more authentic way of loving and remember that anything that takes you further away from yourself will never be meant for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This portal could bring some big changes for you, especially in terms of commitment and long-term relationships. Sometimes it seems that we’re told to be committed means to give up our freedom when in reality the best relationships actually help us to become even freer.

Look for how your sense of commitment is being challenged or even how you are challenging your partner during this time as it could be a chance to grow even more deeply into your relationship.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Reality may hit hard during this energy portal as you will finally be able to see how you have been preventing your own happiness in love. This happens through your expectations about love and even those you’re in a relationship with.

It’s not that you're aiming too high, but likely that you’re focusing on things that truly aren’t important to you and having your needs met. Challenging yourself to go deeper and to look for love in unsuspecting places as that is often where it grows best.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As we enter this energy portal you will be up for some big life changes. You have created the space for healthy reciprocal love in your life, now you just have to make sure to say yes when it comes to you. Try not to let the actions of your past relationships or even of your partner in the past stop you from this brand-new beginning.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

People not only change but they are not the same, and each day in our lives deserves to be met with the belief that it can be a fresh start.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During this powerful energetic portal, you will be able to gain some deep clarity about yourself and your relationships. Whether this is finally bringing healing to things that have happened or allowing yourself the gift of acceptance so that you can move forward, whatever has been hanging over your head up until now will be washed clean.

Allow yourself to transform into a person who has nothing to hide from, nothing to fear, and then approach your relationships in exactly the same way.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can keep doing what you’ve always done but as you know understand that means that ultimately nothing will change. This portal will help you step into a stronger version of yourself where you stop trying to make everyone happy and instead will prioritize your own happiness.

This means that relationships may be beginning or even ending to make more space for you to create what you need to be the best version of yourself. Try to remember that until you free yourself, no relationship will ultimately make you feel that way so it’s worthwhile to make sure the decisions you’re making are truly yours.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This will be an incredible time for love for you in the coming weeks. You are right on the cusp of believing in love again. Whether this means entering into a new relationship or even rekindling things with a current partner it’s all about stepping into a more powerful and deeper connection.

By allowing yourself to have peace with everything that’s happened, including the choices you’ve made, you will open up a new path of trust which will enable you to create the relationship you’ve always desired.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because this energy portal opens during your solar return or zodiac season you are one of the zodiac signs most affected by this energy. This will help bring you and your relationship up to speed which means having some important conversations and clearing a lot of misunderstandings and old energy away.

A part of this though is also embracing the person that you’ve become and being able to fully receive your partner and their love. This sometimes is the biggest action we can take to help us truly step into a new chapter together.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While this energy portal opens in Aquarius Season it closes during yours which also holds the most powerful day, 2-22-22. While every zodiac sign will reap the benefits of this energy portal, you will especially be affected.

The best way to look at it is as you’re stepping onto an escalator that will very rapidly be bringing you forward in your romantic life. If anything as felt stagnant or like it’s been moving slowly, this will be a time for incredible growth.

The biggest piece for you to keep in mind is that nothing is truly unexpected, it just might go against the vision you had in your head and remain open to what comes. Patience is key, but so is knowing when it simply says yes to your future and decides to no longer look back.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.