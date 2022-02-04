Your horoscope for the week of February 7 - 13, 2022 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs during the Sun in Aquarius season and an upcoming Quarter Moon in Taurus.

What will your weekly horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

As the chilly winds of February let us know that we are forever a part of nature and its plan, we can use astrology to predict how each zodiac sign fits into that natural order, and more precisely, what the stars have in store for our horoscopes throughout the week.

Transit-wise, we are looking at these main influences that affect all zodiac signs this week.

Moon square Pluto

We are intent on changing certain things in our lives and breaking away from the past.

Moon sextile Jupiter

A lucky day for every zodiac sign. We can make decisions that feel right for our future.

Moon trine Venus

A wonderful time for the home and for love.

Quarter Moon in Taurus

A time to note how long projects will take to complete and begin to pace ourselves.

Sun trine Moon

We experience a natural balance between how we feel and how we handle our relationships with others.

Mercury conjunction Pluto

Some zodiac signs may receive offers that change the direction of their life's journey.

Moon opposite Venus

A lot of mixed messages, but for some zodiac signs, the answer will be clear, while for others, the confusion is just beginning.

Love will have its ups and downs too, this week. While we don't have to look forward to manic episodes of anger or wanton lust, we do have to look out for poor judgment calls in love, and a few badly executed decisions at that. The main question of the week is, "How well do you do under pressure?"

Horoscope for the week of February 7 - 13, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What will start out as a week filled with plans and goal dates will rapidly turn into a week of expansion and dreams that will be built upon at a further date.

This week is all about starting something big for the future. What you do and accomplish this week will be the template for future works. Future success depends on what you do during this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's on your mind this week is your love life and while all seems well, you're not the kind of person who believes in 'the big picture.' You want more from your partner this week, and honestly, you may be asking too much.

You desire more because you think that's how life goes according to your wish list. Go with the flow more, and put less importance on the dreamy wish list. Life is happening for you now, at the moment. Live there.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because of that Half Moon in Taurus, you'll be feeling like you can make anything you set your mind to, happen.

Your week is all about manifesting your purpose; you know what you want, and because you're supported by sturdy transits, you can accomplish just about anything. You'll also notice that nobody is in your way, you are being fully backed up by both the transits and the friends in your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You don't need much to set you off on an internal monologue, and that's what much of this week will have you experiencing nonstop talking to yourself and trusting that you are the only one around that you can talk to.

It may sound odd, but that Moon square Pluto energy really turns you into a solitary being. If ever there were a week you could call yourself a monk, it would be this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll do well in business this week, and poorly in romance. Not that you care, which is also one of the reasons you'll do so poorly in the love department.

It's because you don't care. Right now, you are concentrated on the materialistic side of your life. Romance has not proved to be very helpful in this matter, and so you're siding with finances this week. You've made the right decision, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week brings you more of what you've already been coming to terms with your job is trash and you feel like garbage when you go to work. You have crossed the border into disliking your job and now it's bordering on 'soul-sucking'.

But what to do? Do you have enough nerve to leave your job? Can you get another one just as quickly? These questions will plague you during this hard work week. Hang tough, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll be more involved with the maintenance and upkeep of your romantic life than you will be involved with the very thing you wanted to take care of this week — your work.

You've been slacking when it comes to working mainly because you can't stand what you're being paid to do, and yet, your love life seems to be even more demanding. You're doing the right thing; tend to the one you love. Work will wait.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll be overwhelmed with the feeling that you have to accomplish something this week or else! You just feel so pressured to be something you're not and do something you may not be capable of doing that you'll drive yourself crazy during this week.

You're subject to Pluto's dark energy, and while sometimes it feeds you, during this week, it will pull at you and make you feel intense pressure.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You know yourself very well, and so when you plummet to the depths of despair this week, you'll also know that you've never once stayed in those depths.

You always get yourself out of mental and emotional turmoil, and this week will have you, once again, digging your way out of some kind of personal anguish. Once you clear the air for yourself, you'll be able to return to your 'regularly scheduled program.'

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because this week concerns itself with schedules and plans, in a way, you're in your element here, Capricorn.

Nothing pleases you as much as a tightly run ship and being that you are in charge of everything, you can take pride and honor in the idea that this week, you'll sail that ship straight to success.

You and your teammates will have cause to celebrate. Hard work brings enormous and gratifying rewards.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you could spend the week in silence, meditating, or fantasizing the week away, you would easily assume the position.

Your calm is nice and secure this week, and this is because you consciously remove yourself from that which you deem as dramatic, unnecessary, and 'not your circus'. Let the other people in your life play their games until they call it quits; as for you, you'll be over there in the peaceful section.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You catch on to this week's vibe right at the beginning, Pisces, and it shows you that you had better choose your priorities and stick with them. This is not the week to be petty, nor is the week where you start something new.

Your best bet is to stick with what works for you, in love, in finance, in health, and at work. Don't stir the pot this week and refuse all invitations to highly dramatic scenes with family members.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.

