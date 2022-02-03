One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of February 7 - 13, 2022

Welcome to your weekly one card tarot reading, for February 7 - 13, 2022, here's your reading for all zodiac signs in astrology.

I just assembled the tarot cards for you, and wow, it looks like it's going to be a great week for just about all of us.

The lineup of tarot cards is particularly positive, and I'm seeing an upwards trend towards financial comfort, well-made choices, and lots of love and friendship.

Here we are, moving right along with the flow of February and all the energy that makes that up, and we're surviving it! We always tend to sink into the pit of despair when things aren't going smoothly, but what happens when we have no excuse?

What do we do when presented with a week of pure positivity? Do we take it up on its offer, or do we act like chumps and make it suck for ourselves, anyway?

We are no chumps! We will take that positive vibration and we will make beautiful lives for ourselves out of them because we opt for health, wealth, wisdom, and happiness.

That is what makes us unique; our stamina, our desire to be happy. Let us be happy this week, friends.

One Card Tarot Reading For February 7 - 13, 2022, By Zodiac Sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

A round of applause, please, for the winner of the best card in the deck. Aries, your week is going to be filled with love, friendship, promise, and the hope for many better days to come.

The Ten of Cups represents ultimate familial joy and stability. If you are not experiencing this at present, know that this is definitely your fate and that all things troublesome will soon smooth themselves out.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Everything that you see in your life is 'as is.' What this means is that there are no surprises lurking around the corner.

You can trust things right now because there are no hidden agendas or misplaced 'clauses' that could come back to bite you. In other words, you're in good shape. You know what's going on, and you are headed in the right direction.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

This week will have you deep in thought, going over some of the challenges you've recently been through, and figuring new ways to accomplish the goals you've set before yourself.

This is a week of solution-seeking and brilliant conclusions. You are aware of what got you to this place, and you plan on utilizing those very skills to get you to the next level of your journey.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

This week may bring out your ferocious side, Cancer, as the King of Swords, reversed, is all about being harsh, unforgiving, and even downright cruel.

You can expect to see a side of yourself this week that you may not like, but you will feel adamant about how you go about things, and if being cruel is an attitude that you feel you need to employ, then so be it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You may have to get into an argument here or there, but you are willing to stand your ground in order to achieve what it is you've set out for.

This week will have you working hard, completing tasks, and tending to what needs attention. There is success for you in this, however, there may be some unrequested opinion-giving coming your way.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

This is the week where you need to watch your back, and that is dead serious, Virgo. The Ace of Swords, reversed, implies backstabbing and lies that will essentially be told right to your face.

This week brings you an irate sense of intolerance, as well as the feeling of being betrayed in new and uncanny ways. You will be angered, to say the very least.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

What you thought was over, is indeed, far from it. This refers to something legal such as a lawsuit, a debt owed, whatever it is, you'll know, and you'll also find that everything that has to do with this matter takes too long and is starting to rot your patience away. If this is about divorce, then you had best get yourself a good lawyer.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Whatever you do this week will turn into success, Scorpio. And about damned time, too! But hey, you knew that if you put in the hard work you'd get great results, and voila! It's here.

And ... it's financial. So we're not hinting at a great love life or an upgrade in health, and we're talking about a flush bank account. Yours, all yours.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

It is your will to have a wonderful week, and because you have this card as your leader, your will be done, Sagittarius.

The Magician is about believing in yourself and making things happen because that belief is so strong, so unwavering.

Set your intention for absolute success this week and watch what happens. You are the magic here. Make it so!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Nothing to worry about here, Capricorn. In fact, one look at this card brings joy and merriment.

You can expect to get together with friends this week, and that meet up will bring you so much more joy than you had expected, that suddenly you'll want to do this kind of gathering again and again.

Now, you have something to look forward to that isn't merely the workplace grind. Enjoy life, Capricorn, that's what it's there for.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

The Lovers, reversed. Well, that didn't work out as you wanted it, eh, Aquarius? Here's the thing. If it didn't work out, if some romantic design that you had in mind turned out to be a total epic fail, then you know how that it's not going to work.

That's what you get with this card: the heads up. Hint, hint: this relationship isn't meant to go further, get out now before you end up really regretting that you ever stuck around.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You can expect to hear some important news this week, Pisces. It looks like a good week, and it's all going to revolve around some information that you're going to acquire.

It could come in the form of a choice being handed to you or, that choice may be made for you, much to your advantage.

Stay alert, don't let yourself be taken advantage of, and understand that this week has all sorts of positive surprises for you if you are alert enough to see them.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.