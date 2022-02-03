One Card Tarot Reading For February 4, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, February 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 04, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life moves quickly once the dust has settled. In fact, dear Aries, there is only a small window open for you to seize an opportunity.

Don't leave fate waiting, when what you want is so close to you gaining it. Get moving. You can reflect on what happened later once you get to where you know you need to go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

There's always a reason things come to a close, and when this chapter of your life has finalized, your vision will be a clear 20/20.

You'll see so much better as to why things happened, and you'll realize how much you've grown.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Difficult people are a dime a dozen. What you need in your life are individuals who try to help the world become a better place.

Find yourself surrounded by individuals who like to bring you down? You can easily find a new crowd. So, why not?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Wow, so much happens all at once, and you're nearly dizzy from it all. But, chaos often is the universe's way of brewing up change.

Off with the drudgery. If things don't get disrupted every now and then, how would you break out of your comfort zone? You needed this little push. It's serving you well.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You don't mind bending the rules a bit when it makes sense, but for now, you might feel better with a little structure in your life. You could use some tweaking to your schedule, couldn't you?

Perhaps find a new routine that works well for this weekend, just until you get all your things completed. Then, you can revise and adjust as you go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

No one likes to live in a home where there's bitterness or resentment. You may be dealing with a lot of odd and negative energy right now, and it's completely natural to wish it would improve.

You might not be able to change the current environment entirely, so what you might need to do is find a place you can go for a break to see a sunrise or a sunset and to enjoy nature.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

You are not always clueless but this time a blind spot may catch you by surprise. It's easy to miss red flags when tired or busy.

So when you do finally spot them, don't beat yourself up for not recognizing what was going on sooner. Everyone has bad days. What matters is how you react now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Those daydreams are not a waste of time, Scorpio. Your visions are how your soul calls out to you for something more.

Instead of brushing aside your ideas, play with them a little and see how far you can take them into reality.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Listen to your inner voice, Sagittarius. Just because you have not been allowed permission to entertain your inner child for so long does not mean that you can't start now.

This is your moment, to embrace play and to create beautiful things in the world because of the beauty that's within you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Have a backup plan, Capricorn. You may not get to do the things that you hoped you would, due to bad weather or maybe a friend not feeling well.

This little hiccup of events may prove to be a blessing in disguise and give you a chance to catch up on things you would have missed instead.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

There's really nothing wrong with wanting nice things.

You have to appreciate the good in life, and so if that means saving up or working a few extra shifts to buy an item you really want, indulge yourself. You deserve it, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Good things are coming your way, Pisces. You have endured a lot of pain and suffering over the last year, but now karma has a promise to repay you good for good.

No more negative things are headed your way. Just sunshine and rainbows for you!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.