Leos are born between the dates July 23 - August 22, a Leo is a fire sign, giving them an intensely passionate nature that helps them stand out and a force to be reckoned with.

So, why are Leos so cute?

From their thick hair to their fancy clothing choices, there's something so adorable about Leos!

The cutest thing about Leos is that they are unapologetically themselves and they know how to light up any room they walk in. Leos are known to be very confident and others can notice and see how brilliant they are.

Many famous people tend to be Leos because of their fiery personality, love of attention, and their ability to dominate a crowd. They are also very loud, not just their voice but their aura and bold personalities.

Would it be because of their loyalty, strength, and passion? These fire signs can definitely make sparks fly between you and them because they are ambitious and confident in the dating scene.

Leos are known to be one of the most dominant and masculine zodiac signs that represent confidence and loyalty. The Sun rules this zodiac sign, which means their personality is always consistent and unchanging. With a Leo, what you get is what you get.

Leos are attractive because of their natural-born leadership that also tends to give them luck in life. Their trustworthiness also comes with brutal honesty, so if you ask a Leo for advice or their opinion about something, they are gonna tell it how it is, they won’t lie to you.

Read on to see more reasons why Leos are so cute, per astrology:

Leos are so cute because of their loyalty.

Something that can make a person so attractive or so cute is based on their loyalty and the things that they do/ make to show you that they care for you. A loyal Leo is someone you can always count on and know that they truly care about you and your feelings and emotions. They will always have a special place in their heart for you, no matter what.

Vulnerability makes Leo zodiac signs adorable, too.

Even though Leos have bright and captivating personalities, they can sometimes be insecure or need reassurance. They might feel threatened about losing someone they love or even scared to even think about the possibility of losing a really good relationship. They use their vulnerability to get closer to you and have a special charm to them that makes them so cute.

Charming looks are part of the package deal.

It’s no secret that Leos can be sexy even when they aren’t trying. Their personality mixed with their good looks is a perfect combination for attraction. Leos are so bold naturally, so when they aren't even trying they can be cute. It’s also really appealing how they seek love and not just a quick casual thing.

Emotional intelligence are a signature cute Leo quality.

Leos are such givers and when they find the right person, they give their all to that one person. They’re reliable and always around to help, love, cry, and have fun with. They are very understanding and good listeners because of their generosity and compassion, which is cute on anyone.

Directness may not be their best trait, but they make it work.

What makes Leos so special is their ability to be honest, direct, and uncomplicated. They know what they want when they want it and they aren’t afraid to go after it. That ambition and determination they have are very cute because they care about your feelings and always use kind and uplifting words to describe their feelings about you.

