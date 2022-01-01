Your monthly love horoscope for January 1 - 31, 2022 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

The biggest transits when it comes to love and romance in January are Venus retrograde and Jupiter in Pisces, and this energy will also be affected by Mercury retrograde.

Venus retrograde is known for bringing past lovers back into your life, although since this Venus retrograde is also conjunct Pluto to varying degrees, it can be a little more intense than usual. Pluto can exacerbate things making them bigger than they need to be, or appear to be, but it can also remove or destroy things when it comes to love.

The dynamics of Pluto and Venus can be one of power struggle, control, and possession when it's manifested in unhealthy ways. Although it can also manifest a desirable and seductive vibe, which can help you to attract passionate partners into your life.

This can mean that you may have fun with someone during Venus retrograde, but that once it's over you discover that your relationship was based more on fun than something real and/or long-lasting. Jupiter will officially be in Pisces all of next year which started on December 28, 2021, so this may calm the energies of Venus retrograde a little.

Although with Mercury being retrograde for about two weeks of Venus retrograde, you may find yourself oscillating between having fun and engaging passionately, and having misunderstandings and miscommunications.

Taking things slow, steady, and not rushing into anything at this time will be very important if you want to be able to hang onto or maintain any new relationships. For those who are already coupled, it may be best to watch things that are said at this time or to watch out for things like slipping into old cycles in your relationships.

Monthly Love Horoscope For January 1 - 31, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

During the month of January, your tenth house of career will be highlighted with Venus and Mercury retrograde, so you may notice that a lot of your attention and focus is on your career.

With Venus being the ruler of your seventh house of relationships you may feel like you're wanting a change in your relationships or maybe you're wanting deeper connections within your current partnerships.

With Pluto being conjunct Venus during her retrograde period this can mean that your entire value system when it comes to your career and personal relationships changes, causing you to reevaluate the dynamics of certain relationships in your life.

So January may be the start of you creating a whole new belief and value system when it comes to relationships and how you connect in those relationships. This can alter the course of your relationships moving forward, and more of this may be revealed to you once Venus goes direct on January 29th.

Taurus

(April 20 – May 20)

During January Venus will be in your ninth house of higher perspectives and this may create a desire within you to connect with others on a more intellectual level.

Deep and interesting conversations may be more to your liking during this time, and this can even help you to attract new friends and potential romances. Especially because Jupiter will be in your eleventh house of social networking for all of 2022.

With Jupiter being in Pisces in your eleventh house you may meet lots of new people in general, and while Venus is retrograde in your ninth house this means that you may attract people who will open your mind to new perspectives, possibilities, and life views.

Keep in mind that Venus retrograde is also conjunct Pluto so this can both intensify and diminish the relationships around you, so there may be kind of a “fated feel” to some of your connections at this time.

Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

Venus, which is the ruling planet of your fifth house, will be retrograde in your eighth house of transition during the month of January.

This can affect your love life as it can bring on intense changes to your romantic relationships or even the end of certain relationships. Jupiter will be in Pisces for 2022 and this will be affecting your tenth house of career, so you may find yourself experiencing a lot of positive growth in this area of your life.

So in January, you may attract more intense and/or possessive types of romantic partners and you may find yourself also being attracted to these types of people.

With Jupiter, the ruler of your seventh house of partnerships, being in your tenth house of career you may also find yourself being attracted to colleagues, co-workers, or people you meet through your career path.

Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

During January Venus will be retrograde and conjunct Pluto in your seventh house of relationships, which can change some of your current relationship dynamics.

You may notice yourself starting to reevaluate some of your values, needs, and preferences when it comes to how you connect with others and who you connect with.

This retrograde period can be used for mending things with people and healing certain relationships from your past, or past issues with your current partnerships.

Although because it's also conjunct Pluto this can intensity emotions and make things appear to be bigger than they actually are.

The saving grace is that all of this is happening in the sign of Capricorn and this sign likes to engage from a direct, logical, and practical viewpoint. So if situations or people from your past come up, try to see it as a way to heal and gain closure on certain romantic cycles in your life.

Leo

( July 23 – August 22)

Venus retrograde will be in your sixth house of responsibility during January, and as the ruler of your second and tenth houses, you may find yourself more interested in, and focused on, putting some love into your career and work-life during this time.

Both the tenth and second houses are connected to your career, work and finances and with the ruler of those houses being in your sixth house of responsibility you may discover that you find your worth and contentment through growing and building your career.

You may also find yourself busy during this time period pursuing opportunities, creating side income, or even learning new skills and generally investing in yourself and your own professional development.

This Venus retrograde can really help you to refine certain aspects of your work/career so taking the time to think things through and reflect on the best path for you in terms of this will be time well spent. So because of this, you may find yourself not that interested in love or dating at this time.

Virgo

(August 23 – September 22)

During January, Venus retrograde will be in your fifth house of pleasure which could potentially bring past lovers into your life, even past-life lovers or soul mates.

This energy can intensify your romantic relationships because Venus is also conjunct Pluto which can create possessiveness, obsession, and even jealousy. As the ruler of your ninth and second houses, you may attract people through your work or even people who have differing spiritual or life views than you.

The dynamic between Venus and Pluto is one that can become based on control and power if the energies are not used in a healthy way.

With Jupiter also in your seventh house of relationships all year, you may notice that January is a time where “relationships” in general are a big focus, and the potential to meet new love is here. Just remember about the dynamics of Venus-Pluto, and try not to get trapped in any power struggles.

Libra

(September 23 – October 22)

With Venus retrograde being in your fourth house of family and home you may find yourself reevaluating your current living situation, or wanting to create a deeper bond with your family or the people you live with. Venus is also the ruler of your eighth and first houses, so you may notice that your focus is more on you, your inner world, and your home-life/family at this time.

When Mercury goes retrograde on January 14th your fifth house of pleasure will be highlighted for about two weeks before Mercury retrogrades back into Capricorn, where your fourth house will be the focus again.

This can bring past lovers back into your life who can leave just as fast as they came unless some effort is made to build something more solid and stable with them. There is a chance here for reconciliation if you decide that's what you want.

Scorpio

(October 23 – November 21)

With Venus, the ruler of your seventh house, being retrograde in January this can bring up past relationship issues or even past relationships.

Venus will be retrograde in your third house of communication and local community, so this can have you meeting new people who are local to you or finding fulfillment in connecting through communicating with others.

Jupiter will be in Pisces in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity all year, so the potential to have exciting and fulfilling romantic experiences will be available in different forms throughout the year. Although you may notice that during Venus retrograde some of those experiences may be a little rocky, unstable, or even short-lived.

Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

Venus will be retrograde in your second house of finances, so you may notice some difficulties come up in this area of your life or simply that you may be reevaluating certain purchases, investments, or even job opportunities.

Venus is also the ruler of your sixth house of responsibility and eleventh house of aspirations, so you may find that you're more interested in pursuing your dreams as they relate to your career during the month of January.

Mercury, the ruler of your seventh house of relationships, will go retrograde on January 14th which can bring up miscommunications or misunderstandings in your relationships.

These things can affect the relationships in your personal life but also the ones in your career and local neighborhood. Because of this, the energy is ripe for misinterpreting things or for simply changing your mind about certain people in your life. It may be best to wait until Mercury goes direct on February 3, 2022, before you make any final decisions, but you may see some things get stirred up at this time.

Capricorn

(December 22 – January 19)

Venus retrograde will conjunct Pluto in your first house of self during the month of January, which can make you come across as very powerful, intense, and seductive. With Venus also being the ruler of your fifth house of pleasure, this can help you to attract potential new lovers and romantic experiences into your life.

Venus also rules your tenth house of career, so this time period can really help you to gain control over your career and love life in a way where you're getting out of your comfort zone in order to pursue new, passionate opportunities.

This transit can produce many changes to the way you are seen and viewed by others, which can have you attracting different types of people and opportunities to you. With Pluto being involved here the potential to attract more intense types of people is strong, so just be aware of any power struggles at this time.

Aquarius

(January 20 – February 18)

Venus retrograde will be in your twelfth house of solitude which may prompt you to want to spend some time alone or just at home with your loved ones.

With Venus being the ruler of your fourth house of family and home, you may feel a sense of wanting to nest and focus on creating more comfort in your home or with the people you live with, and you may find yourself gaining fulfillment through connecting with family.

Mercury retrograde occurs in your first house of self On January 14, 2022, until it retrogrades back into Capricorn and your twelfth house of solitude on January 25, 2022, and this can create misunderstanding with the way you come across to others, or that you may have a hard time finding the words to properly express yourself.

This energy feels like one where you may be a little ungrounded or possibly stuck in your head a lot, so love may not be a big priority at this time, or you may just find that you're wanting to spend time with people you're already acquainted with or who you're comfortable with.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Venus retrograde will be occurring in your eleventh house of aspirations and friendship, which can bring back old connections into your life or unexpected connections into your life.

With Jupiter officially going into your sign which happened on December 28, 2021, this means that the way you come across to others will have a larger-than-life feel, or that you may easily attract people to you because of the jovial nature which Jupiter produces.

Because of this, you may find that all next year will be a great time to make new friends, reconnect with people from your past, or that doors may just open for you without much effort.

Mercury will be going retrograde on January 14, 2022, and since Mercury is the ruler of your seventh house of relationships you may notice some miscommunications and misunderstandings with your partner or with people in general.

Although because Jupiter is in your first house you may find it easier to reconcile your differences and move on from any conflict at this time.

Tara Reynolds is an intuitive empath, tarot reader, astrologer, artist & priestess who discovered her love for spirituality and the spirit world as a small child. She specializes in love, career, spirituality, and past lives readings. For more of her work, visit her website.