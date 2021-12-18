Venus Retrograde Horoscopes, December 19, 2021 - January 29, 2022

When we hear of the transit that is called Venus Retrograde, we might automatically assume this means our love lives are about to get nutty, in all the wrong ways.

That would be the 'go to' assumption, and while we wouldn't be altogether wrong about this, there is truly so much more that can and will be affected.

Yes, Venus rules love and beauty, but keep in mind, this Retrograde starts in Capricorn, which practically screams for things to make sense. In other words, what we are looking at here, during Venus Retrograde, is a straight-up dose of reality: in love, in business, in family, and in health.

It's not all about love but it is all about how to maneuver through the world without being a lamb to the slaughter.

This transit is hard-hitting, and retrograde action makes it all the more obvious: we need a change in our lives and if this is to happen, it is on our shoulders alone.

In other words, if we want something to happen, we need to do it ourselves. Waiting around for others to assist us can bring help, but it's nothing compared to knowing you can handle your share of things, on your own.

Venus Retrograde builds character and lets us know what we are capable of. Venus Retrograde gives us insight into our full potential, plus a hint at what it would be like if we were as courageous as we'd like to be.

Venus Retrograde Horoscopes Starting December 19, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Venus Retrograde means more money in your pocket. Why? Because your focus will be on work, and where there's work involved, there's pay, and you are a hard and determined worker Aries.

Venus Retrograde puts you back in touch with what you do best, whether it's creative or physical, you will find yourself engaged in work and all the benefits you can get from being a hard worker.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Venus Retrograde is going to have you going over the things in your life and their value. You will ask yourself if 'this' is worth it, it 'that' person adds to your life, and it 'that' job is bringing you the joy you want.

While you may come up with the answers for these questions, the Retrograde will not let you sit still with these answers. You will be prompted to act on your feelings, and that's a very good thing.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to figure your life out, Gemini, and while that might be the Question of the Year, you'll be coming up with a few solid solutions to the age-old questions that have plagued you for years.

Venus Retrograde works with your personal energy; how much time you have to spend on this or that... you'll be making some 'time-related' decisions during this transit, as in whether or not to devote so much time to "fill in the blank space". Know what I mean?

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Venus Retrograde means it's time for you, Cancer, to clean up your act. You've known this for a while - you have kept up with some old habits and they are not allowing you to move forward.

This could relate to love, as well, your mind has never released a past lover, or you are still stuck on an expectation that could never come through. Venus Retrograde allows you to see past your own limitations so that you can finally proceed without hindrance.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What's apparent to you during Venus Retrograde is that you can't make up your mind. You love so many things and you've never understood why you might have to make a choice.

While you don't really have to, you do need to pay attention to the things and projects you've already started - that means love affairs as well. You need to start showing up for your relationships, Leo.

You can't just run after anything that's 'shiny.'

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's anything that Venus Retrograde brings up for you, it's your need to have an exciting love life.

You know it can still exist, and even though your present love relationship is fairly dull and mundane, Venus Retrograde makes you realize that if there's going to be an upgrade in this love affair, you're going to have to be the one who puts in the major effort.

You can do it, and you're going to want to. Success to you, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There will be one very obvious note that you'll take during Venus Retrograde, and that is that you will realize that you're TIRED.

Yep, it's the end of the year, and if there are problems in your life, you'll deal with them next year. Retrograde is the keyword here; you are not up for movement; but you're absolutely into laying around like a big blob, in your bed, remote in hand and your phone on 'do not disturb.'

Venus Retrograde uses way too much energy for you to deal with just about anything.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Guess what? Venus Retrograde brings an old love back into your life. And why? Because you are going to suddenly show interest in someone from the past and it is YOU who will go after them. Is this what you really want?

Probably not, but Venus Retrograde doesn't really know how to put the breaks on; and so, don't be surprised if suddenly you're out on a date with someone you once loved.

And, if that person is a good talker, all the better because the good conversation is what you're really after here.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Not that you need to hear this again, Sagittarius, but you are worth more than you are charging, so to speak. Venus Retrograde is going to put you right in touch with who you are and what you believe you are worth monetarily and emotionally.

There is no more room in your life for those who do not see that you're a Golden Winner. Venus Retrograde makes you feel special, and you are Sagittarius. Now, go forth and show the world (and make them pay for it, too!)

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're in a really good place now, and Venus Retrograde sort of amplifies this feeling of confidence and security. With your love life doing well, you can now focus on some of the things you've always loved.

Things are not working or romance-oriented. If you are a creative person, you'll definitely be getting into a project. Anticipate purchasing new clothes - as in lots of them. Shopping sprees are also big during Venus Retrograde. Woohoo!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Venus Retrograde lets you know that you want more from your relationship than sex. You want attention, banter, argument, and sharing. You want to feel alive in the romance, and you don't want it to all end up being about sex, again.

It's not all about sex for you, Aquarius, and Venus Retrograde will pump up the need in you for intense and profound conversation. If you can work it to have this kind of communication with your partner, then consider it a total win.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

For you, Venus Retrograde means family and community. You have always wanted to be involved - and you have so much to offer.

Venus Retrograde lets you find your place in the community, and your difference is exactly what's needed. You are a pro-active person with outstanding ideas and suggestions, and this transit is going to give you a platform from which you can share your amazing thoughts.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda