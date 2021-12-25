Jupiter In Pisces Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, December 2021 - May 2022

On December 28, 2021 we should be pleased to experience the beneficial influence of Jupiter in Pisces.

Potentially, this transit can bring success to those who strive for it, and new hope to those who weren't quite sure if hope still existed.

Yes, it does. The nature of the universe is giving and take; we will always be balancing the bad with the good. It's life, and during Jupiter in Pisces, we get to feel good about everything once again.

We're closing in on the end of the year and this generally has a bizarre affect on just about everyone: we're just in this limbo state, waiting.

All eyes are on 2022 as if the year itself is what's going to deliver our fate...but we are the ones who are responsible for the good and the bad, so now is the time to take responsibility and plot out a fantastic destiny for ourselves.

Jupiter in Pisces means expansive thinking and sensitivity. We are more compassionate during this transit, which makes our efforts helpful and authentic.

We want to help; we want to be a part of what makes this world great. On December 28, 2021, if we are open to it, we may just experience one of the kindest days we've had so far, this year. Loving-kindness is the way.

Jupiter In Pisces Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, December 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

That's it, you've had enough negativity to last you a lifetime. You need a change, you need it now, and you need it to be drastic.

Fighting it out isn't working, so it's time to pour the sugar on a situation because in this case, Aries — sweetness is what's going to get you what you want. Try a different tactic. You've got Jupiter in Pisces in your court. It's like a green light for getting what you want, the way you want it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've come a long way and you've learned a lot in your life, so far maybe even more than others have. You've been on a wild ride and that's advanced you along the way. Experience has taught you that kindness is the only way to proceed; you've had enough with pushiness...at least for a while.

Jupiter in Pisces broadens your thinking and allows you to see a place for yourself in the world where there is kindness, peace, and hope.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Jupiter in Pisces allows you to think outside the box, and while you might believe that's all you do, you have, over the last few months, given in to the flock mentality.

You have taken on habits that feel inauthentic and it's now just starting to bother you. You need to get back to being YOU, as you are, not what someone expects you to be. Anticipate a time of great creativity to come.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As a homebody deluxe, you've come to associate your home with security. It's your hideaway, and as of recent times, it's also been your excuse to not go outside.

Jupiter in Pisces is the push that is needed to get you to take on more responsibility. While the world may seem cold and unfriendly at times, you need to work in the world and that means you need to change your perspective; the home is your safe place, but opportunity lies beyond your front door.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Jupiter in Pisces may be just the transit you need in order to get past your present limitations. While you don't like to think of yourself as someone who has any kind of limitation whatsoever, you do know that you've been standing in your own way and that you've prevented your own progress.

Listen to what your heart is telling you, Leo, it's begging you to accept what you cannot change and move on in spite of it. Time waits for no one.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you've been needing is a kick in the butt to start motivating you. You've been lax, too lazy, and you know it. You'd like to get after some of those chores, but you've been falling into this state of hopeless laziness.

Maybe it's the end of the year? It could be, but Jupiter in Pisces is here to remind you that you can't get away with doing nothing forever. While nobody likes to be reminded of what 'they have to do' this transit is going to make sure you get the memo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't take well to the end of the year; it only brings to mind all the things you didn't get this year. Hey, give yourself a break the last couple of years have been hard on us, what with the pandemic and all that.

Try to focus on what you can do rather than what you've come to know as a surefire way to failure. Use the Jupiter in Pisces energy to expand on your good ideas and set an intention for accomplishment in the year to come.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've been at war with yourself. And nobody knows how strong an opponent you can be when you're put up against another. Unfortunately, that 'other' is you, and it's time to stop feeling so bad about everything. You are completely in your own way.

Now is the time to open to Jupiter in Pisces energy so that you can heal and get things moving along. You are becoming stagnant, and that's not like you. Focus on the future and go for it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter in Pisces allows you to see what your main problem is: too many interests. And while that may sound excellent, for you, it only means a thousand projects that get started but never ended. Very Sagittarius of you to start something that goes incomplete.

Use that Jupiter focuses now and prioritize those interests of yours so that you can aim to finish something in the near future. Let 2022 be the year that you complete everything you start.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've been into some well-needed self-care these days, and that's always a good idea. This year is coming to a close, as it always does in your season, and with Jupiter in Pisces in the sky, the entire process feels both natural and inevitable; you want the newness.

You crave the change, and because of this transit, you are willing to do the work it takes in order to affect the change you wish to see. Hardworking Capricorn to the very end.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been worried as to whether you're becoming someone you don't like being, Aquarius meaning, you've taken on a few bad habits and now they're sort of part and parcel to who you are.

Not only that, people are starting to associate you with that kind of lifestyle. Jupiter in Pisces puts perspective back into your life by letting you get a glimpse at what's wrong with this new 'bad habit' collection and how you can combat the worst of it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Jupiter in Pisces is basically your life as you already know it, on steroids, so to speak. You're already there with the sensitivity and the willingness to be kind to all people.

Now, with this transit hovering overhead, you'll want to reach out to old friends just to chat. Everything seems possible for you during this transit, and it's the kind of energetic feeling that you can take with you for a long, long time to come.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda