How Natal Venus In The 4th House Affects Your Life & Relationships, Based On Your Venus Sign

Venus is the planet of love and expression. It is responsible for maintaining peace and comfort in your life.

Venus represents your personal values, aesthetics, and desires. Venus' placement in the natal chart shows you where and what you will love most passionately in the course of your life.

Natal Venus in the fourth house means that these people are concerned with creating a loving, nurturing, and supportive home environment. They value trust and comfort in the family dynamic.

People with this placement are often known as peacemakers and problem solvers. They flourish when harmony is maintained within those they love.

Venus rules those we love, but also the things we love. Those with Venus in the fourth house love to host their friends over for gatherings and parties. They are always coming up with new themes and ideas as another excuse to have their friends over to have a great time!

Venus in the fourth house has the overall quality of familial love, but each Venus sign handles the placement differently.

How Venus in the 4th house influences each Venus sign

Venus in Aries in the 4th house

Venus in Aries likes the excitement of new relationships. They jump in head first with their hearts open for all to see. They can be known for being impulsive in love.

With Venus in Aries placement in the fourth house, you are eager to bring others into your circle. You like to invite friends-of-friends to join in on all of the party festivities. And everyone appreciates this quality about you!

You bring people together to create long-lasting family relationships between unlikely pairings.

Venus in Taurus in the 4th house

Venus in Taurus is a sucker for an old-fashioned kind of affection.

They like the idea of loyalty and commitment. They aren’t keen on dramatics and prefer honesty in their relationships. This means they are very protective of their hearts and only allow people who have earned a spot.

Venus in Taurus placement in the fourth house means that you are the stable backbone of your family and friends.

You are an excellent judge of emotional character so your family often comes to you for advice. You often feel like the central point for everyone to connect to. You may float between a few friend circles but you are cautious not to be too personal with those you aren’t familiar with.

Venus in Gemini in the 4th house

Venus in Gemini is known for being a big talker. They are the ones to typically have a few flings going on at once. They like to be the life of the party and entertain everyone around them.

They are incredibly social people. That is why Venus in Gemini's placement in the fourth house has a lot of love for all of their extended family and friends. They treat their buddies as if they were siblings. They are spontaneous with their plans, which often end in excitement and joy for everyone involved.

Venus in Cancer in the 4th house

Venus in Cancer can be a tough one to crack in their relationships. They are naturally open to trying new things with new people, but once their hearts are hurt, it can take them a long time to recuperate from the pain.

With their friends, they like to create things that bring them together. This can manifest in the form of traditions or recurring movie night plans.

With Venus in Cancer placement in the fourth house, you are willing to go to great lengths to keep in touch with your friends and family. You look forward to the moments when everyone is together and cherish that when you are apart.

Venus in Leo in the 4th house

Venus in Leo is an aggressive lover. They are passionate and outspoken about the things they want and the things they need out of others. They value loyalty and honesty above anything in all of their relationships, both romantic and not. They are confident in themselves, and even if they aren’t, they will appear to be.

Venus in Leo in the fourth house is the biggest cheerleader of everyone in their family. They love to help others and raise their closest friends and family to the highest degree.

They are super connected within their circles and always make others feel welcome.

Venus in Virgo in the 4th house

Venus in Virgo is overly sensitive and compassionate with those they love. They may not always wear their heart on their sleeve, but they still feel emotions just as deeply as those they love.

Venus in Virgo's placement in the fourth house is careful with the love they give and receive. They like to feel needed and appreciated by their friends and family. They do a lot for others out of pure kindness.

They are typically quiet, reserved, and analytical, but they are always in the mood to share affection and excitement.

Venus in Libra in the 4th house

Venus in Libra is the easiest to love. They are excellent at maintaining a conversation and making others feel comfortable and appreciated. They have excellent manners and are always concerned with making sure others are taken care of.

Venus in Libra's placement in the fourth house is the host with the most! This native is constantly refilling drinks, passing out snacks, and rocking the perfect playlist.

This is the person that unites families of completely different personalities together in seemingly cosmic matrimony.

Venus in Scorpio in the 4th house

Venus in Scorpio is a cautious lover. They prefer to know the outcome of every situation before they get too involved, to protect their heart. However, once they do connect with someone, they are completely bound and devoted.

Venus in Scorpio's placement in the fourth house finds the root of their relationships to be grounded in the fundamental basis of their familial bonds. They look to their families for approval and guidance.

However, they are fond of their personal space. They can be away from their families for a while and come back as if they never left. They are confident in the love they share.

Venus in Sagittarius in the 4th house

Venus in Sagittarius is a free spirit that prefers open air to closed spaces. They are playful and flirtatious. They prefer light-hearted relationships to strongly committed ones.

These traits are reflected in the fourth house placement, as this Venus in Sagittarius is likely to be the friendliest member of their family. They are welcoming to others and have an excellent inclination to be inclusive.

They inspire others around them in a way that lifts everyone up. They are trusted by everyone they meet and prove their worth by remaining loyal and kind to others.

Venus in Capricorn in the 4th house

Venus in Capricorn is a lover with a lot of ambition. They are driven and look for like-minded partners. They are not concerned with anyone that will hinder their ability to excel in the things they love to do.

Venus in Capricorn's placement in the fourth house is incredibly helpful. But in return, they need help back.

There is a natural flow to their relationships with their friends and family. They like to be proactive in their engagement and strive for greatness both in themselves and within others.

Venus in Aquarius in the 4th house

Venus in Aquarius is the least judgemental lover. They have an incredibly unique personality that completely sets them out from the rest. Many people find themselves inexplicably drawn to them.

In the fourth house, Venus in Aquarius tends to express familial love in different ways. They like to be around their family, but they tend to show their affection inwardly.

They may not be extremely expressive with their emotions, but everyone knows they can always count on them.

Venus in Pisces in the 4th house

Venus in Pisces is an open lover. They have a lot to give to the special people in their lives, but sometimes that can lead to being taken advantage of. When they love, they love hard. This makes them excellent friends to have around.

In the fourth house, Venus in Pisces is a great listener and empathizer. They are always willing to let anyone into their close circle. They are reliable and trustworthy. They love their family fiercely, and more often than not, get that same love back in return.

