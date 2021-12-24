Love Horoscope For Saturday, December 25, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 25, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Aries

Expectations can change when you start to put things into perspective.

You may not have the same needs that you did yesterday, and for this reason, your desires in love change in a beautiful way.

Taurus

A strong desire to make a big change requires a lot of faith and belief in yourself and the power of miracles.

You may not see the end result or know how things will work out right now, but a small step in the right direction can be the catalyst your love life needs.

Gemini

Sometimes it's best to keep certain things to yourself until the timing is right.

With Venus speaking to Neptune, caution in oversharing is advised. Sometimes you have to be careful not to hurt feelings for the sake of honesty.

Cancer

You are moving things in a positive direction when it comes to love, but even you may feel as if your relationship isn't where you want it to be.

Try not to focus on what work needs to be done, but also to see the good that has already happened.

Leo

Bring you and your significant other closer as you try to work through the language of love and go beyond what is said.

There are so many ways to say I love you, but knowing how to communicate the meaning of love is the ultimate way to share how you feel.

Virgo

You are learning to lean more on yourself and less on others, even if you know that they would be there for you no matter what.

It's just that there are certain things you like done without help, and you may be less open to having a partner who tries to protect you from doing too much.

Libra

Don't let disappointment about the day cause the entire moment to be ruined.

Just because someone else has been hell-bent to make the holiday less beautiful than what you want it to be, does not mean that they can control your reaction. You still have control over what the day will be.

Scorpio

Being single can feel like heartache during the time of year when you imagined you'd be with a partner celebrating.

With friends busy with their families and you with your own, a part of you may still feel a bit clingy and want more from your day. End the night with journalling about it, then make a wish about next year.

Sagittarius

You luck out, Sagittarius. Something amazing and magical happens for you in love. The experience of romance and a feeling of belonging won't' escape you.

This time, it's you who gets to enjoy a happy holiday with the person you love.

Capricorn

Find something beautiful to focus on when it comes to love.

With so many changes happening in your world, the manifestation in your expression of love has become better and more sophisticated than ever before.

Aquarius

The past has been a wonderful teacher, and you're going to keep learning about life, romance, and love as you continue down this path.

While there can be some difficult moments you'll experience, the dept of love's understanding is always worth the cost.

Pisces

Love is an adventure, and you may find that your heart is open and willing to receive more than you ever experienced before.

This requires risk on your part, Pisces, and even though you do run from problems at times, this time you're going to run toward what scares you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.