3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Lower Their Standards In Love During The Moon In Virgo December 24 - 26, 2021

When you refuse to lower your standards in love, what you're really doing is protecting yourself, and lowering your standards is not it for three zodiac signs who refuse to do so during the Moon in Virgo, December 24 - 26, 2021.

And to do so requires self-love and a certain kind of trust in nature; what will be will be, and as long as that stands, you choose to love yourself. You're not about to lay down with dogs, so to speak, simply because the situation avails itself.

Moon in Virgo accentuates everything we feel about ideals and perfection. We know what we want, and it is most definitely not about lack of respect, or doing something we don't want to do.

And if there is someone in our lives that we are romantically involved with who wishes to add a new element to the relationship, one that we are totally NOT down with, then it's time to set the standards. This is allowed — this is not allowed.

Relationships take work and part of that is about getting to know a person, as in 'really' know them. Once the facade of early love gets chiseled away, you're left with the real person. Are they up to your standards? Or are they a pitiful excuse for a partner, one that you personally feel is beneath you?

Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Lower Their Standards In Love During The Moon In Virgo December 24 - 26, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

"I would do anything for love...but I won't do that. No, I won't do that." — Meatloaf.

That's you, Aries. You know love, you know you want it. and you know that if it takes you so far down below your standards for makes love a good thing, then you are OUT.

You don't need this trash; what? Your partner shows signs of deterioration, in terms of holding up their end of the love bargain. And now, it feels like you're sitting around waiting for them to make up their minds.

You have no patience for another person's problems, even if they are the love of your life. If the relationship starts to decline, you let them know in no uncertain terms that you will not be a party to this downwards spiral. Let Moon in Virgo play itself out.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're already someone who has to have things 'their way or the highway' so when you notice that your partner is doing things that you find sub-standard, you may find yourself confronting them on their behavior. Moon in Virgo lets you focus on exactly what's wrong with the relationship, and when you bring it up to your partner, you can expect defensiveness and outrage.

This, too, is something you want nothing to do with. You can't possibly think about growing with a person if that person wants to stay stuck in some dream version of the past, and that's where they are, Sagittarius, the past. This person needs to walk into the present or they will lose the best Sagittarius they ever knew.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have a very simple standard. If not met, then you do not consider the circumstance to be safe. What you require in a relationship is truth, honesty, and realistic communication. Without it, there is no relationship. What you may be dealing with right now is a partner who doesn't voice their opinion.

This drives you batty. You're not the biggest talker in the world, but truth means enough to you to make the effort, and your partner doesn't seem to even want to bother. Moon in Virgo gives you insight into this person; they will never change. What a horrible realization, and yet, it could be just the thing you need: the TRUTH you need in order to set yourself free.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda