Weekly Love Horoscope For November 15 - 21 2021

Time bends in half and accelerates as we enter the Eclipse Portal this week ushering in unexpected events and changes within our lives.

Alongside two different Venus transits with both Uranus and Mars, it means that specifically, these changes are likely to hit within our relationship sector.

Uranus is known for bringing about the unexpected, however, sometimes it’s just that timing is. Often, especially in relationships, we operate on an assumption of timing. We think things will go a specific way or path, but they seldom do.

This is even more true during Eclipse Season when things tend to change quickly, and new developments pop up on our path sooner than we would have thought possible.

Making this Eclipse Season even more poignant is the start of a brand-new cycle.

Eclipses move in axis cycles even if some occur outside of the two opposite zodiac signs that they occupy. We have been within the Gemini/Sagittarius axis cycle for the past couple of years which has expanded our belief system and made us realize that the future can be so much bigger than we ever imagined.

Now it shifts into Taurus/Scorpio which means we’re going to be drawn to more groundedness and depth.

The searching is over and now it’s time to build.

For many that have been on relationship journeys the past few years where it seemed we were searching for something, searching for a zodiac sign or even more of something we couldn’t even name we will find peace this week.

It will be the end of thinking that something better exists outside of what we’ve already found and instead will shift our focus to growing and developing our relationship even more strongly based on the deep truth of authenticity that we’ve been called to cultivate within our own selves.

So much is changing this week it’s important to stay grounded which also means hydrated.

It is impossible to predict what may come up this week, so instead of trying to, simply trust that whatever is for you will always find you.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021: Asteroid Vesta enters Sagittarius

Vesta rules our inner light, which sparks inspiration and even devotion. In Sagittarius, we will be craving this time of feeling within our romantic relationships meaning that the person we choose to partner with will have to have a profound effect on our lives and even our spiritual journey.

Thursday, November 18, 2021: Venus trine Uranus



With Venus in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus, this transit is about unexpected surprises in changes, however, with both planets being in earth signs it signifies that many of these changes may not necessarily come as a complete shock.

Regardless of if they do though, with that earth element present, it means that there will be a strong and stable foundation for anything new that develops around this time.

Friday, November 19, 2021: Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus

And here we go into the rabbit hole for two weeks until our Solar Eclipse at the beginning of December. Think of the old timelines fading away as everything is accelerated during this period of time.

It’s a chance for divine timing to catch up, for us to forgo thinking that life and love have to go any particular way and instead simply lean into what arrives and where we’re directed.

This begins a new eclipse axis change for the next year and a half which means things that occur around this time will likely be a theme during that time period as well.

Saturday, November 20, 2021: Venus sextile Mars

It’s not often that the cosmic lovers meet in the skies so when they do it always represents big changes and happenings.

A sextile represents the reaping of a harvest for seeds that have already been planted, even a karmic exchange for lessons learned in the past. It’s a positive transit where we see results, and physical changes.

Sunday, November 21, 2021: Sun enters Sagittarius

The beginning of Sagittarius Season is here. This means that our relationships will be taking on a deeper and more spiritual practice.

As this zodiac sign tends to be more future-focused, we also will likely be utilizing this energy to plan for the next steps in our relationships as well.

The only area to be aware of is that Sagittarius season tends to make us aware that we want it all, which means that we’re going to be less likely to compromise as well.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, November 15 to Sunday, November 21, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Life isn’t going to turn out how you thought it would. As much as it may seem that shouldn’t be a surprise it still will be.

This means that you’re going to be coming into some big truths this week that will forever change the landscape of your life.

You don’t need to figure it all out this week or hatch a new plan for moving forward, the biggest challenge will simply be accepting that what you thought was real likely is not.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Knowing what to bend on versus remaining fixed is the key to being in the flow of life or not. As you’ve been learning, the more secure you are within yourself, the less you depend on the external environment to provide that for you.

This week will be a test on that for you as it will seem things shift very quickly from what you thought was healthy into an area that may very well feel toxic.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Allowing yourself to show up as your true self will open doors that you could never have imagined this week.

When we stop trying to be or act like we think we need to, we then allow ourselves to simply just be. As you move through this week, notice who sticks around for this new chapter of being yourself and who seems as if they can’t adjust.

Remember, never force anyone to stay on your path if it seems theirs is leading them away.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Putting your feelings first is something that takes time and the journey within to be able to do. But this week it suddenly becomes a lot easier as you start to realize that if you don’t prioritize your own emotional well-being, no one else will do it for you.

But it’s also about setting a standard of care where you need to care for yourself in the ways that you need others to otherwise you will end up accepting whatever it is you’re given.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Trying not to take things personally this week may seem like a monumental effort. But when you realize that the actions and choices of others don’t actually have anything to do with you, you allow yourself to be free.

When we connect deeply with thinking we have to do or not do something in order to gain approval or affection we don’t open the doorway of authenticity. This week is a reminder that you do set the tone for everything in your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Pulling within and caring for yourself this week becomes hugely important as you are trying to see the connection between where you are with yourself and the connections in your life.

As we know our romantic relationship will mirror the one that we have with ourselves, this is the week to find out exactly what that means and what you have been missing by focusing too much on what’s happening outside of you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Giving a lifetime to catch up to you is important this week as you allow things to come together. Eclipse Season is notorious for shaking things up and providing experiences and opportunities where there were none before.

Right now, instead of trying to make anything look a certain way just sit in your own worth and power and trust that what the universe has planned is far better than anything you had in mind.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is your season and your time to reset so that you can make this year the best one yet. With this eclipse, it’s likely that how you feel emotionally or mentally about love, a particular person, or even relationships, in general, will change.

Likely signifying a deeper authentic truth of yours coming in versus the hardwiring from trauma. Don’t worry about what it all means just yet, just embrace the new thoughts as they come.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While the eclipse this week is in Taurus, the last one occurring on your axis is set to happen in just a couple of weeks. This means you are doing some major wrapping up of events and lessons in your life.

Think of clearing out all the cobwebs and muck that have taken up space instead of adding value to your life. There is a bright light shining for you right now about what’s to come, keep that in mind no matter how difficult the next few weeks maybe.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When we allow ourselves to forgive ourselves, we open a new way of loving. We can only make choices based on where we are at any given moment in our lives.

As we grow, change and hopefully heal, those choices become different. Just because something resonated with you at one point doesn’t mean it currently does. Forgive yourself and allow yourself and your life to change so that it’s truly in alignment with you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your time for breakthroughs is almost here, right now you just need to move through what comes up with grace and patience. Don’t throw anything away because unexpected surprises or challenges arise.

You’ve done a great job of building the promise of what’s to come, in your life and in love. It has taken great effort to do so, now simply hold the space for what is to come.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Our darkness returns so that we can find greater light. We get triggered so that we can heal more deeply. Return to a new place of peace, acceptance, and security within yourself this week.

Allow the Taurus Eclipse to ground you, bring you a new awareness, and help you see that love was always right here, it was just the pain of what was that prevented you from fully accepting it.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.