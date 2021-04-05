2021 Solar & Lunar Eclipse Dates & Meanings

Seeing a lunar or solar eclipse is one event you want to experience in this lifetime.

Eclipses have an air of excitement.

They are a sudden interruption in the day that people have always been fascinated with.

Maybe when you were a kid, your mom let you stay up late to see a blood moon.

It can be a moment you plan with your loved one to watch it together.

For some, it marks a time to make a sudden change. Redecorate, clean, start a new journal, take time to reflect, or begin a project.

Either way, they are significant to people in some way and are a great time to set your intention.

2021 solar and lunar eclipse dates and meanings:

In 2021 there will be four eclipses: two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is when the moon obscures the sun’s light and casts a shadow on the earth.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is when then the earth obscures the sun’s light and the moon appears reddish.

Astrologically, eclipses can have a huge impact on the moon cycle and a person's horoscope.

A solar or lunar eclipse can impact you personally, and each can have an impact on groups, people, and nations.

Historically, world cultures view eclipses as negative since they represent a disturbance or an interruption to order.

Solar and lunar eclipse meanings in Western astrology:

Modern western astrologers view them differently. Instead, compare the chart of the eclipse to lunar cycles to determine how the eclipse will impact people.

New moon meaning:

A new moon represents beginnings, as it is the beginning of the lunar calendar. Full moons represent maturity or culmination, as it represents the middle/peak of the moon’s cycle.

Depending on where those land in someone’s natal chart, astrologers can determine how the change will manifest in one’s life depending on the house the new moon of full moon lands in.

The solar eclipse represents a special new moon. And a lunar eclipse is a special full moon. Wherever these fall on your chart, that change will have more energy and charge than regular lunar cycles.

Once you find where it lands on your chart, you can determine the house, and that eclipse will mark an event that can last six months or longer.

According to astrologer Molly Gauthier, "Solar Eclipses represent issues and situations that come to you from the “outside,” from other people or circumstances in your world.

And Lunar Eclipses represent those changes and situations that bubble up from within.” Other sources agree with this and elaborate further.

Some claim that a solar eclipse is about taking care of unfinished business and planning for the future. Whereas a lunar eclipse looks inward, it is about letting go of the past and moving forward.

2021 Solar and lunar eclipse dates

May 26, 2021, Total Lunar Eclipse (Full Super Moon)

Moon names: Flower Moon, Blood Moon

The Moon will be in Sagittarius, a mutable fire sign.

Visible: Australia, parts of the western US, western South America, or in South-East Asia

Begins (UTC):08:47:39

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Peak (UTC):11:18:42

Ends (UTC):13:49:44

Meaning:

Astrologers note that this will bring relief as it marks the completion of projects but also bring up awareness to evasion of responsibilities. It may also give much-needed answers to old questions and solutions.

Jun 10, 2021, Annular Solar Eclipse (New Moon)

Visible: Much of Europe, Much of Asia, North/West Africa, Much of North America, Atlantic, Arctic

This solar eclipse is in Gemini, a mutable air sign.

Begins (UTC):08:12:20

Peak (UTC):10:41:54

Ends (UTC):13:11:19

Meaning:

It marks the exchange of ideas and communication. It will be a good time to plan, reflect, and cultivate positive relationships. It may also be a time to let go of the past and find closure.

Article continues below

Nov 19, 2021, Partial Lunar Eclipse (Full Moon)

Moon Names: Beaver Moon, Frost Moon

The Moon will be in Taurus, a mutable earth sign.

Visible: Much of Europe, Much of Asia, Australia, North/West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic

Begins (UTC):06:02:09

Peak (UTC):09:02:55

Ends (UTC):12:03:40

Meaning:

This marks a time of gratitude and abundance. It will bring awareness towards attitudes, such as indulgence and stubbornness.

Dec 4, 2021, Total Solar Eclipse (New Moon)

Visible: South in Australia, South in Africa, South in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica

This solar eclipse will be in Sagittarius, a mutable fire sign.

Begins (UTC):05:29:16

Peak (UTC):07:33:26

Ends (UTC):09:37:26

Meaning:

This marks the time that breaks limitations and it is a good time to expand.

It will encourage interactions that help inform oneself so they may grow. It may indicate a change in belief systems.

This year has a lot to offer and having a working knowledge of what the eclipses may help plan and mentally prepare for changes to come.

Erin Watson is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.