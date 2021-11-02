One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 3, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, November 3, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have to get to the root cause of our feelings on Wednesday as the download from Scorpio season is about to take place this week with the New Moon.

Your one card tarot reading on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, begins with the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio.

They say when a Scorpio enters your life, things start to change.

Scorpio is the surgeon of the zodiac sign and as the ruler of the Death card, we all have the right to choose to end things that aren't working and start over again in an area of our lives.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 1, the Leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1s include American singers Wynonna Judd and Bruce Springstein.

What does Wednesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Change is in the air, and when you feel things in your life are beginning to move in a new direction, it's best to have your friends there to encourage you during moments of self-doubt.

As brave as you are, Aries, even you need someone to tell you things are going to be OK. Friends can get you excited about the future and stop you from becoming a victim of imposter syndrome. You need their wisdom in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is moving quickly and you need to make big decisions. You have been reactive instead of proactive, and you need to just jump in with both feet. Your head and heart are wrestling with each other.

You don't know what the potential of your options will have until you start. You have to just jump in with both feet and take a risk. The chances of success rest with you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You have a little bit of a traditional mindset when it comes to certain things, and so when you have made up your mind, it's a done deal.

What you know and understand can be an emotional sanctuary for you, and you might not be open to changing to appease others.

So, when you hear something you dislike, you tune it out. You may not be able to make someone change their mind to see things your way. IIs this stubbornness working for you? Consider the impact of your choices.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You did not deserve to get stabbed in the back the way that you did, but some people don't understand the meaning of world loyalty. They simply find an opportunity to hurt you and it cuts like a knife.

You know that you are better than that, so don't stoop to their level. Chin up, Cancer. There's no point in posting hate on your social media. Take the high road, and move on, not even.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

When a person tries to pull the wool over your eyes they have no idea who they are messing with. They can try all they want to be sneaky, but you're on to their game.

For now, you may lay low until they rat themselves out. You might even pretend like you don't know you're dealing with a liar. The truth is that you're tired but you are also very patient.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You are trying to be fair and treat everyone the same, but sometimes people still feel as though they aren't getting a fair shake.

You can't win in these situations, and trying to prove your actions are noble may even backfire on you. You may have to come up with a different approach until they come around to their senses.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

When the love is gone, that's it. There's not much else that you can do. You can try all you want to 'fake it until you make it' but that will get old fast. You'll start to feel resentful and angry.

You may begin to hate the other person. Come clean. Be honest. Sometimes you just have to say what's hard to say and confront the truth.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Bad luck comes in threes they say, so hang tight. Good luck is coming back around soon.

You may be going through your growing pains. Life has strange ways of building your character. This is a miserable time, but not the end. The circle of life will come back around soon.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Money isn't everything but it does feel much better when you know you can pay the bills.

You may not like how much effort and energy you have to put into the grind each day, but the payoff is coming. You've got this!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

When you get words that something is happening in your life at first the shock can overwhelm you and have you wondering what happened.

But, then reality starts to settle in and you feel optimistic. You may not have wanted this change, but things are looking up for you. So don't be afraid of the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You're closing your heart and not letting anyone in right now. You may need this time for healing, but don't let yourself become so jaded that you can't see how life is ever going to get better. You are putting a lot of power on the person who broke your heart.

This is the power you need to reclaim for yourself. Remember, you are amazing and even if another person didn't value you, that does not mean love is not what you deserve.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Misery loves company, Pisces. So, when that person who calls ONLY to complain dials your number, you know that means it's going to be a long conversation.

The gift that you can give to them is to reconsider answering. They can't focus on their problems if they have you to listen to. Loneliness can be a teacher, too, that teaches a person to do what's best for themselves.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.