Your November 2021 monthly one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for the next 30 days.

Is it November already? Wait a minute - how did that happen? Weren't we just in 2020, when our worlds tipped over and we thought we'd never survive?

And yet, here we are - survivors. We should have our own reality TV show!

The Tarot is very supportive and telling, this month.

Some of us will endure major tests, while most of us will see good fortune.

We will be tested by our own egos, as well as the narcissism of others.

We will fight for our rights, and we will lose what is non-essential to our character.

The past will be both relived, and reviled. And the present? Ah, well, therein lies the rub, my friends.

November is the month of Thanksgiving and gratitude.

It is also the beginning of the entire ocean of holidays and pressures the accompany those events.

Some of us will shrink into the background, while others will come forth, ready to shine in new ways.

All of it is for our sake - and all of it will make us stronger and wiser.

And once again, we will survive, as we've proven before that there's really nothing that can get in our way.

Monthly One Card Tarot Reading For November 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Nine of Swords, reversed

November introduces suspicion, right at the top.

You have had your doubts about something or someone for quite some time, and by this time of the year, you cannot help but believe that this person - or situation - is anything less than no good.

This thinking will undermine your every thought; you simply have to confront this and make it either go away or be dealt with properly.

This card can also be symbolic of imprisonment, and while I wouldn't worry about going to jail, I would keep an eye out for someone in your life who may be lying to you, or cheating you out of money.

This is a real warning card, here, and to have it represent your entire month means something is going on - and you have to take care of it, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Knight of Pentacles

You will stepping up to the plate during this month, Taurus, which means that if ever you had doubts about what it's like to be completely responsible - now is the time.

You will be asked to work harder - for better pay - and you will accept.

This taking on of responsibilities will also work on your sense of self-esteem.

In a way, you wanted someone to trust you enough to believe that you can handle whatever this responsibility is - and when this comes into being, you will feel very good about yourself.

This is a very productive month for you in personal growth as well as in work. Expect greatness of yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The Tower, reversed

OK, hang tight - this one's going to be a bumpy ride.

At least you didn't get The Tower straight up, which means total ruin and chaos.

With this card in reverse, it's still pretty dangerous, but there are ways to work yourself out of the mania that lies before you.

What's happening in November, for you, Gemini, is a break down of what you believe in. Something didn't happen and at first, you were just rolling with it.

No biggie, it just didn't happen. And yet, this thing that didn't happen - it's starting to affect your life and it's also draining your finances.

November brings financial terror - you will be feeling insulted and indignant. You can work your way out of this, but you will have to somehow shirk the massive amounts of resentment first.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Seven of Wands

Here is the month where you will stand your ground in the face of adversity - and, you will be most successful, Cancer.

You may find yourself negotiating a deal, or working your way to the top of the work place.

There is no easy way there, and hard work is what you are made of - you can handle what comes your way, but it's not going to be easy.

Still, you are someone who enjoys the journey and you never anticipated that it would be easy.

You are also able to convince those who oppose you that there is hope and promise if they are able to see things your way.

The goal of the month is work-accomplishment, and all looks super good on that front.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Four of Swords, reversed

This is the month where you start to make sense out of so many loose threads in your life.

Something happened this year that made you take a step back; you have been needing to rethink things in order to make them work.

The old ways are no longer functional to you.

This card represents circumspection; what you've been pouring your heart into ended up bringing very little in return, and now it's time to reverse your course.

The Four of Swords indicates that this is a great time for you to trust your gut; those little nagging thoughts that told you that you were doing something wrong?

They were right, listen to them.

November brings wisdom to you, Leo. Only the truth will do.

The time for fantasy and blind faith are over.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Nine of Pentacles

What this Pentacles card means for you, this November, is that whatever you've done so far - it's starting to really pay off.

That means everything...if you held back, it's working for you now.

If you put it all in, it's working for you now.

Even if you felt doubt int he past - that doubt helped build your character today, and today, as in this month, you will be seeing some real return on your investments.

This is both financial and emotional.

If you've stuck with someone through thick and thin, expect November to bring the two of you closer.

There is definitely a light at the end of this tunnel, and it looks like you're finally going to get some karmic payback.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Six of Cups

You will spend a good deal of November remember what was wonderful in your past.

This isn't the kind of past that brings pain or is warned about dwelling on too much.

It's the kind of memory that makes you feel deep gratitude for your own life - and for the lives of those who have touched you.

There is also a chance that you will experience the making of new memories, meaning, you will participate in something that will be so loving and fun that you will never forget it.

This card is a beautiful card that blesses your every step and allows you to breathe easy.

There is no threat during November; only happy memories and easy going times. Goodness awaits you, Libra. Go forth and explore!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Two of Cups, reversed

OK so we all have those moments, and what I mean by this is that you will make the mistake, this month, of believing someone who is not up front with you.

This is definitely love-related, which implies that you'll be duped by a lover. You believed in them, and they turned out to be liars.

OK, it happens and it's devastating - but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll go down with this ship.

You are a very savvy Scorpio, which means you can see what is devious before it even happens, and there's a good chance you'll spot this deceptive behavior in your 'friend' when it starts to happen.

They will try to get away with way too much, and you'll catch on quickly and let them know that you are NOT game.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Three of Wands

All there is to do now is keep on keeping on.

This Wands card is the meaning of establishment; in other words, you know who you are, what you do, why you do it, along with when and how you do it.

You are solid, Sagittarius.

This month secures you, and in work - you are one of the best there is.

Whoever is paying you for your services has a good thing, and they are not going to let go of you.

This also means that you could ask for a raise and most assuredly, you'll get it.

Know your worth and hold your ground; if you feel you are underpaid - then it's up to you alone to make that situation change.

You can do it, and the universe supports this action.

November looks good for the birthday kid.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The High Priestess, reversed

Maybe it's the end of the year that's getting to you, but November seems to be the month where you only trust yourself to get things done.

The High Priestess card, in reverse, represents conceit and ego - it's what happens when we know who we are and we're really not in the mood to be challenged on that.

And challenged you will be, by people who think they know you - always an obnoxious assumption.

Yet, there you are, tired of these assumptions and ready to rock the world your way - without caring about opinions or expertise.

November brings out your impatience, making you quick tempered and snappy.

Your attitude is 'enough is enough' and in truth, you really don't want to know what others think of you, of this, of that, of anything.

November makes everything seem noisy to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Eight of Pentacles

As the year winds down, you will find yourself more and more at ease with your creative side.

This card is the artist's card, and it means that you will happily take the time to do what you wish, your way - and whatever you do will be creative and engaging.

You do not wish to waste time; you are someone who needs to devote precious energy to a project, preferably one that takes a nice, long time to create.

While you are always open to being social, and you love your friends, November is much more about being alone in your happy headspace, than it is about social get togethers, or dinners.

You are happy to dive into your own work this month, and you will be creating inspired works.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is your helping hand, this month, Pisces.

This card, straight up, represents success and happiness.

It is also implicative of love and family life - situations what raise you up and make you feel less alone.

This month is one where you won't feel so bogged down, as if there is someone to help you out - and that person exists, and she or he is what the Queen of Cups represents.

You will also be making some wise choices this month, based on your life's experience.

There is no bitterness here, only acceptance and an ability to see a bright future.

November is a gift to you, one that you will end up cherishing for months, if not years to come.

