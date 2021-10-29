Your daily horoscope for October 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday during the Moon in Leo entering Virgo.

The Moon in Virgo brings power to earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn - and they will have the determination to get things done.

Mars starts to bring an intense dynamic to Scorpio season as this fireball of a planet enters the eighth solar house of astrology.

Mars in Scorpio will be combust because of how close it is to the Sun, so for the next few days, it's time to hang on to our hats folks, anger, frustration, and a bit of anxiety can be felt by zodiac signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Fire signs, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius may feel a boost of energy, too, but temper it as it can fade quickly.

If your birthday is on October 30:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs include Ivanka Trump and Nia Long.

Zodiac signs Scorpio are most compatible with include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for Saturday, October 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of work and health. It's a big workday for you, Aries, and you are going to be paying a lot of attention to the details.

That is if you slow down to observe what is going on around you. Be sure to monitor all your activities closely.

Get organized. Don't try to fly by the seat of your pants, as mistakes can happen. Instead, come with your best game and finish the week strong.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of creativity and pleasure.

You have to work hard and play hard in equal measure, Taurus. It's important that you keep things going in a way that gives you something to look forward to.

Be sure to schedule some me-time and when possible, celebrate an accomplishment that you had this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of home and family. It's time to get organized around your living space.

You may feel better about having company come over, including parents, grandparents, or anyone that you perceive to be a little judgy when it comes to how well you keep a home.

Pick up some fresh flowers, and add a little flair that reminds you of the good times related to childhood.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of communication. Face-to-face conversations are overrated for you right now and texting is the way you might prefer communicating your thoughts and ideas to people you want to stay connected with.

It might be a day to lounge around in bed but remain socially active while checking out the latest on Tik-Tok, sharing memes, and just enjoying a little bit of rest and relaxation at home.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of money. When was the last time you closely reviewed your budget?

This is a good time for you to look at all the details involved in your spending. You might be able to negotiate a recurring bill down to a better rate. This is the time to try to find ways to boost your savings, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of identity. It's all about the appearances, right now. And you will want to make sure you deliver the goods.

Spend a little extra time in the morning getting yourself ready for work. Don't underestimate the power of presence as you pick clothing that suits you. Don't go for dark colors, pick red.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies. It's important to let others know you have self-respect and are willing to create important boundaries that keep you and your interest safe.

You may want to send off a powerful message to people you know who are trying to undermine your efforts. It's guards up all day, but this will help you to remain in control of your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of friendships. Sometimes it's not good to blend your social interactions with others. You may want to keep certain individuals separate.

Avoid playing matchmaker. Don't try to assume that because you get along with everyone, that your friends from different walks of life will automatically blend. Save introductions for another day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of career.

Do what you have to do to get ahead. Don't like your job? Now is a good time for you to put out applications for a new one.

It's important for you to remember that there are other opportunities out there for you if you decide that you want to go for them.

Open up your mind and let go of any self-defining limitations, especially as it relates to what you do for a living or do in the service of others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of higher education. Set higher standards for yourself.

If the difference between you and the life that you want is simply a degree or a certificate, consider going back to school to earn one. This weekend set personal goals for yourself for 2022 that bring your life to a new level.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of shared resources. Life is about give and take and you will want to make sure that you are doing all that you can to be there for others that you know will be there for you.

This is a great time to lay the foundation of trust and friendship. Go the extra mile when you can.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of commitment. Try to move from your head to your relationship.

It's good to make decisions with the right balance between emotion and logic. You may be thinking more along the lines of what is practical for your relationship but don't forget that you are more than just details and a to-do list.

There is a part of you that also needs a little bit of romance in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

