Monthly Love Horoscope For November 2021

Your zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope is here for the month of November 1 - 30, 2021.

Love and Relationships become more serious right at the start of the month of November as we see Venus shift into Capricorn which means that we aren’t looking for just anyone, but the one.

After so many recent retrogrades and four planets turning direct in October, many relationships feel as if they are on the verge of a major phase of growth, even if it’s just in how they communicate.

While there are fewer key transits during the month of November, each one packs a powerful punch for our relationships.

The major theme this month will be love and hard work thanks to Venus in Capricorn who makes that transit at the beginning of the month and will have us engaging in more frequent acts of service for our partners. This aspect makes us crave a solid, secure and growth orientated relationship-not any frivolous one-night stands.

Perhaps this will serve as a test period for some relationships on the foundation that has already been built which may peak around the time of the Full Moon phase in Taurus on the 19th.

While not a complete Lunar Eclipse, this lunar event does mark the official beginning of Eclipse Season which means that from November 19th until December 4th we are once again in the rabbit hole between eclipses where anything can and likely will happen.

This is the last series of eclipses that will fall on the Sagittarius axis for some time which means that those situations involving relationships and love that have been playing out for a few years will come to a point of clarity and resolution during the next two months.

With Venus in Capricorn encouraging us to get serious about love, the Full Moon in Taurus will challenge us to see if we’ve actually been able to build that safe and secure place within our relationship. These feelings will be the focus until the Solar Eclipse in December which will ask us to consider the future based on all that we’ve learned.

Luckily during this time Mercury will be moving through both Scorpio and Sagittarius prompting us to evaluate and speak our deepest truths as well as talk about future plans that we hope to create with our partner.

After a period of what felt like so much confusion, we are entering a period of clarity within our relationships where the truth will be the guiding light into the futures that we’re dreaming of.

Transits that affect your monthly love horoscope for November 1 - 30, 2021:

Thursday, November 4, 2021—New Moon in Scorpio

A chance for a new beginning that is rooted in our deepest truth which can lead to transformation within ourselves and in our relationship. This marks a return to prioritizing passion and pleasure both within our lives and within our relationships.

Friday, November 5, 2021—Venus Enters Capricorn

Love and relationships become more serious around this time as we look for secure and stable relationships. We also are more apt to feel loved by acts of service during this time as Capricorn rules this type of love language.

Mercury Enters Scorpio

After his recent retrograde period we’re now ready to talk about everything that came up for us. In Scorpio it means that we can expect deep, intense and honest conversations about love and what that means for our relationship.

Friday, November 19, 2021—Full Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse in Taurus

Intentions and hopes that we planted around the time of the Taurus New Moon on May 11th are now coming to a point of fruition. Either we can continue reaping the harvest, or it may be time to plant some new seeds.

As one of the ruling signs of Venus this will connect deeply to creating a more stable and loving environment for relationships. However, Venus and Uranus are tied to this moon phase closely together which means it also may bring some of those big changes that have been on the horizon during the past six months.

Sunday, November 21, 2021—Sun Enters Sagittarius

It’s the start of Sagittarius Season which means we will shift our focus towards future dreams, goals and plans. Because Sagittarius is always searching for the deeper meaning of life, this means that we will be looking past the superficial to see what truly serves us and our closest relationships.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021—Mercury Enters Sagittarius

After a short stint in Scorpio where we were able to discuss our deepest truths and passions, we now feel an overall shift to begin talking about the future in our relationships.

This will allow us to begin to make plans for the intentions that we have towards our partner and for the New Year 2022 that’s just ahead.

Monthly Love Horoscope for November 1 - 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Many of the realizations that you’ve been sitting on for the past month will have a chance to be spoken this month.

There’s never a good time to say anything, it just comes down to how secure you are with what your truth is.

While this may be challenging for you to put your needs ahead of others, especially a current partner, it’s important to speak up while you have the chance before the universe makes the decision for you.

It doesn’t mean that you need to force yourself to speak up, but trust that when the words in your mind are so loud you can’t hear anything else, that’s your sign.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big things are set to happen this month for you with the Lunar Eclipse in your sign in just a few weeks.

For you, the past few months have brought on issues of stability in your relationships and what that even means to you.

There have been opportunities for you to grow as well as to allow your perspective to shift to include more of your partners' needs in the relationship.

This month, think big, whether it’s an engagement, moving in together or just finally saying the words of exactly how you feel, it’s time to move things to the next level.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Think of coming back to yourself this month. After a period of so much testing and lessons, it’s time that you put yourself first.

This also means being able to let go of those relationships that just didn’t end up being able to manifest in the ways that you had hoped they would.

It’s better to let go now, than to hang on and miss out on new opportunities from the universe.

It’s always a bit scary to give up a dream that we had for ourselves and how we thought life would go, but we need to in order to make room for what (and who) is trying to find us.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This should feel like a more emotionally stable month for you. With so much air energy last month and retrograde planets, it was hard to keep track of what you were even feeling and likely ended up being overwhelmed.

If you have recently taken a step back in your relationships, now is the time to reinvest yourself and your energy back in your partner.

But this doesn’t mean that you should go back to the way that things were. Keep the focus on yourself and your needs to, don’t try to overcompensate or you’ll end up exhausting yourself. Remember that you deserve time, love and attention too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are being asked to approach love and relationships in an entirely new way right now.

This means looking past the superficial or even surface and seeing the underlying value and connection with a person.

The relationship that you’ve always dreamed of may be with a person that you had never previously considered.

Be willing to let go of having the perfect relationship so that you can have the one that is meant for you.

It never really matters how a relationship looks from the outside but instead how to feel from the inside, let this ideal be the one that sets the theme for you moving forward in love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When we heal ourselves, we also heal those that we love. Not the other way around.

Your relationships have brought up so much for you recently, it’s been easy to focus on the other person and try to help them. This month though, you’re being reminded to come back to you.

While your partner may be going through some rough times of their own, it doesn’t mean that you are responsible for fixing them.

Focus on making yourself stronger and this will in turn end up affecting your relationship. We all have wounds; we just want to make sure that love isn’t the band aid for doing the real work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Now that you’ve chosen yourself you get to see what it feels like when another chooses you. Don’t worry if this feels challenging in the beginning.

After engaging in a relationship that was one sided for far too long, having someone actually put energy into you and create that safe and secure space can feel overwhelming.

But don’t let yourself forget this was the purpose of all the work you were doing and what it is you’ve wanted from love.

Try not to let those feelings of receiving have you push away something that is meant for you. Make sure you stay in your truth, with as many walls down as possible and communicate what your feelings are. This will make all the difference moving forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love never becomes easy until we allow it to. There have been some dark but wonderful moments in the past month that allowed you to detach and see more truth about your romantic choices than you previously have been able to.

Growth is always a back-and-forth dance and we’re not supposed to have it all figured out.

The goal is to stay with it, to meet each day as it comes and to refuse to ever accept less than we know that we deserve.

This month marks a time when your tolerance level will be very low for anything that doesn’t meet that. The time for playing nice is over, now is when you start playing for keeps.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s no surprise that change is on the horizon for you, but it may be happening differently than you had hoped it would.

This is part of being able to remain flexible though as you move forward with life, sometimes the idea that we have of how we think things will be isn’t how they end up manifesting and that’s okay.

Just remember to be honest with everyone involved about your true feelings and plans that you're making.

There is some wonderfulness in store for you that has been a long time coming but you need to make sure that you have created the space to receive it. Don’t miss out on blessings just because you’re afraid to let go of your lessons.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Life will always be evolving, we can’t help that, but we can control how we react to it. Sometimes it does seem like it’s easier to just shut down and pretend that it’s not happening, but the only thing that ends up happening that way is we miss out on the best parts of life.

Try to embrace what is unfolding around you, it may not be all bad. The partner that is meant to stay in your life will.

You won’t have to try to convince or figure out ways to keep them there. You just have to be yourself and to try to look at everything that’s happening in your life now as happening for you, instead of for you. This is where the magic is able to unfold.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Brand new chapters are beautiful, but they can also be a little scary. There is always an adjustment period between where we were and where we are heading into.

In relationships we often have to go through a great deal of deprogramming from our old relationships in order to be able to fully receive the one that we’re in now.

This is okay as it’s part of the process. Make sure to try to see your partner as who they truly are and not as a representation of everyone you’ve previously been with.

Being able to grow and learn means that we start making different choices. Allow yourself to see that you already have.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love might look a little more like real life this month and a little less like a fantasy. While this is what you have wanted for some time, it still takes some adjusting in order for you to fully embrace this new chapter.

It’s normal to wonder or to feel skeptical that the changes that are occurring are actually getting you closer to the relationship that you want to have, but this time you have to trust that it is.

Love will always be magical, but you also need it to take care of you on the days that you’re sick too. Sometimes real magic is what happens when two people simply decide to share their lives together.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.