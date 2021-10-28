3 Zodiac Signs That Hurt The Ones They Love During The Moon Square Uranus Starting October 29, 2021

With the Moon amplifying everything that goes on inside our minds, when Square Uranus, we may find that we're acting out on some of our more hostile thoughts.

If we are secretly harboring negative thoughts about the people we are in relationship with - family, friends or lovers, we may see that this transit, Moon Square Uranus, which starts on October 29, will bring our thoughts into action - and some of those actions may lead to regret.

We don't want to hurt the ones we love, but sometimes we just can't help it. Sometimes there are circumstances that can't be avoided, where harsh truths need to be revealed in order to get to the healing phase.

Uranus energy is upsetting at times, and can certainly rock the boat in any relationship if it grows strong enough. Moon Square Uranus allows this energy to grow very strong.

Do you hold on to resentment towards your mate? Do you secretly wish ill on your friend?

Is someone in your family so wrong in your eyes that you feel the need to lash out at them? Moon Square Uranus is about to bring those feelings to the forefront of your life, if you are one of these zodiac signs.

Zodiac Signs That Hurt The Ones They Love During The Moon Square Uranus Starting October 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

On this date, during this transit, you are going to feel like you are incapable of holding back your feelings. You rarely hold them back as it is, and discretion was never your strong suit.

There's someone in your life that you feel needs to be taught a lesson, and what do you know? You're the only one up to the task of setting them straight. Very Aries of you, Aries. Moon Square Uranus sets you a course of destruction - and do you care?

Not a bit. You will pillage the village and burn it all down to make your point. Do you love the person you are about to humiliate and destroy?

Yes, with all your heart, but 'niceness' really isn't your game, and so what if they can't take a joke, right? You're going to hurt someone you love, someone who depends on you and loves you with all their heart - and you're not even going to care.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

During Moon Square Uranus, you're going to slaughter, with words, the person you are in a committed relationship with. You are sick of their crap and you aren't going to take it anymore.

Whatever it is that they've done to rile you up so badly, it's the straw that breaks the camel's back. You have no vision of consequences, and you truly do not care what comes out of it.

You will slice and dice with your bitter wordplay until your person runs and hides from your intensity. Hurting the one you love is your sole intention - you don't mince words, and you let that Uranus energy run rampant.

You're at the end of your tether with your partner, and you don't even care anymore what they think or how deeply wounded they may be, thanks to you and your endlessly insulting manner.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You, on your high horse, believe that tough love is the only way to get through this particularly rough season in your relationship, and if your partner gets hurt by your words and actions - so be it.

Let them deal with it. Life is hard, right? And you're not the babysitter who coddles and comforts. Moon Square Uranus works you into a state of invulnerability; you feel absolutely nothing - you believe you're only being truthful, and perhaps you are, yet your delivery is cruel and insensitive.

Alas, cruel and insensitive is how you get your point across. You want your partner to be as strong as you, and you feel if you can rattle them to their core it will only make them stronger.

You don't see yourself as part of a relationship, but as the chief executive officer who rules and runs everything. You're going to hurt someone very close to you, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda