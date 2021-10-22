Your one card tarot reading for the week of October 25 - 31, 2021, is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Here's what the cards have in store for you.

Today I'm using the Ryder-Waite deck for our one-card reading, and what I'm seeing is nothing less than spectacular.

Wow, this week comes with all sorts of lessons. We'll certainly be holding the mirror up to our actions, which will give us incredible insight as to why we've been doing whatever it is we've been doing.

We're also looking at how the actions of others affect us - for good and for bad.

Egos will be burned, and good intentions will go nowhere - looks like we're going to be waiting on results, as well as deciphering who the bad egg at work is.

And while we're talking about work - there's lots of that to come as well, including new jobs, lost wages and a few internal spats.

With Halloween coming at the end of the week, we'll be feeling silly and festive; some will want to spend money and some will want to save every penny.

This week has got something for everybody, but one thing we can safely say we won't have: boredom. Get ready for an exciting, involved, frustrating-but-curious week!

One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of October 25 - 31, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Knight of Swords

"Here I come to save the day!" says the brave knight - who is you, Aries.

This week has much heroism in store for you. You are the one who will be 'saving the day' this week, because it is you who has the knowledge and ability to do so.

You will be called upon for your skill - and you are the one one who can do this job. Because the suit is Swords, you may have to defend something - or someone, and you will do this without hesitation, and with complete justification.

This is a no-nonsense card.

You mean business this week. Enough is enough, in your book. If there's a wrong that needs to be righted, then you are the right person at the right time, with the right attitude.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Four of Swords, reversed

You will be taking a backseat during this week so that you can go over what's needed for the future.

This is a week of deep thought and precaution. You do not want to leap in - you want to test the waters first.

You are wise and you do not want to make any moves this week without thinking everything out first.

You are also unfazed by having to wait; you enjoy taking a step back to witness what's going on.

This is a week of non-action. Plan today, act tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ten of Wands, reversed

This week has a few work related challenges for you. The Ten of Wands, reversed plays well into the work world, and for you, Gemini, it means that you are working against the odds.

You have taken a lot of flack recently, and all you really want is to be able to participate.

And yet, here we are, once again, with you trying so hard only to go nowhere.

This week has you continuing on with your work journey, still unsatisfied with conditions - yet still persisting.

You are pure backbone and stamina, Gemini, and you will get through this.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Two of Cups

A beautiful card for a beautiful sign.

This card is the ultimate symbol of friendship and understanding.

You can expect to feel safe and secure this week, and if for some reason you needed to know if someone was on your side or not, this card is here to tell you that you are completely supported and believed in.

You are lucky in love and in friendship, and the people around you can be trusted.

This brings out the best in you, and this week is one where you will shine at your brightest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Three of Pentacles

An opportunity is coming your way this week, and it's for some quality work - the kind that pays well and offers you more after its finished.

You are a master of your craft and you will be called upon to work your magic for someone who is both enamored with your skill set, and is willing to pay whatever you ask.

This is an inspirational week for you, and if all goes well, any doubts that you may have had about your own talent will be put aside. It's time to work, Leo, and work you shall.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Temperance, reversed

This week may bring about a conflict of interest for you.

There's also a chance that someone will anger you to the point where you completely forget yourself and act out in an inappropriate way.

This is an ego problem, Virgo; you don't like being out-witted, and there's someone in your way this week who just can't stop putting you down.

You don't take that lightly, and your ego will urge you on towards hostility.

You will feel compelled to defend yourself, simply because you don't want that person to think they 'won'.

You will have the last word, even if 'they' aren't listening.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Eight of Swords

Not the most desired card of the deck, that's for sure - this week is going to bring conflict and misery.

Sorry about that. What you might see happen is a war of words that takes place at work.

Someone is seriously displeased at how you go about your business, and whether they are right or wrong, they're going to read you the riot act, and that's going to make you feel really bad.

You need to find a way to NOT take this personally; this person is there specifically to hit below the belt.

Do yourself a favor and walk away from them while they are talking.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Four of Pentacles, reversed

Waiting, waiting, waiting.

That's what this week and this card means for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You have it in your mind that something is supposed to happen this week, and so you set your mind up for this kind of expectation. And...nothing.

As in the big nothing. Not only are you going to be waiting, you're going to be told that whatever you are waiting for (or who) has no idea that you're there, waiting on what's to come.

This is a frustrating week for you, Scorpio, and you'd be best advised to let it go and know that if it's that important, it will happen another time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Knight of Wands

You can expect kudos coming your way, Sagittarius, as you seem to have vaulted yourself up to front and center of everyone's attention - at work.

This is work-related. You are someone everyone trusts this week, and if you so choose to participate in anything (preferably a creative act) you will not only be applauded for your involvement, you will be imitated.

You have a chance this week to set the precedent for something important.

What you do has positive consequences.

What you do this week will live on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Five of Wands, reversed

There's a very good chance this, too, is work-related, and it probably won't come as a surprise to you, but there's friction at work, and someone's about to mention something that could potentially upset the entire organization.

The Five of Wands card represents strife, and reversed, it could go as far as being a legal issue. Keep your eyes open and your head on your shoulders this week, Capricorn; there is a traitor in the midst and they are set on creating conflict.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The Sun, reversed

Whether this card is straight up or reversed, it basically means the same thing: it's going to be one helluva fantastic week for you, Aquarius! What you want, you get.

Who you want - you get. If your marriage or partnership was ever in doubt - toss that doubt out the window, because you and your special person have it made in the shade this week.

There is nothing that is hidden, no sudden negative surprises that will pop up to ruin your day.

It's a solid week of positive affirmation, mixed with plenty of familial and romantic love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Judgement

What a card! How this pertains to your week is in the idea that you are finally going to take a stand. It's as if you've had a really hard decision to make, and this week, you make it - and that decision is an excellent one.

This comes after a long wait. Your nerves have been frayed and your patience has come to an end.

But the trials and tribulations are finally at an end: you've come up with a solution, it's a firm decision, and you plan on seeing it through to the end.

It's a great week because you now know what to do.

You have made the judgement call, and now your fate is clear.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda