On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, we enter the time of the Fall Equinox. At approximately 3:20 in the afternoon, we shift into the next season.

The Autumn Equinox will bring changes to each zodiac sign's love life, but how?

The Autumn equinox is an event that has many meanings for the collective, in regards to beginnings as well as endings.

For many, Autumn equinox can represent a kind of death, and it also can bring changes to your zodiac sign's love life.

This calls upon the end of bad habits or even connections that are fizzling out. However, with death always comes new life.

Many may find them starting a new venture with someone who has recently caught their eye.

As we enter into the Fall Equinox this September we see Venus in Scorpio and the start of Libra season.

This can bring about promises of intense, passionate affairs for all zodiac signs in astrology.

When Venus is in Scorpio this can provide all of the enchantment of an epic love story...as well as all of the pain.

The September 2021 Autumn equinox can represent every emotion behind falling in love; from the first to last kiss.

This is a time that pulls at our hearts, whispering in the autumn breeze that above all, you should follow your heart and allow it to guide you.

How will the fall equinox affect your love life this year?

How The Autumn Equinox Affects Your Love Life Starting September 22, 2021, For All Zodiac Signs:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Aries, are you trying to fill a void in your heart with the love you are calling upon? It appears as though you feel a lack of structure in your life, something that has likely been following you since the years of your youth.

With the partner you are with or hoping to attract, you may be trying to replace the idea of an authority figure with one that is romantic.

However, with your temper, having someone be in control is not what’s best for you.

You have an extraordinary charm about you as we enter the fall equinox. If you have been hoping to attract someone, this is a great time to initiate a conversation.

Truly, it will be difficult to not wind up smitten with you in these times.

Instead of falling into similar patterns where you seek a partner to fill the void of what you have always been missing, shake it up a little.

Try to connect with someone who compliments you rather than completes you during the Autumn equinox season. Don’t forget you were whole, to begin with.

Be mindful that you may at times feel like complaining or as though you are annoyed with the love (or lack thereof) in your life.

Try to practice gratitude for the energy you have and are continuing to welcome into your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, can you hear the bells? This is a time of harmony within your romantic connections, often leading to unions that can be as serious a commitment as marriage.

Bonus points to any Taurus who are tying the knot during this time!

You may find that during the autumn equinox you are attracting serious emotional connection, diving into a wealth of intimacies and comforts.

The people you surround yourself with, both romantic and platonic, are experiencing serious connections with you.

You may find that people are trying to spend more time with you as well, without you having to seek out their attention.

You won’t have to chase after people; you are attracting them to a point that they are desiring you, starting September 22, 2021.

However, in this time be careful that you’re still being considerate of those who are drawn to you. It’s easy to have your head in the clouds when people are dotting you this much. It may be difficult to navigate the balance between appreciation and expectation. Be mindful.

You can expect a love during the Autumn Equinox that feels as warm as a fresh apple cider on a breezy, fall day.

This is a simple, cheerful joy that keeps you feeling safe and optimistic as the winter months proceed forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, during this Autumn Equinox you may find that you’re craving something more than you are getting.

You want a grand kind of love, a whirlwind romance that feels destined in the stars. You are not going to want to settle for anything less.

This may not be a connection you typically seek. You may find that previously you were seeking a more traditional connection.

You might have wanted a safe option, especially if you have been burned by the flames of passion before.

However, now you are eager to break the cycle and find a love that sweeps you off your feet.

Beginning September 22, and the Autumn equinox, you want adventure, someone who takes you on dates that you hadn’t previously thought of before. You want a partner to challenge everything you once knew to be true.

Although this is exciting, be cautious with how you project your energy during this time. You run a risk of rushing into things.

Go slow, not in your adventure, but in making any long-term commitments. Don’t let the eyes of love overshadow the truth.

Under this event, know that you should take chances, especially if they intimidate you a little.

Don’t jeopardize an opportunity you have been waiting on because you are nervous. Go for it, even if you’re a little afraid.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are in your element right now. You are Aphrodite incarnate. You ooze attraction, love, and lust.

You will find yourself the object of affection for many during this time. However, don’t allow this to be what gives you satisfaction.

People are finding you to be extremely likable. During this time you will likely have your pick of suitors approaching you, hoping for a chance to spend time alone with you. You may even feel as though you’re on an episode of a dating show.

Be mindful that people are attracted to you, not just the idea of you in their heads.

Don’t invest too much worry into how others are perceiving you or being the person you hope they would want. There is no one else you should be than yourself.

Be aware that you shouldn’t commit to any partners who make you minimize who you are. Yourself expression and person are some of the most magnetic things about you.

Anyone who doesn’t allow you to explore this is not the person you should be surrendering your heart to.

In this time, if you are a Cancer in an unsatisfactory relationship, know that this is not likely to change.

You care enough to stay committed, but at this point, it’s showing a lack of care in yourself. Don’t be afraid to end connections that you feel unfulfilled in.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo here’s to find people who understand what you truly desire in a romantic connection instead of writing you off as vapid for your needs.

You come off as over the top, which to some feels as though it is a challenge to master. However, you are best to be understood, not tamed.

You have a strong sense of self; the only time this is questioned is when you surround yourself with people you care for who second guess your person.

During this time you may be asking yourself if the person you are romantically involved with is seeing that uniqueness or asking you to silence it.

You may find that your love language is around gift-giving. For you, if someone does an act of service for you, you hope it reflects how rare you are.

This isn’t you being greedy or materialistic. You just want to be shown that you are appreciated.

Do not settle for a partner that doesn’t commit to what they signed up for.

They knew who they were getting involved with when they met you. You don’t need to change your personality to appease them.

The point of sharing your life with someone is not to change who you are to better adapt to what they need you to be, but rather to grow with them and evolve into the person you admire, together. Refuse to bend to someone else’s will.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are actively seeking peace in matters of love. You do not want to have arguments with your partner during this time.

You just wish to enjoy the simple pleasures and feel at peace with the emotional wellness of your partner.

You may find that during this time you are wishing for a new kind of intimacy. You aren’t craving sexual endeavors but rather understanding the emotions of anyone you are romantic with. You wish to know more than their body. You desire to know their soul.

Autumn is a time you may find that you are appreciating your romantic partners with a pair of fresh eyes.

This can appear as though you are seeing someone for the first time. This can even look like, for single Virgos, finding you are falling in love with someone you once claimed could only be a friend.

Be aware that though you wish to explore intellectual intimacies and keep the peace that some partners you invite in may not be sure of the same values.

There is a chance they could be preying on you and find that in these times of craving connection, they seek to control.

Do not fear being firm in your boundaries with someone. You do not have to cave to their will because you feel your heart connected to them.

If they are truly someone who you want to commit to, they need to respect you as much as you do them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, for you at this time, there is nothing more important than happiness in your love life. You do not want to commit to anyone who makes you miserable.

This is excellent; you are starting to prioritize your joy rather than someone else’s satisfaction.

While you are seeking a love that inspires the most joy in your heart, please be mindful that happiness is not a state of permanence.

It is something that comes in and out of your day, finding its way into moments not prolonged periods.

You are not meant to always be happy in your relationship, as this is not a true reflection on the realities of life. If you cannot explore other emotions with your partner, this is not a true connection but rather a wishful one.

Allow yourself and your partner to express other feelings rather than the good ones. Allow room for discomfort and unpleasantries.

This will not be something that comes easily or feels wonderful. However, this is exactly what you will need to allow your connection to blossom.

Things can be good and still have problems. However, ignoring the emotions is only reserving for major problems later down the line.

These things will still come to light, so be sure that you’re addressing them as they come and not bottling them away for later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, during the autumn equinox you may find that you are absolutely mad for love. You are crushing on any person who looks at you with visions of dreams in their eyes and romanticizing every aspect of your world.

You may find that your abilities to flirt are exuberant. It may even be difficult to have conversations that aren’t leading to something more. You are feeling playful, but keep in mind that people are emotionally becoming invested in this game.

Cupid is playing games and inspiring others to fall for you right back. Be aware that this influence can cause more than who you wish to be infatuated for you. You run the risk of unintentionally hurting someone who cares for you more than you do them.

The romantic attention is infectious, but be aware that you could truly break someone’s heart. For you, this may be nothing but harmless attraction, but to them, you may be the sun their universe orbits around.

Remember during this time that you don’t need to please everyone. You are going to have to turn down some offers and commit to what your heart is calling you to do. Do not say yes to someone just because you know that they burn for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, all you wish to do during this time is to show how much love you have to give. You are likely planning small favors for the ones you adore in your life and thinking of creative ways to express how smitten you are for someone.

However, you may find that you are giving too much of yourself to someone who cannot truly appreciate your affections.

This may cause you to try and double down, to be even louder in your infatuations.

There are many possibilities in why this is happening, outside of you wishing to be loved by the one you have given your heart to. One possibility is that you are not seeing all that your romantic partner may be going through. You could be missing a big key piece to the puzzle and be unaware that they are stressed.

The other possibility is that once more, you have given your affections to someone who does not return them.

This could be someone who never truly cared and was using you as a placeholder, or this could be the sad tale of someone who has fallen out of love.

Instead of overwhelming the person that you are with, take a step back and give them some time to show their true intentions.

Do not stress the uncertainty or try to fill a void but do more. Do not risk burnout. Turn the love you want to give to them back into yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, for you this autumn equinox brings about a sense of harmony in your love life.

You will not need to quarrel with the object of your affection. Instead, you can share in the bliss of the life you are building together.

There is nothing you want more than to help the people you care for or have a growing attraction to find their happiness.

You are willing to go to drastic lengths to ensure that they are content in your connection.

However, you run the risk of being a yes man and doing things that make them happy, but you are uncomfortable.

You may feel the need to commit to things that you know will bring them contentment in their heart, but it brings you grief.

While you’re willing to do the absolute most to make someone else happy, you must be sure that you are making yourself content in your connections too.

Don’t rush any decisions that are beckoning to be made just because you don’t want to displease someone else.

Be sure that you are agreeing to things that spark excitement in your heart too. It is wonderful that you want to see others as blissful as you desire them to be, however, this should never come at the sacrifice of your joy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are finding in this autumn equinox that you are wishing to be devoted to the person who truly deserves your affection.

You are willing to pull out all the stops to make someone feel as loved as they will ever be.

You know all the right words to say to have someone feel at ease with your romantic desires. It appears as though when fall rolls around, you always know what to say to charm someone.

This feels as though romantically, this is your season.

However, something you may uncover, is that these romantic gestures aren’t necessarily to please the partners you welcome into your life.

These are things you do to prove to yourself the kind of person that you are.

You may be trying to be lying on the romantic side to you because it makes you feel better for the faults you have, especially in regards to past loves that have fizzled out.

While you may never admit it out loud, you deeply regret the endings of lovers that live in your history, and you are actively trying to right those wrongs.

You cannot reconcile with a ghost in your dating history.

You cannot recreate the connection you once had with a perfect stranger or project the love you once had on your current partner. Make peace with your past and deliver affections with who you are with now authentically.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you have all you need to feel fulfilled in your life...but oh, wouldn’t it be wonderful to share this energy with another. You are finding how much you enjoy your freedom, and while you don’t wish to jeopardize that, it would be nice to be free with someone, together.

You may not want to be committed right now to someone. You could be finding that you want to explore your options and not feel tied down to one person.

This could end in breakups for some who are recognizing they are not satisfied being with the same person forever.

However, independence doesn’t mean you have to be alone. You want to love yourself and know what it feels like to be enamored with the person you are.

You also want someone else to have the same respect for you.

You may repel commitment during this time. It’s not so much that you aren’t finding the right people, you just would rather feel closest to yourself.

You know yourself enough to know that when you’re in love, you become attached at the hip, and that’s not a priority for you currently.

People will notice how much you glow when you pour your affections into yourself first.

You won’t be alone forever, but you can enjoy the space you find yourself in now. This could be a great time for casual dating instead of seeking heavy commitments.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.