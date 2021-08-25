Love Horoscope For Thursday, August 26, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 26, 2021.

Practicality rules romance on Thursday while the Moon and the Sun are in two earthy zodiac signs.

But with the Moon in Taurus, all zodiac signs crave for comforts and pleasures that are easily accessible - foods, nice things in the home, and when possible, hugs.

The Moon will start the day agitated in impulsive Aries, but once it passes the Void of Course Moon phase on Thursday, our love horoscopes start to become less chaotic and uneventful.

We have less chaos and more structure for the rest of the week.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of friends. How do you feel about your friends can make or break a relationship.

It's important that you are transparent with people especially those who are going through changes in their lives and it can affect they interact with you. Try to be lovingly kind as best as you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of reputation. People post mean things on the Internet and hide behind their computers, and this can cause much damage to your life if not managed.

It's a good day to do a quick Google check just to see what comes up for your name, and to fix whatever you see that is hurtful to your reputation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of beliefs. You may change how you feel or believe in certain things because of who you hang out with.

Try to hold onto your personal convictions. But also be open to hearing what others have to say and about you and yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of secrets. Someone may drop their cards down and feel comfortable enough to open up to you.

A big problem can be revealed and it was not meant for you to solve but it does create a crisis inside of you that you will want to address.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of commitment.

Sometimes people say that they are in but really what they mean is that they have not decided yet.

Your relationship partner may be going through some changes and it affects how you interact with each other. Be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of work. When there is so much work to be done it's best to divide and conquer.

Ask your significant other if they are willing to go along as you get things done, and be willing to help them to achieve whatever their goals are. Both of you can provide love and support in the little things in life, but make them fun while being together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of play. You may start to feel a little bit impatient with the universe.

It's not your fault that another individual decided to leave without any warning. Sometimes individuals leave the one they love in that way, and it has nothing to do with who you are as a person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People who you love mean everything to you.

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of family. You care deeply about the people in your life. And you may find that you care a lot more than you realized.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of communication. Important conversations require the time to listen and respond.

What gets said, and how you said it, can change another person's mind or strengthen their convictions. It's always best to be honest and live your life according to your values.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of money.

Sometimes it's hard to share your financial situation with a partner because you feel as though you need to be able to provide and do not want them to know your financial picture.

However, you can do other things in your relationship they have nothing to do with how much you make.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of identity. Be stubborn when it's appropriate.

Once you have a firm understanding of who you are it can be difficult for you to fall prey to peer pressure. Stand strong against people you love who may not realize they are asking you to go against your conscience. This is a good thing and worthy of you to adapt a mindset for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Taurus Moon trines Pluto in your sector of the past.

The past can reveal itself many times over but you don't have to continue to let it undermine your future.

Just because you made a mistake when you didn't know better doesn't mean you have to continue to pay for the same mistake your entire life.

Forgiveness is something that you get to keep, once it is given. So, be the first to forgive yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.