Monthly Love Horoscope For September 1 To September 30, 2021

Your zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope is here for the month of September 1 to September 30, 2021, and everyone's horoscope is impacted by the current astrology.

The month's love horoscope is clear; we need a plan so we can move forward.

With Virgo Season still in affect use the beginning of the month until the Grand Air Trine on the 26th to get firm in the next steps you want to take.

While love and relationships overlap other areas of our lives, this really is about where you’re being directed romantically-and with whom.

Alongside the key transits for the month, we also have our New Moon in Virgo on September 6th which will feel like a breath of fresh air and a blessing from the universe for the new beginning that has been in the works.

The Full Moon in Pisces on the 20th will have us all in our feelings which will intensify relationships with the placement of Venus and Mars. There will be no denying where our heart is this month.

While September is an important month due to the large and even smaller quick moving transits, the key player is the Grand Air Trine.

This is because air means movement, think of the old analogy of the winds of change sweeping in.

While many of the changes that we’re seeing and will continue to see come to fruition are those that have been building for some time, this Grand Air Trine will really be propelling us into the future so much so that there will no longer be a past to return to.

Of course, this means being able to leave behind old relationships, but it’s also about leaving behind the past versions of ourselves that we’ve outgrown.

Forgiveness is key here because we can’t hate or reject what we’ve had to go through in order to get to the place we’re now in. Forgiveness of self is what allows us to have hope for the future.

The month of September is a chance to firm up plans for the life and relationship you want to have, with none of that it’s too impossible mindset.

If it’s in your heart, it’s there for a reason. It’s about believing that everything had to happen in the way that it did in order to be here now because as we end the month, we’re going to see that anything is possible if we believe it is.

Transits that affect your monthly love horoscope for September 1 - 30, 2021

Thursday, September 2, 2021 — Mars in Virgo Opposed to Neptune Retrograde in Pisces

A time to review our plans to achieve our romantic goals. Mars is all about action and Neptune in Pisces is about dreams and unconditional love, currently retrograde this is an opportunity to review current plans and make new ones so that when you do act you can be sure it will get you where you want to be.

Friday, September 10, 2021 — Venus moves into Scorpio

Love is about to get deeper and a whole lot more passionate. Scorpio, a deep-water sign is known for its passion and intensity, although not an entirely comfortable placement for Venus, it does have a profound effect on our relationships.

Expect feelings to go even deeper, conversations to go later into the night and the strengthening of desire.

Tuesday September 14, 2021 — Mars moves into Libra

A desire for true commitment and partnership. When the masculine planet Mars moves into relationship orientated Libra it means that we’re going to be on the search for the real thing, no casual flings or situationships will do.

Combined with Venus’s recent movement, this will create the perfect storm for some intense romances along with sudden (or not so sudden) engagements or proposals.

Wednesday September 22, 2021 — Libra Season Begins

As the Sun moves into the air sign of Libra this is a time when it feels like we’re finally seeing things clearly.

This means that anything that isn’t working will be more apparent, and those things that will progress even more quickly, especially as Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus herself.

We will be craving more domestic intimacy around this time which is a huge aspect of partnerships creating the possibility for moving in together or leveling up to the next phase of their relationship.

Sunday September 26, 2021— The Grand Air Trine

An alignment of the Sun, Moon and Saturn in Aquarius all within air signs means that it’s an incredibly lucky time and one that will create great movement in your life.

While not part of the trine, Jupiter also retrograde along with Saturn is moving through Aquarius as well after it’s short stint in Pisces. Air represents thought, communication and of course action.

Think of this as that last push towards your dreams and of taking that step deeper into that relationship or new aspect of your romantic life.

Monday September 27, 2021— Mercury Retrograde begins in Libra

A time to reflect on what we’ve learned. While this transit is known for bringing exes out of the woodwork, most of the time it’s to learn why they really weren’t right for you to begin with-not to get back together.

This is a three-week period to reflect on what kind of partner you are and what kind of partner that you need so that come the impending eclipse season later in the fall, you’ll be ready to take any final steps forward.

Monthly Love Horoscope for September 1 - 30, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Think with your heart not your head this month. Look for where you’ve taken the practical route over the path of your dreams.

While you have no problem going hard for what and who it is you love, remember that you should never have to fight for love itself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get really clear on what it is you actually need. Not what you think is possible, or what your partner would be willing or able to do; but what you truly need, on a soul level, not just physical comfort.

Dive to the parts of yourself that you’re uncomfortable with, because that’s the only way to love from your soul.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

See things for what they are. Be in this moment. Don’t look ahead too far, but right here. Notice who is around you, but more than that, look for who nourishes you.

The relationship and partner that helps you become more the person you want to be. Presence isn’t transferrable and there’s nothing wrong with admitting some people really are irreplaceable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tuck the goody-two shoes away for the month and take a walk on the darker side. Let go of thinking you must do the right thing or make everyone happy.

Stop letting the emotions of others dictate how you feel about yourself. Let people be angry at you, let them have their frustrations. This month, it’s your turn to be happy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Occasionally you must admit that love really does matter. You can have all the attention, all the passion but if you don’t have that person who is going to love you at your worst then none of the rest really matters. This doesn’t make you weak, but strong.

To know that love really is what you’ve been after all this time is to set yourself free from accepting less that you deserve.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It’s not going to go your way, so it’s pointless to keep trying. While having control can seem like you are in control, that’s not the way it works.

Often this will only keep what you want at bay. As scary as it is surrendering to love is the only way to receive it. But it’s also the only way to truly let it show up as it’s meant to.

Take a chance and see what happens when you simply allow it to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Knowing your worth is only half the battle, the other comes from letting go of what isn’t in alignment with that.

While your faith can move mountains, you can’t make a relationship appear out of thin air-which means you can’t make someone show up that isn’t. Instead of seeing this as a challenge, accept it for what it is, truth.

Then you’ll be free to focus your energy and passion on someone who can return it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s not all about physical pleasure. As difficult as that is sometimes to believe it’s not. Instead of just chasing or measuring the amount of physical love, this month look for who shows up for you.

Who is there to emotionally support you? Who is there without you asking them to be? We can’t make a relationship based purely on the physical, no matter how hard we might try.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

At long last freedom is here. Can you almost hear the bells being run and the choirs rejoicing?

You’ve been through a lot lately, maybe even longer, but there is a sense that a final lesson really is complete and you’re able to truly feel free to move into your new chapter.

There’s no looking back and no second guessing, this time you know and isn’t that worth everything you had to go through to get here?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Take some time for yourself this month. Be quiet, take walks by yourself but don’t throw yourself a pity party for one.

Things may not look how you thought or how you dreamed they would, but that’s not an ending. It’s a beginning for what’s next.

Work on healing yourself and then be ready to make moves to remove the relationships that are weighing you down, so you’ll be free to move into the one that won’t.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Clarity comes when we least expect it, and suddenly we look around and realize that we really are over what has previously happened.

We really are these new people and we’re ready for what’s next. You’ve done a great job at taking the lessons as they’ve come, but now you’re being asked to sit back, smile and enjoy this phase. It’s not always about what’s next, sometimes it’s just about realizing you’re finally where you wanted to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This month, work on planning with your partner but also make room for the universe to guide you too.

Things may happen more quickly that you expect but that doesn’t mean it’s not all part of divine timing.

As much as you need to take an active role in planning that next chapter, you also need to be open minded enough to take the opportunities that are given to you without thinking there’s a catch or overthinking how it will work.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.