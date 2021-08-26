Horoscope For The Month Of September 2021

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for the month of September is here with an astrology prediction. Here's what the stars have in store for you.

September brings us Venus in Libra, Sun and Mars in Virgo, Jupiter and Saturn in Capricorn, Mercury in Libra, and our dearly beloved old friend, Mercury retrograde in Libra and Virgo.

And on September 10th, we have Venus entering Scorpio - just to mess with our heads. Pass the Advil, please.

Honestly, it should be a great month, if not...an interesting one. We have a lot of hard hitting influences coming our way.

Depending on who we are, and what we are made of, we can take this month and make it our own, or we can stand aside and let ourselves be victimized.

Remember - we are the rulers of our fate - we write the stories of our lives, we merely give the stars credit for their inspiring conditions.

At the top of the month, we are going to be looking at hints of depression and anxiety, so if you are prone to feeling down, hang tight, it will pass.

It's just the way Mars in Virgo Opposite Neptune in Pisces Retrograde says "hello."

How will your sign fare during the month of September, 2021? Let's take a look now.

Monthly horoscope for September 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The beginning days of September might come with a few tribulations, but you'll start to get your mojo back around the 10th, when Venus enters Scorpio.

You react well to this dark, sexy energy and you'll be able to use it to your benefit.

This doesn't necessarily mean sex, or love - but it does mean creative force, and that's exactly the stuff you need in order to feel useful and relevant, during this month. The last thing you ever want to feel is useless, and the earlier days of September really got you feeling helpless.

A helpless Aries is an unhappy Aries, and since there's no such thing as an Aries who doesn't eventually pull themselves up - there's really nothing much to worry about. Go forth, friend - the world awaits.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your month should start off semi-well, but it definitely won't be good enough for you.

There are just too many cosmic influences here that conflict and rob you of your peace. You are made up of good intentions that can go astray way too easily, if you don't hit success right at the top.

By mid September, you should be in a more adaptable frame of mind. You don't like the idea of waiting around, and yet, there's nothing much more that you can do to expedite things...and so, you learn how to adapt.

That's not to say you'll become lazy; in fact, September is all about working with your situation, rather than escaping it via laziness or procrastination.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You stand to do very well this month, if you are able to apply patience and long term perspective. This means that nothing this month will be obvious - however, if you take the time to unravel whatever seems mysterious, you will find clarity and a way to handle all you have before you.

This positive attitude will take you through personal relationships, as well as business opportunities. You are strong enough to handle just about anything - that doesn't mean you should bite off more than you can chew, nor does it mean you want heavy burdens.

What will work for you this month, Gemini, is sticking to your goals, keeping to yourself, and not allowing others to knock you or your plans down.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As it seems, many of us, including you, Cancer, will experience the beginning of the month as an energy drain.

This will change as the month goes on, however, it will be up to you to stay afloat and keep your eyes on the prize, so to speak.

You may have to tend to some legal affairs this month, more than likely around the third week to be exact.

This will be a good time for you to gather your information so that you can perform in a civilized manner. If you are going to court, or in need of a lawyer, it would be best to educate yourself on the matter.

This is the season for divorce and separation, so if this is something you've had on your mind, it may be the time for its materialization.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Being that you just came out of your own sign's season and that you're now in Virgo, you feel good about change and newness.

September holds promise for you. While others around you seem depressed, that mood didn't seem to take hold on you, this month, in fact, your creative juices feel stronger than ever.

This is a great month to show off our talents, Leo, and we all know those are varied and plentiful.

One nice thing that you'll notice is how everyone responds to you this month - with open arms and deep respect. You're the one we're all looking to, to get us out of our funk. Hit us with your best shot, Leo - fire away.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may be a September baby, and in that case - happy birthday, Virgo. And as it goes with birthdays and you, it's a mixed bag of feelings. Your childhood expectations kick in; you expect presents, attention, positive affirmation - and what do you get?

A mind trip that is orchestrated by your own paranoia and self doubt. Ooo, don't do that to yourself, Virgo. You're so brilliant, so talented...but you are also so filled with self-loathing that it gets in the way of your life.

Work with the cosmic forces of nature, rather than against them. Enter your power and know yourself as capable and determined. Don't fall for that 'lack of self esteem' bit - it's not you and it won't do you any good. Stay on track, Virgo, we need you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Boom, right at the top: good fortune. Count your blessings, Libra, because it doesn't seem like anybody else is in your court, at the moment. Fickle is the cosmic play, and if you're the star of the show this month - as you are - then act the part.

Consider yourself lucky, and get into the gratitude. As the month plows on, you will be getting yourself into something new, career-wise. Your head is on straight, and you're able to make some very important decisions; you are the boss of you, and during this month, you're going to be very in touch with that feeling.

Now, you can use this energy for the positive or the negative; do not be seduced by the dark side, Libra! Stay in the light, go towards the light! Seriously, keep it poz.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're going to the 'go-to' person this month, when it comes to love, romance and sex. Wow, sounds like your dance card will be filled, so you're going to have to ask yourself if this is really all you want, this month?

Are you content to just devote yourself to pleasure, knowing that you're more than likely going to break a few hearts along the way? Because that's what comes up for you, this month, Scorpio - the idea of breaking hearts and not looking back.

You rarely put yourself in the position of another, so it's hard for you to understand how awful heartbreak really feels - but trust us all, it sucks, and if you are someone who freely breaks hearts, you'll experience the karmic return of that action at some point down the road. Stop before you start.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

September brings both optimism and doubt, and as much as you'd rather stay on the optimistic trail, you will be overwhelmed by difficulties some time around the second week. Can you handle it, Sagittarius? Of course you can, but setbacks will be in order.

That's the thing about you and optimism; you tend to live in a dream world, where it's all very possible and optimism is the only currency you have in there. Back here in the real world, the upsets are abundant, and you will find it hard to deal with.

You are looking at other people doing and saying things to you that directly oppose everything you stand for. People. Again. In your way and messing with your style. You'd be best off to ignore 'people' this month, while developing your inner world, where you can live safe, sound and...optimistically.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What a great month it's about to be for you, Capricorn. The key word for you this month is motivation, and it will umbrella itself across the board. Relationships will demand attention, and you will be right there, front and center, showing up for all that is needed.

Career issues are non issues this month. What needs work, gets worked on. What requires your time and focus, gets exactly that. There are no obstacles to hold you back this month, Capricorn, which makes it all the better for you to delve into new ideas like...taking care of your health.

You're in good shape, but part of that is luck; now's the time to make a conscious effort to bolster your health. Be the machine you want to be!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Life path is what it's about this month, Aquarius. You have been steady in your path for what feels like forever, and yet, you've never been too certain that what you're doing is what you're 'supposed' to be doing. Often times we ask that: what is my purpose?

You realize that your purpose can't be restricted to a nine to five job, but you also know that there has to be more for you - out there. This kind of thinking can make you feel inferior, as you overly compare your life to the lives of others.

First lesson to learn this month: don't ever compare your life to another's. Next, if you wish to devote time to finding your purpose, then come to understand that it is in this moment, the now moment, that all decisions are both free and possible. You either change, Aquarius, or you don't. This one really is on you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

September is about finishing up what you left behind so that you can begin all those new awesome projects you have in mind. Creativity is on your side, and the planetary movements seem to be assisting you in your efforts.

Mid September should bring even better news, plus a visit from an old friend. You will be taking comfort in the warmth of friends and family, and surprisingly enough, nobody in your circle is feeling anything but love for you, and a desire to be near you.

You're everyone's first choice; they trust you and they want you to know that they are there for you. It's a good month for socializing and an even better one for getting together with life long friends. Expect good news on the 14th.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda