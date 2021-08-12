Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For August 16 - 22, 2021

Your weekly one card tarot reading is here with prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on August 16 to August 22, 2021.

We're looking at small potatoes, this week, in terms of major life lessons, and by that I mean that we really don't have an excess of drama on hand, nor do we have anything that serious to watch out for. We're not having one of those "BIG LESSON TIME" weeks, and in a way, we're due for that kind of easy-going mundane downtime.

The tarot cards seem to be very...average, as if there's nothing ahead of us but...easy going times and a noticeable lack of heartache. Wow, if I sound like I'm complaining, trust me - I'm not. It's nice to occasionally draw cards that say things like, "You're all going to be OK." Hmm. How novel! Sign me up.

As usual, we will find that the main problem in our lives is...us. It's going to be the kind of week where we get the chance to see ourselves - and the damage we do to ourselves.

Stay keen, folks - if there's one thing we're all being asked to pay attention to, it's our part in whatever situation we put ourselves into. We are responsible for our participation in whatever we do, so let's make that effort a positive one.

Weekly one card tarot reading for August 16 to August 22, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Nine of Wands

This is the kind of card that you get when you need a reminder of how to do your job. It's one of those "you can't get away with this any longer" cards, and it's telling you that if you continue on, in the way you have been, in work, you will suffer the consequences.

You are expected to come through with certain criteria, and it seems you've been really lazy in doing so. This has been noticed. Do yourself a favor and fix your mistakes today, so that you don't end up losing your job, or your mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Six of Swords, reversed

Here's a card that implies a need for change, but a real hesitance in making that happen. There's something holding you back - and of course, it's you.

You are standing in your own way, and being that progress is something you really do want, you better figure out how to stop self sabotaging, as it's getting in the way of your life. Look around you and see what you still allow to control you - and make an effort to get rid of it. This week can be a great one, but you are the person in charge of that.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): King of Wands, reversed

It could be a very good week for you in terms of opportunity; but there's a catch. You're going about grabbing this opportunity in all the wrong ways.

You don't realize how lucky you are, and that kind of doubt is what's going to take this opportunity and make it sneaky and underhanded, rather than joyful and filled with gratitude.

Your lack of trust makes you perceive good fortune as something tricky and not to be trusted. Basically, you're a buzzkill and the only person who suffers from your constant doubt is you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): King of Swords

You're taking a new road this week, Cancer. Something must have clicked in you; you just don't have the patience for anything but your agenda, and so be it if they can't take a joke.

You're not interested in others this week - you are interested in you, and you alone, and that's not necessarily a bad thing.

What may feel 'negative' is that you're a little pushier and tense than usual, but you can use these attitudes to get what you want. It's the kind of week where you feel justifiably selfish, and as long as you don't treat anyone else badly, your attitude should work well for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Eight of Pentacles

It's a good week for you because Leo Season is coming to an end, and you're making the very best of it as it begins its transition into Virgo.

This card is about the home, and security. Everything seems to be in order; your love life is status quo 'good', and the shape of your finances is nothing to complain about either.

You may be spending more time at home this week than you thought, but you'll be very busy putting together home-bound plans and events that you'll want to share with family members. In general, this is a good card that promises an easy going time, under a secure roof, in a nice home.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Queen of Cups

It's not everyday that you feel like a total success - especially when it comes to love and romance.

Alas, this card shows otherwise, meaning, you're going to be on top of the world, this week, in love, in family and in partnership.

You couldn't be sweeter, and your mood is constantly uplifted. You have learned to forgive, and what cannot be forgotten has been put on the back burner; it no longer disturbs your peace.

This is good week for you, where you are the one who gets to show the world what a truly loving person you can be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Seven of Cups, reversed

One step forward, two steps back - it's OK. What's probably going on this week is that you are having thoughts about an ex of yours, and you don't know why you're thinking of them.

This card is a card of love - but the love is of the past, and thoughts of this love in the present create agitation and pain.

Think of it as something you indulge in for a few minutes, then have the sense to let go of. These thoughts are not doing you good, and while it's only natural to indulge in thoughts of an old lover, it's not good to make a holiday out of those thoughts.

Think of it like this, Libra: You had something good, and then you moved on, because there's something better waiting for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Two of Pentacles, reversed

OK, you might have spent a little too much money over the last few days, and now you're in 'terror-zone' wondering why you were so careless.

This card shows indulgence, and the spending of money. You had a choice, and you did what felt best to you; it's OK, we all need to blow off steam now and then, and many of us do so by spending money. What's left is to enjoy your purchases now, knowing that it may be time to reel in the spending.

This week will be a good one, it just all depends on whether or not you can control your urge to blow the bank.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Two of Wands

You may have the chance, this week, to jump on an opportunity that could give you exactly what you want.

What's important for you, Sagittarius, is to not blow it by sounding off your own opinions too early in the game.

Something good is coming; a new job, or a prime opportunity - what's needed is your acceptance, and your silence.

This is not the time to voice your knowledge, this is the time to hold back and listen first; listening is what it's all about.

If you can stay quiet, without second guessing or arguing any point, this week, you'll be able to move into a different position in life - one that works better for you now than it ever did before.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Four of Cups, reversed

You may find that you're being teased this week, Capricorn, as this card represents love that doesn't quite fulfill. It's almost there, but it will be a while before this love is perfected.

Your partner is aware of what you want - but they are not altogether into giving it to you, just yet. You don't understand why, and it gets on your nerves.

Communication will work well for both of you during the week, so try to be open-minded when you ask your partner for something they don't necessarily want to give you. It all can work out, but you'd be happiest if you just let them come around on their own time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Ten of Swords, reversed

This card is what I call the 'just dodged a bullet' card. We're looking at a bad situation - one that you just happened to be able to avoid. You lucked out, because you could have just gotten involved in something you really don't want anything to do with.

Reminder: this could be health-related, so if you just 'dodged a bullet' then only you know how this could be related to your health. It's a signal to you to pay attention; you're not a superhero, you're a human being, and we humans are fragile and frail - don't do anything harmful to hurt that perfect body of yours, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Three of Wands

This week brings you work-related gossip, and the stress that comes from such a situation.

You've never wanted to be involved in other people's drama, and yet, they seem to want you to be right there, up front and center. It's a thing you resent, but no matter how hard you try to remove yourself, they keep dragging you back, like The Godfather!

All this card signifies is a temporary vacation in drama-land, where egos flare and the weak shrivel. It's probably something that can't be avoided, and the good thing is that it really has nothing to do with you, at all. Drama does what drama does, and sometimes you can't avoid it.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda