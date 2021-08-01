Weekly Love Horoscope For August 2 - 8, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting August 2 to August 8, 2021.

During this first week of August with Juno turning Direct, the Lion’s Gate portal opening and our New Moon in Leo it’s clear that the change we’ve been seeking has finally arrived.

Beginning with Juno turning direct in Sagittarius many of the lessons involving relationships, love and freedom will become so obvious we will wonder why we didn’t see them sooner.

But this is because growth can’t be rushed. We can’t see something that we’re not yet ready to and we can’t take action on a path that we didn’t even think was a possibility.

There’s a method to the madness of life; the way I which situations come together and the moments that arrive bringing sudden awareness and a desire to take action.

This week centers around seeing the truth of what we’ve been learning the past few months and then beginning to take action so that we’re not just moving ahead but rising into a higher version of ourselves.

The Lion’s Gate portal opening on the same day as the New Moon in Leo brings passion and the opportunity to see things we’ve previously missed. This includes deep truths as well as the awareness that anything truly is possible, it’s just us that are often the limit or barrier to seeing it.

We will be feeling an urgency to speak up, to stand up to those who hold us back and to realize that it takes far more effort to resist change than it simply does to surrender.

To trust that it’s only learning from the past that truly allows the future to be different.

Weekly love horoscope astrology transits

Monday, August 2 — Juno turns Direct in Sagittarius

After a five-month period of reevaluating our romantic relationships especially those in committed partnerships or marriage the long-awaited ah-ha moment has finally arrived.

While we’ve learned much about freedom and love over the past few months and what we truly need from a relationship, we’re now in the position to take all of that and start making decisive actions towards creating what it is we actually want.

Sun in Leo Opposite Saturn in Aquarius

A challenging transit that will show us where our limitations are so that we can more effectively move past them.

Working together with Juno turning direct this is about realizing that our comfort zone can be more harmful than beneficial so that we can take steps to free ourselves from what is holding us back.

Venus in Virgo Trine Uranus in Taurus

This two-day transit is all about trying something new, another piece of the Juno Direct puzzle, this will help show us the rewards in overcoming those obstacles so that we can truly have the relationship that is most fulfilling to us and the life path that we choose to walk.

Wednesday, August 4 — Mercury in Leo Square Uranus in Taurus

This one-day transit is all about helping us look at things in a new light and be able to have any hard or out of the comfort zone conversations.

While this doesn’t alone signify any challenges in relationships coming on the heels of Juno Direct it may mean that we’re ready to talk about those commitments we no longer feel committed to.

Friday, August 6 — Sun in Leo Square Uranus in Taurus

This two-day transit is a stand against all of those that try to tell you who you are, who to love or what kind of life you should live.

This is a day for boldness, for not tolerating to be disrespected or told what to do any longer.

Sandwiched between Juno Direct and the New Moon/Lion’s Gate means this could be a pivotal moment in declaring your sovereignty in your love life.

Sunday, August 8 — Lions Gate Portal

This is the 8/8 portal that opens every year when the Earth and Sirius align with the great pyramids in Egypt prompting us to step into a higher version of ourselves and leave the outgrown parts behind.

As part of a bigger week of change it seems this is one more step in us realizing that often times in growth, there no longer is anything to go back to, it’s forward into the great expanse of our future.

New Moon in Leo

New moons are a time for new beginnings and with this one’s square to Uranus it brings promises of sudden change.

Leo is a fire sign representing the need to follow our heart to find our happiness and with Uranus involved it means that we’re going to be wanting to make changes now not later.

While Uranus can often bring disturbances that are unexpected, this time, it’s those changes that were put into play back around Lion’s Gate 2020 that will be finally manifesting.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting August 2 to August 8, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Fight or flight is a valid response, but sometimes what’s needed is a conversation and closure. This week will require some maturing adulting so that you can make peace with what’s brought you to this point.

No ghosting or putting your head in the sand to avoid problems this time. Face what’s going on in your relationship and realize it’s trying to tell you something. It’s time to listen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Look for where you may have misplaced loyalty this week. As a sign that can often commit to those who are undeserving or even reciprocal, it’s time to see where you may have wanted to see that things were different than they actually were.

Just remember that it’s never a waste of time if you learned something, but in order to learn you also need to acknowledge the truth of a relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What’s done is done so there is no point in going back. But before you move ahead take the time to reflect on the part that you’ve played in how things have gone down romantically for you.

It’s not always someone else’s fault, sometimes it’s that it’s too challenging to see how we’ve factored into our own unhappiness.

Learn the difference between truth and projecting so that you can truly step into a higher version of yourself this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Before we can live a life of truth, we first have to create it. Reflect this week on all the ways you’ve quieted your truth to yourself and even your partner.

We can’t expect someone to meet needs that we haven’t yet voiced for ourselves, and that includes you as well.

This is especially true in romantic relationships that may not be what they seem from the outside and will come down to whether you only want a life that looks good, versus one that feels good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Passion is the fuel for life, just make sure it’s rooted in who you are versus who you’re told to be.

While you have no problem running in the direction of your heart if you aren’t sure where that is then you’ll likely end up in the wrong place.

You should actively feel called to make some big changes this week as you’re primed and ready for a new beginning in love, just focus on what you truly need and want from a romantic relationship and trust the rest will work out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Look for where you’re hiding out in your life this week, especially those old patterns or coping mechanisms related to love.

It’s normal to have fear surrounding newness and receiving what it is you’ve actually wanted and needed but it’s also important to be honest about if it’s yourself that’s holding you back.

You will never be able to get a new result by approaching love the same old way. It’s time to change it up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can’t put 100% into a relationship and expect that to make up for your partner only putting in 30-40%.

Just because you’re a great partner doesn’t mean that it can fill the void if the person you care about refuses to step up or into the space that you’ve created for them.

As much as you are aware of what you bring to the table, it’s important to set boundaries on what you will tolerate from others and then be prepared to actually walk away if it’s not given.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can be your own worst enemy as you often are harder on yourself than anyone else.

But when you realize that you’ve gone through what you have to help you learn to do better than you can begin to do just that.

It can be scary to leave behind the parts of ourselves that we thought were unworthy but that’s also what truly frees us from the past.

This week make the scary choices and see things through the lens of the best possible scenario working out-and that is what you will get.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Are you running away from something or running towards something? It seems others often accuse you of simply running away or getting distracted by a passing fancy but often times even in this meandering approach to life you still know what it is you want.

This week recognize your own voice above all others and allow yourself to run towards what is meant for you.

And remember if others accuse you of running away, that only says more about where they are in life and themselves than you or your path. Once you get you right, nothing else matters.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes to find ourselves we have to lose ourselves first. Don’t be afraid to try something new this week which includes approaching a life situation differently than you have before.

We often have to step out onto the ledge that scares us the most in relationships so that we can speak our truth and acknowledge what scares us the most in order to grow.

While being grounded and having stability is important for anyone, if that’s only ever your sole focus then you’ll never truly be able to see how far you can fly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Growth comes in new forms when we’re ready to move beyond the hurt. In life it’s inevitable that we will experience pain, that things won’t work out as we had hoped or that we will be thrown curve balls we could never expect.

It’s not what happens that comes to define us but how we approach it that does. Look for the gratitude and the blessings in what you’ve experienced and trust that not only has it all happened for a purpose but that you are better because of it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The scariest thing for any of us is to be able to imagine life turning out better than we could have ever imagined. This is true in love and relationships more than any other area.

While you’ve done a lot of work in releasing old trauma and in opening yourself up to receive, it’s an entirely different matter to simply surrender to lack no longer being a part of your story.

You literally are beginning an entirely new chapter in your life which means not everything will be able to come with you, but that’s only so that you can make space for what will.

