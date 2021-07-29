3 Zodiac Signs Who Rush Into Things During Mars Opposite Jupiter July 29 To August 10, 2021

Three zodiac signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are going to be rushing into things when Mars opposes Jupiter starting July 29th.

The planet Mars in Virgo will oppose the planet Jupiter in Aquarius and this affects all zodiac sign signs, but three the most.

We're about to walk into an interesting transit called Mars Opposite Jupiter, which will begin on July 29 and last until the 10th of August, 2021.

While there's no real threat to the event, there is a sloppy quality here and we may see it manifest in our lives as hasty decisions with the possibility of ruinous outcomes.

Ruinous. Eek - big, scary word. Well, that's one of the affects of an opposition, especially when the players are Mars and Jupiter, who do nothing small.

Their effect on us, in opposition, down here on Earth, looks like impatience, quick tempers and impulsive actions.

Thoughtlessness is a major component here; expect a lack of integrity across the board.

We're already an impatient mob; we've endured the fear, the quarantine, the lockdown, the pandemic, the vaccine - we are really at our wit's end.

We're all just so tired of being held up, and that is precisely how Mars Opposite Jupiter is going to work our very last nerve. As usual, certain signs will feel the disturbance more than others.

Zodiac signs who rush Into things during Mars opposite Jupiter starting July 29 To August 10, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Fire signs will be the first to take on the full brunt of such a transit. And you, Aries, are the first in the line up - you're a front liner, as we say, and that makes sense being that you are the Zodiac's main warrior.

How this event is going to affect you is in the idea that, as a warrior, you're going to be looking for a war - and if you can't find one, you'll start one.

Mars is your planet, and Jupiter is the force that spots the more aggressive of your planet's traits and amplifies them to an astronomical degree.

You may rush into something simply because you see an opportunity to release your hostility, an avenue that doesn't say 'no' to your anger.

Heads up: you will lose friends and the respect of co-workers if you act too hastily. People are not here to suit your mood, so try and understand that we're all in this together, and that it's not just about you finding a stomping ground.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's an interesting duality to you, Leo, and it can be found in your ability to be both lazy - and impatient, at the same time. In order to either save time or get it over with, you're going to say 'yes' to something a little too quickly.

You'll do this to save time and effort, and in doing so, you may very well get yourself into a jam.

You also rely upon others to decide things for you, as if you've given Power of Attorney to others simply because you're too lazy to go over the fine print yourself.

Well, this is the season where you either do it - or you learn the hard way that you have to pay attention to the things that affect your own life. This isn't a game, and Mars Opposite Jupiter isn't playing.

Don't just 'sign on the dotted line' simply because you're too tired to read the entire document. Spare yourself the pain of making a hasty decision by putting some effort into the wheelings and dealings of your own precious life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Rushing into things too quickly is something you're very used to, and that's usually just fine because whatever it is you rush into, you eventually back out of.

You're not a committed person, and so it would be wise for you to understand what you're signing on for, so that you don't accidentally commit yourself to something you can't stand being a part of.

Mars Opposite Jupiter is going to accentuate this hasty decision-making trait of yours - but instead of giving you the wiggle room to get out - you're going to make a rushed decision that locks you in place, with no chance of getting out.

This is the Sagittarius nightmare; no freedom, and all because you didn't pay attention to what you got yourself into.

During July 29 through August 10, 2021, you're going to make such a mistake; you need to take things seriously, Sag - you can't just jump on the plane and then jump off while it's in midair. Take your choices seriously, wake up!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda