3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Perfectionists During Mars In Virgo Starting July 29 To September 14, 2021

Three zodiac signs are in for a treat once Mars in Virgo begins on July 29th. For Virgo, Capricorn, and Aquarius their perfectionistic side comes out stronger than ever before.

Mars in Virgo has the capacity to send shivers up and down our spines.

To think of a sign as analytical and nit-picky as Virgo being ramped up by the sheer firepower of Mars, well, it looks like we're in for a whole lot of criticism, dissatisfaction and perfectionism starting on July 29 and lasting through September 14, 2021.

Is this something that's going to affect us all? To a degree, yes, but some more than others.

For Air signs, it will feel like a tremor in the Force, as they say in Star Wars, and for Earth signs - like Virgo, it's going to become solid, manifest - physical.

One of the things we will notice is that even if we are not an Air or Earth sign, we will be influenced by this transit.

We may find ourselves impatient to a fault, or perhaps a little too 'elitist' in our treatment of others.

The advice here is to think before we speak, especially if what we believe we need to say might harm someone's mental state.

Zodiac signs who are perfectionists during Mars in Virgo starting July 29, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

First of all, you're in Leo season, right now, and that has never brought out the best in you. If anything, you're already feeling scrappy; looking for a fight if for no reason other than to feel alive.

As of July 29, you'll have Mars in your sign, which should bring out your worst side - the side everyone around you dreads.

I believe Elton John wrote a song that could describe your general demeanor over the next couple of weeks and that song title would be, "The Bitch is Back."

More than likely, you relish this title; it keeps you scary, and you adore being feared.

Let's just put it this way - everything that makes you a dislikable Virgo is about to go pro. I hate to put it this way, but during this transit, you're about to win the 'Bitch of the Year' award.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Being an Earth element sign, you are one of the people who will physically feel Mars in Virgo's influence. How this will manifest is in your intolerance of whatever situation bugs you, and in the stress you allow it to cause you.

This stress is dangerous, and you should learn to combat this kind of anxiety with meditation or breathing exercises.

Headaches, even migraines may take over during this phase. And as we all know, we cannot exist on Advil and stress alone - we need balance...YOU need balance, Capricorn.

You're always so tightly wrapped and in control, but never did you anticipate how tense it might become when you're as perfection-seeking as you are.

Let go of this need to doubt everything. If you look hard, you'll find fault in everything that exists. Do you really want to live your life this way? You've been warned - now it's up to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may feel torn during this transit, Aquarius, as you begin to recognize both how judgmental you're becoming AND how you dislike this trait in yourself. It's like you'll be fighting against yourself during this period of time.

On one hand, you'll be sitting around anticipating failure, while on the other, you'll despise the idea that that's what you're doing. You don't want to be the downer, yet you won't be able to help yourself.

Mars in Virgo brings out a mean streak in you, and being that you're also highly creative and imaginative, you may find novel ways to present your aggression; in other words, whether you want to or not, you're going to hurt someone's feelings, which, in turn, will bring you heaps of guilt.

The best advice here would be to pause before striking - consider other people's feelings during this astrological event, if at all possible.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda