Monthly Love Horoscope for August 1 - 31, 2021:

Your zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope is here for the month of August 1 to August 31, 2021, and everyone's horoscope is impacted by the current astrology.

Leo season is in full swing.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo, Venus is in Virgo, and Mars is in the sign of Leo, too.

This month's love horoscope is full of change, particularly in relationships with others.

August is shaping up to be a month of changes, truth telling and a return to romantic partnerships.

With many astrological transits are encouraging us to speak our truth and to follow our hearts or release anything that we’ve previously outgrown (or no longer resonate with), it means one thing; there’s no longer any ignoring the direction that our souls are meant to take.

The greatest love will not only free us, but it will help us become more ourselves than we’ve ever been.

Yet in order to do that we must recognize the ways in which we’re still holding ourselves back by trying to keep our old life while we build our new one.

We can’t always take everything or everyone with us and sometimes even a security blanket can be cumbersome if it’s always dragging along behind us.

There is a difference between the love that feels comfortable versus a love that sets us on fire.

But this isn’t about just passion but in being able to live our lives as our truth authentic self, no matter the cost.

These astrological themes during August's monthly love horoscope will be lingering until the end of the year and while there is usually no dramatic change that occurs overnight, what’s coming is about the slow progression of undoing everything that no longer fits so we’ll have more space in our lives for what will.

While change is often slow, expect some possible big turnarounds or changes during the second Full Moon in Aquarius on August 22nd, 2021 because during that time we will be feeling more ready to take action to break free from anything that has been holding us back.

And remember it’s not always about what you must do to reach your destination, but what you can do today to help you be further ahead for tomorrow.

Freedom isn’t easily won, but it is a battle that is always worth waging, especially when it’s for love.

Transits that affect your monthly love horoscope for August 1 - 31, 2021

Friday, August 6, 2021 — Sun in Leo square Uranus in Taurus

A challenging time for finding patience in dealing with difficult relationship situations.

Tempers may be quicker around this time as will the need to for change.

Make sure any changes that you’re making in your love life are the ones you’re really seeking.

Sunday, August 8th, New Moon in Leo

An excellent time to plan seeds for a new beginning based on truth, confidence and love.

We will be more apt to follow our hearts and to act authentically rather than from past wounds or programming.

Look for ways that you can honor the truth of your heart so that you can open it more deeply to the one that calls to it.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 — Mercury enters Virgo

An excellent time for planning and communicating those plans to our romantic partners.

Whether this means that we’re wanting to progress the relationship, make plans together or transition away from each other altogether it’s an excellent time for figuring out how to get from where you are to where you want to be.

Monday, August 16, 2021 — Venus enters Libra

One of her home signs, this isn’t just a return to love, but a return to balance with a focus on equal partnerships.

This means that we won’t just be looking to build a romantic relationship but a romantic partnership in which we can co-create a life together knowing that by doing so we both will become stronger.

Commitments also tend to be more serious around this time too, so engagements or moving in together is not out of the question.

Thursday, August 19, 2021 — Uranus turns retrograde in Taurus

A time for us to break the chains of what is holding us back and to let anything that is currently falling apart crumble altogether.

While at times we can be afraid of what the change will bring, during retrograde we not only become more aware that we need to act, but we can see the bigger picture in how it’s all connected.

Sunday, August 22, 2021 — Sun enters Virgo

The beginning of Virgo Season will bring with it a return to any health matters that we’ve previously neglected as well as asking us to strategize plans for how we want the end of the year to go.

While we can’t be stuck in planning mode every day, if we don’t stop occasionally to make sure we’re heading in the direction we want to go, it’s easy to get off track.

Sunday, August 22, 2021 — Second (Double) Full Moon in Aquarius

This is the second of back-to-back full moons in Aquarius this summer beginning with the one that occurred on July 23rd.

When we see two full moons of the same sign occur like this it means that we weren’t ready to act with the first, so we needed another to help encourage us along on our path.

The theme for this is releasing what isn’t part of your truth and letting go of any relationships that are holding you back.

Prepare yourself for the life you want to live, not the one you think you must.

Monday August 30, 2021 — Mercury enters Libra

With the planet of communication moving into the same sign as the planet of love, it means that we’re going to be more able to speak and communicate what it is we need to in our relationships.

We will be more docile, gentler, nurturing and seeking to find a balance within ourselves and our relationships.

Monthly Love Horoscope for August 1 - 31, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the energy the month ahead, it means that you’re going to have to speak from your heart more than you’re used to.

While actions still matter this is a time to clear any lingering confusion and make the steps necessary to be able to communicate what is on your heart, especially as it likely will change a close romantic relationship.

Instead of trying to plan the outcome, focus instead on simply being honest about your feelings and needs, then let the universe take care of the rest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The beginning of the month could have you feeling a little out of sorts, almost as if you aren’t sure what is bothering you.

This is likely a new wave of energy that is coming in around the middle of the month that will help you make plans for the long-term view you’ve been developing for your life.

If there’s a space where you’ve been holding back or trying to give a situation time to play out, now is the time to address your concerns.

You don’t have to have everything figured out to take that next important step.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Occasionally it seems you get these moments of clarity about yourself, your life and of course about love.

This month will be one of those moments which will help you connect the dots about a lot of those recent questions you’ve been asking yourself.

This is only one piece though because the most important part comes next, what are you going to do about it.

While you are usually great at ideas, you often get stuck in how to change actions or behaviors so you can get closer to your goal. This time the answers for these questions rest within yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This month it’s all about letting the ball drop. With your recent work in discovering just how important it is to speak your truth you will realize that it’s impossible to keep things going as they have been and still honor yourself in the process.

This may feel a bit like tug of war with how you’ve always done things and how you want to do things moving forward.

Relax into the process and recognize that you’re relearning how to not just honor your truth, but how to love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are new beginnings everywhere if you’re willing to look. You are never stuck in something just because it was true once, especially a relationship. The thing is that while it’s important to follow our hearts and speak our truth, sometimes as we grow those changes.

In this case the most important thing that we can do is honor that instead of backing ourselves into a corner saying this is the path we’ve chosen. Look for where change is guiding you this month, instead of the other way around.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There is always one final hurdle that stands between us and the life that we want to live. Sometimes we find that it’s us, sometimes it’s a belief and at others it’s a relationship that we just haven’t wanted to completely part ways from.

The thing is though that every relationship may serve some needs, it’s just a matter of whether those needs it serves are still those you have. When we level up in our life it is in all areas, don’t hold yourself back just because it’s difficult to let go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The biggest way that you give your power away is by pretending that a relationship meets your needs when in fact it doesn’t. We can never sacrifice ourselves out of waiting for another to be ready and instead must always take in the truth of the moment.

Don’t be afraid to dream or love bigger than you ever have before, especially if it means that you must take the path in life you never thought you would. Remember that reward and risk always come hand in hand, but the biggest regret is not honoring yourself and your needs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are ready. It may not completely seem like you are, but this new chapter in your love life that you’ve been creating for some time is finally ready to begin.

Whether or not that means someone new is at the door or not, you are crossing a threshold this month from which there is no return.

Instead of only focusing on what it seems like you’ve giving up, look at what you will be gaining.

If someone is meant to travel with us into our growth, they will and if not then it’s the gentlest way the universe can say, “No, that’s not for you”. Listen for the obvious yes’s this month, even if they go against what you thought would happen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There’s no point in pretending any longer. There’s no point in trying to ignore how far you’ve come and all the changes that have taken place.

Going back just isn’t an option any longer and the more you sink deeply into this truth then the more peace you will find in your heart about what’s to come.

You enjoy change on multiple levels but only when it’s the change you are expecting, this month may bring some detours to what or when you thought things would play out.

Stay grounded in who you are and remember that everything that’s manifesting is something that you’ve prayed for.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be willing to step into who you truly are this month and the life that you want to claim as yours.

Any unhappiness or sadness that you succumb to are because of the choices that you’ve made or those you refuse to make.

As harsh as this might be, once we can take accountability for our circumstances, we then have the power to change them.

There is no excuse big enough to make you forget the call of your soul.

While leaving behind people from our past or embarking on a new journey with someone new can be overwhelming, sometime staying where we are is the most lethal option there is.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As this month progresses, so do you expand into newness.

Not just in terms of new possibilities on the horizon and new ways of existing in love, but within yourself.

When we have completed a healing process, we are free to look at love differently, we are free to love with the wisdom of experience without the fear of being hurt again.

This is what it means to be renewed, to have hope and to let everything that we experience make us not just into better people but into the people that we’re meant to be.

It’s time for you to claim this phase of your life as you have earned it ten times over.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life never works out the way that you imagine, but it does always work out the way that it’s meant to which means that it’s often better.

As much as you’ve been doing work to receive, letting go comes up as a theme for this month.

Perhaps not in terms of people as much as the dreams you had for the way you thought life and a particular relationship would go.

But this is not a bad thing. When you can let go of the way that you thought your dreams would manifest, you might actually see they already have.

