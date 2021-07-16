3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Face Their Fears (And Conquer Them) During The Critical Degrees Of Pallas Retrograde In Pisces, July 16 - November 8, 2021

No one likes to feel afraid, and when fear is knocking at the door only a few people have the courage to face what is there and conquer it.

For three zodiac signs conquering their fears can be what happens during the critical degrees of Pallas retrograde in Pisces.

Whoa there - Pallas Retrograde? What the heck is that all about? We know Mercury is usually the retrograde King is these parts, but holy moly, are we about to find out that - ASTEROIDS - go retrograde as well, and that they effect us, too?

Yes, friends - Pallas, an asteroid found somewhere between Mars and Jupiter, is about to go retrograde, and guess what it brings? Chaos!

Well, let's not jump to conclusions...the chaos we speak of is the chaos in potential, meaning we need to seriously watch where we tread over the next couple of months.

Now, this Pallas retrograde is in Pisces, which can go any number of ways for us; we might find ourselves highly inspired - until our inspiration drives us mad.

Or, we might decide that everyone around us needs to do our bidding - until they go mad. In other words, we may be on the verge of becoming truly and utterly obnoxious.

This is the astrologically energy we're dealing with, starting July 16 and lasting until November 8, 2021.

Oh boy. Oh boy, oh boy. Who's about to face their fears, thanks to Pallas retrograde in Pisces?

Zodiac signs who face their fears and conquer them during Pallas retrograde in Pisces, July 16 to November 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What's your fear, Aries? The stars tell us that you fear being abandoned, left alone - you fear a lack of attention, and in your life, you've done all you can - both positive and negative actions - to create that circle of onlookers, just so you can feel safe and secure. You want the attention and you fear it leaving you.

Pallas retrograde is about to give you a taste of the what your fear may result in: aloneness.

As a super strong personality, you have probably angered a few people in your life, and it will be during this retrograde season that these people will let you know in no uncertain terms, that they are tired of being in your line of fire and that they are unilaterally shutting you down.

The pain of this rejection will be oddly satisfying to you, because in the long run, you will come to know that this great fear of yours - is not so bad.

You feared being abandoned, but when it actually happens, you feel a sense of ironic relief.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You'd never think that a little ol' asteroid would be able to have such a 'weird' effect on your life, but those little ol' asteroids are actually minor planets and yes, they are big enough to influence the workings of the cosmos.

What you, Taurus, are about to experience is this dire need to be number one - in someone's life, at your job, at a party...you want to win, and you may go out of your way to make such a thing happen.

The cost? You'll be made into a fool for your efforts, and like many others - this is your greatest fear. Nobody wants to be made into a fool.

The retrograde action here literally counteracts your intention, so if you want something really bad - like this obsession with being everyone's number one this or that - this little ol' asteroid is going to work against your wishes.

The harder you work, the harder it works, as it has only one purpose - to pull in a negative way. Your best bet here would be to tone down your hyper passionate desire to rule the world, and just settle into accepting things as they are, for now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Oh what fun we're having now, especially with Pluto, Jupiter, and Neptune in retrograde. Asteroid Pallas joins the party mid-July just to make sure folks like you, Leo, are thoroughly confused by the events of your life.

What this is going to look like in your life is about you not seeing the social queues and acting inappropriately - again, and again. You never got the hint: people are not you, they're not an extension of your ego.

And, naturally, one of your biggest fears is not being understood. You don't recognize boundaries during this transit, and the blurred lines may get you in a heap of trouble if you don't start getting with the program.

For instance, you may want to do a good deed for someone, so you barge into their space and take over, thinking you're doing the right thing.

Meanwhile, they are resenting your very existence and want nothing to do with your help; not because they don't like you, but because they didn't ask.

That's the crux of this retrograde, Leo - you'll interject yourself into everyone's business, thinking you're being a 'nice guy' and what you're really becoming is a nuisance. Do yourself a favor before you do someone else a favor: Ask first.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.