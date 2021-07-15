3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Fated Encounter, July 15 To September 1, 2021

Every now and then, we find ourselves experiencing something that can only be described as 'fated.'

We can't see it coming, but when fate hits, we can see how all the roads we traveled upon led us to this one place, this one moment of destiny.

We couldn't escape it, and yet - we somehow put ourselves in its path, and now it's up to us to live it out. That's fate.

When all roads lead to one, we are then forced to confront what's before us.

It's no longer about choice - though we always have that, even if that choice is about how we perceive and interpret our circumstance.

When fate knocks and hands us our new path, we are being given the gift of change, and it is up to us to make the best of it.

We have so many astrological transits happening right now, specifically between July 15 and September 1, that we may feel tugged and pulled on.

For some signs - the book of destiny is being written right now, and what looks to be coming is the idea of fate bringing in new encounters.

Newness, perhaps a little shock, and a period of adjustment. I would recommend that we open our hearts to this kind of change and ready our minds to perceive this change as positive.

Which signs are due for a fated encounter between July 15 and September 1, 2021?

Zodiac signs who will have a fated encounter starting July 15, 2021 through September 1, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

During this time you are going to witness the closing of something you value - it might be a restaurant, or a nightclub...it's a place where you took refuge and were able to have a good time while there.

This may also be about some sort of hub that you frequented (even online) that is about to blip out of existence.

This ending hits you hard, and it pumps up your paranoia, which sends you spiraling into a place of self-pity; you wonder if you'll ever have friends again.

You wonder if your life is over and if you should now just burrow into a hole and live the rest of your life out, in darkness.

Yes, the drama will be high...but the surprise is coming, and that is that someone who was involved with your hub of happiness is about to reach out to you. A friend!

This is your fated encounter, because this person is about to renew your faith in a social life. No, Virgo, it's not over.

One door closes and another door opens. Remember the words of the Frankenstein monster, "Friend, good."

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Between July 15 and September 1, there's a lot of wiggle room for astrological events to shake our lives up.

Your fated encounter will be happening during the month of August, and by the look of it, it's going to be a financial 'moment of reckoning.'

This could possibly mean that you are about to inherit a fortune, or at least a large sum of money - it also means that someone may not live to tell this story, and that could be emotionally rough for you.

This is not a promise, it's just an interpretation of a line up of stars that say that Libra is due for an inheritance, and unfortunately, inheritances are usually associated with someone's death.

Your fated encounter is one where you are shocked by the news of someone's passing, yet this event leads to you falling heir to a fortune, of sorts.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You've always been proud to be you; you've taken the critique, the opinions, the judgments on your appearance, and never once have you cared.

You've always just been true to who you are, warts and all.

You have always acted or dressed in a manner that pleased your sense of aesthetics, yet you never wanted any attention or praise; you were just doing you, and that's all you needed.

What's about to change is that someone is going to offer you an opportunity that literally revolves around you being you.

Someone sees something in you that inspires them, which in turn leads them to present you with some great opportunity to monetize whatever it is that you do so well.

You may fight this, at first, feeling that all you really want is to be alone, happily and privately eccentric.

And then it'll hit: "I really do like money, and I really do enjoy being myself. If I can make money AND be myself, then why not!" You won't be selling your soul, Aquarius, have no fear.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.