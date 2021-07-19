3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Improves During Venus In Virgo Starting July 21, 2021

Venus in Virgo takes place this month, and it's an amazing time for love for three zodiac signs starting July 21st.

If we are to comprehend the significance of Venus in Virgo, we first have to understand what both the planet and the sign mean, individually.

Venus is the planet of love and beauty. Venus brings us contentment, harmony in our relationships - it inspires us to seek out beauty, and share it, as well.

Venus in Virgo starts on July 21, 2021, and it's a great time for love for three zodiac signs.

Every year, Venus enters each sign, spends some time there, and then moves on, leaving its blessings in the form of loving relationships and romantic adventures.

It coordinates with each sign, and works with the aspects available. Now, Venus is entering Virgo, and so, to understand the meaning here, we have to take a look at Virgo.

Virgo is the sign most associated with perfectionism and achievement. Virgo's are meticulous, detail-oriented organization freaks.

They are hard to work with, but they get the job done. Virgo is also associated with elitism and discipline. They believe they are the best person for the job, always, no matter what the job is.

When Venus is in Virgo, we are looking at a unique take on romance and love.

If there's something awry in one's relationship, Venus in Virgo insists on getting to the bottom of the issue by prying it apart, and if necessary - starting over.

Virgo wants us to know what we're dealing with - in love. No surprises here. The Venus in Virgo passage is idealistic, however that ideal revolves around truth, and truth is never a bad thing.

Which signs will see an improvement in their love life, thanks to Venus entering Virgo, on July 21?

Zodiac signs whose relationships improve during Venus in Virgo starting July 21, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may feel overwhelmed by moodiness during this time, but it's the kind of mood where you realize you need action, change.

While dark thoughts may enter your mind, it all becomes fuel for your next move, which, in this case, is about clearing away whatever issues exist in your present relationship.

You very much want to stay with your person; there's no evidence to suggest that you should shut down the relationship, however, knowing this, you also know that you have to work on what has gone sour. It could be an easy fix, the hardest part of which is the actual confrontation.

All the little details are Virgo-based worries, and each and every issue can and will be fixed. If you believe in your partner, and they in you, then use that foundation of love to build upon.

Don't let things going into disarray. Take advantage of that Virgo energy and use it wisely by mending your love life through open and honest communication, set in an environment of love and safety.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's no surprise that you, Virgo, react very well to a transit such as Venus in Virgo, and this particular event is going to fine tune your love life, according to your expectations.

What you want is truth; you want it from your lover and you want to be able to speak it as you see fit.

You no longer see the point in withholding or hiding things; if your partner has been quiet, you will pry the words out of them - because you cannot stand when your partner shrivels into the world of silent nothingness.

While they may not appreciate having their world disturbed, they will also come to know the benefits of being in a relationship with a Virgo - once the truth is out, there are no problems left to deal with, and then, suddenly, each party is living in the truth with nothing to hide.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Your romantic relationship will thrive during this season, and all because you very seriously want it to. You make it happen, Virgo - you always do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You, Capricorn, are not so dissimilar to our friend, Virgo, and when it comes to being nit-picky and demanding perfection, well let's just say you've definitely co-authored that book.

What you're looking for is...simply the best. Let them call you a snob, so what if you feel you will not tolerate anything less than the best? What's interesting is that this kind of attitude works for you, and is going to work splendidly in your love life.

Being that you're willing to put in the time and effort to upgrade your own romantic life, you don't mind if you have to put in a few days of hellish introspection; you also don't mind if your partner has to go through a few...um...changes, as well.

Emotional overhauls are necessary in your world, and if you want to make things work - and you always want to make things work - you have it at your control.

Virgo is guiding your hand, and Venus is there, supporting your mind - and your wishes. You're not all business, Capricorn, but when your love life demands a fresh new contract, you know exactly how to make that happen, and it's called 'good hard work.'

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.