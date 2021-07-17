Horoscope For The Week Of July 19 - 25, 2021

Your weekly horoscope for the week of July 19th through July 25th, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs while the Sun completes a transit through Cancer to enter Leo.

Right at the top, we've got a heck of week ahead of us. So far, July's been a month of stress and anxiety - we're absolutely chomping at the bit for relief.

This week holds certain transits for us that are both notable and somewhat promising.

Namely, this week we're looking at the Sun moving into Leo on the 22nd, a Full Moon in Aquarius on the 23rd and Mercury in Leo just around the corner.

For those of us in the age-range of 50 +, we're presently experiencing our Chiron return, which will aid us in healing old wounds, while we adjust our lives to fit our newfound wisdom.

The Full Moon in Aquarius is also set to test us. Comfort levels and safe places be damned! This week is all about risk - and the fear of taking them.

We do have Mars in Virgo, which will continue on throughout August, and will work on our need to tidy up our personal space, while inspiring us to take care of our health.

And we're leaving the last days of Cancer - which means it's time to break out of those easy going comfort zones so that we can ready ourselves for some fun - finally!

Your weekly horoscope for July 19 - 25 starts here:

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

On Wednesday, July 21, Venus is going to pay you a visit in the form of worrying about your love life. What you thought was rock solid is now being tested by fate; will your love life survive?

Yes, but not without a proper knock-down-dragged-out fight with your partner.

You'll probably be looking to make-up afterwards, though your partner may favor running you over with a truck - but you'll get that make-up stuff, because Aries, you always get what you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your ruling planet, Venus, is going to be making a heavy impression on you this week, as you notice how well things are going in your love life.

Single or partnered, you know what you want - and that knowledge didn't come about unintentionally. You worked for this; you aren't the same person who takes mistreatment with a grain of salt any longer.

You are someone who tolerates nothing but respect - and it's going to show up BIG TIME this week. And the fun really starts on the 23rd - eat it all up, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your hard work will pay off this week, Gemini, and by the time the Full Moon in Aquarius hits, you'll be ready to settle in for some fun, some frolic and a grand ol' celebration.

Things are looking well for you - what you've worked on, works. What you planned on, took place.

This will keep up until the 27th, when Mercury enters Leo, but until then - enjoy the fruits of your labor, and pay close attention to what works - and what doesn't, in terms of business decisions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got a few days left of your Sun season, Cancer, and that, in itself, is a good prompt for personal change. When you're in your zone, you get a little too comfy.

There's a difference between comfort and outright lazy slothfulness, and that's what you're bordering on.

Venus is about to stir up your House of Communication, on July 21 - just in time to greet Leo, on the 22. This week you'll go from tired and bored to inspired, talkative and on the ball. Finally, you have something to look forward to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Almost there...almost, wait for it...and...Happy Leo season! You've still got a couple of days left of Cancer, but yes, my friend, Leo season is upon us and that means you are in your power.

What this week will ask of you is patience. You'll be in a situation that requires poise and calm - you can do this, Leo.

You can bide your time and wait patiently while all good things unfold, just for you. Come Thursday, July 22 - the world will most definitely be your oyster, and you are going to want to roar about it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a good week to be bold and daring, Virgo - not like you need a prompt in this department, but just in case you haven't gone outside all dolled up and shining like a new penny - it's time.

You're about as over Cancer season and it's mixed bag of emotions as you can get - and Leo is starting to look mighty good.

You want good times again; friends, food, drinks - it's all starting up again, this week. You're not about moderation right now - this week is all about indulgence and having a good time with other people.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You just got over the influence of retrograde Chiron in Aries, and you took an emotional beating for all its worth. You came to know what troubled you, and now you're ready to move on.

This week is going to be spent trying to feel balanced.

You will be weighing your options; is there something in your life that needs work, and is there something else that you've been neglecting to even look at?

Your Libra nature wants balance always, and during this week, you'll being the process of weighing the things of your life for worthiness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is an important time in your life, and your best bet is to remember who your friends are - and to reach out to them so that you can know who's on your side, and who isn't.

While the majority of the week will be spent on work and work-related tasks, you might also find yourself a little unimpressed with your own bank account.

Your disappointment will only make you work harder, and by the time the Full Moon in Aquarius arrives, you'll be ready to shove all those papers to the side, while you plan for a most excellent weekend with friends.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're probably at the end of your rope when it comes to feeling vulnerable and a bit overexposed; do not worry, this will pass.

What happened was that you shared a lot of yourself, and now you regret being so revealing about your truth.

That's probably as a result of Chiron retrograde - it's making you think too hard, and when you think too hard, you start to feel degraded.

You have the Sun in Leo, coming at you, on July 22, and it's going to feel like you pushed the reset button. Good days are a-comin', Sagittarius - hang tight and keep believing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Good news is coming for you this week, Capricorn, and yes, it is professional. What's also working for you is the Venus in Virgo transit, which stimulates your desire for intense detail and organization.

While it's known far and wide that you are a work-a-holic, there's nothing like the help of a planet to bolster that effort.

You've also got Leo season coming this week, which powers you to a new level. You feel sharp, insightful, steady and ready.

Do yourself a favor - and I mean this: plan for some down time. Your work will stand out much better if you find a way to balance the constant work-work-work life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It has been decided: Aquarius is about to leave the house. Alert the media! And honestly, you can't be blamed for being so asocial - Cancer season has a tendency to keep us at home, under the blankies, glued to the TV.

Alas, Leo is breaking the door down and will arrive on Thursday, July 22 - and with the help of the Full Moon in Aquarius on the next evening, it's like all the Aquarians of the world will finally rejoice. Let your wild and crazy side out. You do you, Aqua Person!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

What you can expect, this week, Pisces, is a renewal of sorts when it comes to your love relationship.

This is the week where you and your person get into the lighter things in life; not everything has to be as laden in sorrow and confusion as it has been, so far, this July. This week is your break out week, thankfully.

Leo season will lighten your load, and the Full Moon, on Friday the 23rd is there to bring out all of your fun eccentricities. Be brave, Pisces - be yourself.

