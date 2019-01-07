21 Most Relatable 'Friends' Quotes Of All Time

Let's be honest, the entire show is relatable.

Unless you live under a rock, you've probably heard of the hit 90s sitcom, Friends, AKA one of the best television shows ever made. If you're like me, you probably even quote the show all the time.

This show is iconic. It's filled with relatable quotes and scenarios as you follow six on-screen besties you could ever want: Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross. They all have completely different personalities, yet they made one crazy, awesome friend group that everyone can relate to.

That's just what these Friends quotes show you!

A few years ago, I decided to watch the whole series in order and it reminded me how much I love the show. There were so many incredible moments that I'll never forget.

Friends is an absolute classic that never gets old. I'm always entertained, even if I'm watching an episode I've seen a thousand times.

Some crazy scenarios popped up in the show, and somehow it's still relatable to all of us living in the real world. Not everyone can magically have a huge apartment in New York City big enough to host parties and hangouts, but you get the point.

Friends has some of the best TV lines out there and I always crack up just thinking about them. Each character's personality shines through in the things they say. If you know them well enough, you can easily tell who said what before even seeing their name.

These classic quotes might bring back memories that were deeply hidden in your brain, but you'll probably be able to remember exactly what episode they are from.

Enjoy taking a trip down memory lane with the best friends you've never met with these throwback lines from the show. Here's "The One With" all the Friends quotes.

The Best Friends Quotes of All Time

1. "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it." —Monica Geller

2. "I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" —Chandler Bing

3. "Oh you like that? You should hear my phone number." —Phoebe Buffay

4. "It's so exhausting, waiting for death." —Phoebe Buffay

5. "Do you have a plan?"

"I don't even have a "pla." —Phoebe Buffay

6. "Isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?" —Rachel Green

7. "Food? Oh, give me." —Joey Tribbiani

8. "Until I was 25, I thought the response to 'I love you' was 'Oh, crap.'" —Chandler Bing

9. "They don't know that we know they know we know." —Phoebe Buffay

10. "Ah, humor based on my pain. Ah, ha, ha." —Ross Geller

11. "He's so pretty, I want to cry." —Rachel Green

12. "I tell you, when I actually die, some people are gonna get seriously haunted." —Ross Geller

13. "Hey, I cook!" —Rachel Green

"Offering people gum is not cooking." —Chandler Bing

14. "Everybody looks so happy. I hate that." —Phoebe Buffay

15. "See? He's her lobster!" —Phoebe Buffay

16. "No uterus, no opinion." —Rachel Green

17. "I wish I could, but I don't want to." —Phoebe Buffay

18. "Where have you been?" —Monica Geller

"Emotional hell." —Ross Geller

19. "Oh I'm sorry, did my back hurt your knife?" —Rachel Green

20. "Go tell him he's cute. What's the worst that could happen?" —Rachel Green

"He could hear me." —Monica Geller

21. "I hope it's still funny when you're in hell." —Rachel Green

Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.