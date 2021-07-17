3 Zodiac Signs Whose Secrets Get Revealed During Black Moon Lilith In Gemini, July 17 - August 1, 2021

New things are happening every day in astrology, and starting on July 17th through August 1st, 2021, three zodiac signs whose secrets get revealed can blame Black Moon Lilith.

Black Moon Lilith in Gemini. Sure sounds sexy, but is it?

Actually, it's quite sexy if you get turned on by intellectual conversations and profound exploration into the soul.

And that is what this event brings us - a desire to work things out by analyzing them and learning from the outcome.

Black Moon Lilith in Gemini will assist us in understanding those around us. Gemini is curiosity, expression of words, and sometimes, this zodiac sign is known for spreading gossip.

During this period of time we will unearth secrets and stubble upon great revelations. Life will be fascinating - for some, more than others.

This transit is also associated with conflict and disagreement, and yes, it does come with some less than attractive features, such as the instigating of fights and willful ignorance.

One might play the fool just to get away with delivering an obscene insult. "Who me? I'd never say something like that unless I was joking. Come on, can't you take a joke?"

Zodiac signs whose secrets get revealed during Black Moon Lilith in Gemini, July 17 to August 1, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You will be especially susceptible to the negative traits that come along with Black Moon Lilith in Gemini, and it will manifest as a fear of rejection.

You like to be involved; you never shy away from people, in fact, you prefer groups of friends.

You tend to have an agenda, however, and that is to be known amongst your friends as the knowledgeable one; you go out of your way to be the focal point person within the group.

Your biggest fear is that your group won't see you that way, and during this transit, you'll live in that fear, whether it's real and happening - or not.

You fear that others will know your secret: that you're scared and afraid of rejection.

This transit is going to work on those fears, which means that you will try and combat what you believe is happening, with too much talk, too many explanations, and way too much worrying about whether your people like you or not.

Heads up, Cancer - you are well respected and people do turn to you for supreme knowledge and wisdom, however, sometimes it's best to wait for them to approach you first, before you overshare and burden others with your vast mental prowess.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If there is a secret that will be revealed during the Black Moon Lilith in Gemini transit, it's the one that you pry out of someone in some kind of attempt to communicate with them.

Be careful what you ask for, Scorpio, as this transit may just give you want you want - which will be both eye-opening and surprisingly unwanted.

During this period of time, there's a good chance you are going to harass your partner or love interest, meaning you are going to ask them one too many questions about their past, and when they finally have had enough and they decide to give you what you want - you're not going to like it.

Don't pry for information, simply because you feel you need it. You're dealing with human beings, not data, and you need to take into consideration that not everyone lives and breathes just to please your sense of curiosity.

You will ask, and you will get - but you will be sorry you ever wanted to know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You're the person at the party who tells the really raunchy jokes and expects everyone to laugh, even though you've clearly misread the room.

The secret that's going to be revealed during this transit is the one where you find out that you're not as beloved, cherished or necessary in everyone's lives as you think.

And yes, that will sting. Any time we have to come into contact with the worst side of ourselves is a wake up call, and you are fortunate, Pisces, because this wake up call will help prevent you from becoming an even bigger fool in the future.

Black Moon Lilith in Gemini takes the long road in making us better people; in your case, Pisces, you're going to have to confront some of your really bad behavior - if you want to keep your friends intact.

The advice for getting through this transit is to think before you speak, and use some discretion; even though you're a highly compassionate person, you, too, can be boorish and insensitive when it comes to the feelings of others.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.