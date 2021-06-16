3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes During Cancer Season 2021

Cancer season will change love for so many zodiac signs. Cancer rules the home, what's familiar and is like the Moon - forever changing.

Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer (June 21 through July 22) and we should all be feeling an upgrade in our 'sensitivity' sector.

Cancer season brings out our emotional side but it can also leave us feeling quite vulnerable, especially when it comes to love and family.

If you are a Cancer, have Cancer Rising or Cancer Moon in your chart, you can expect this season to bring about emotional upheaval.

If you aren't a Cancer, you can count on the fact that no matter how strong or brave you 'think' you are, you are still subject to Cancer's influence.

There will be moments of profound self-discovery to come, as well as a few incidents of self-doubt and insecurity.

There are certain signs that take Cancer's influence to heart.

These signs are strong-willed zodiacal forces who tend to grow and learn from their own moments of weakness and vulnerability.

Cancer does affect our love lives and depending on how we interpret this influence, Cancer's effect can either make us - or break us, in terms of love and romance.

Who is about to experience a major change in their love life, due to the influence of the Sun in Cancer?

3 Zodiac signs whose love life changes during the Sun in Cancer season 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This season is going to hit you like a well-deserved vacation - and it's all going to be about how you deal with the emotional and mental aspects of your love life.

What's going to happen to your love life over the next month is that you're going to finally get to relax.

Yes, Aries, we all know that's not on your playlist, but relaxing into a trustworthy relationship - with no threat - is exactly what's on the menu for you, and if you let yourself accept this great bit of 'luck' then you'll be one content Ram.

If you are with a partner, you'll come to the realization that everything is good, and that worrying is worthless at this point.

If you are not with a partner, you are going to feel less desperate.

Your lack of fear will no longer be there to act as a black hole of neediness, and your vibe will not be like that of someone who is a literal bottomless pit of need - and that is exactly what's going to open the door for you to attract the right person - the one you CAN trust with your life.

So, partnered or not, Aries, Cancer season is going to give you the gift of a tranquil mind and worry-free love life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes, all you need is a good cry - and yes, sometimes that cry lasts a week. But purge you will and all of your emotional efforts will grant you what you've been looking for: peace.

It's going to be a relatively stress-free season for you, and where love is concerned, things will feel a lot easier than they have in the most recent past.

You've come to the conclusion that nothing happens in love unless it's a two-way street, meaning both parties have to step up and do their share. In the past, you've been the doer, while your partner is the one who gets to sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Well, Cancer season is going to change all that up, and it's going to take place because you're going to realize that the only thing that can take it to the next level is solid honest communication.

Now, you may do some of that communicating with tears in your eyes, but not all of those tears will be sad; in fact, if you put in the verbal work now, those tears will definitely become happy tears.

In other words, if you make the effort to talk about ALL your issues - with a heavy emphasis on LISTENING in return, you can walk away with much more than your sanity - you can settle into a true, working love relationship that has the power to last a lifetime.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Let's put it this way: You are sick and tired of not getting your way, and it's starting to affect your love life - or the love life you wish for.

How Cancer Sun is going to work your nerves is in the hypersensitivity you'll notice in everyone around you - you won't be able to understand this, and you'll start to see people as weak - a big mistake on your part.

What's about to happen is that you are so impatient, you're going to start putting out ultimatums. If you're partnered, you'll tell your partner they have to change, 'or else.'

The same will go for your friends - and they too, like your partner, will rebel against this idea that everything has to go your way.

The only thing that can go your way, Leo, is how you perceive the world, and if your perception is one that can only see the faults of others, then you'll never be happy - and we all know that happiness is your birthrate and something you desperately want.

People aren't weak, they are emotionally sensitive due to Cancer season. Also, people aren't there for your amusement - they are autonomous creatures, and you do not own them.

Your love life stands to become chaotic if you don't start applying compassion and understanding. Take advantage of Cancer season and get yourself some EMPATHY.

Honorable mention for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

More than anyone else here, you need to watch your back during Cancer season, when it comes to love.

You like to pride yourself on your ability to attract honesty and integrity, but your pride, here, is going to blind you to the fact that there's someone in your life who is lying to you right now...and you absolutely do NOT want to know the truth.

Your love life is about to get a rude awakening, and the possible damage ensued can be avoided if you cut to the chase immediately by 'having the talk' with the person in your life whom you trust with your heart.

