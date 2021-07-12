Love Horoscope For Tuesday, July 13, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 13, 2021.

The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Leo entering Virgo on Tuesday.

We are over the astrological hump as the Sun finally reaches the second-half of Cancer season. Emotionally, things are starting to intensify in the love department - and it can be revealing for your love horoscope this Tuesday.

A magical event takes place on Tuesday affecting several zodiac signs, but especially Leos.

Venus and Mars perfect in their conjunction, so we have this intense balance of lust and love while they dance in the zodiac sign of Leo.

and it can launch, break or redefine many zodiac sign relationships.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're pulled in a few directions right now when it comes to love. One part of you wants to have fun, but you also want to be the center of attention.

It's not impossible to have both, Aries, but it will require some compromise.

You might not be able to have all that you want and need at the same time, but what you can have is a lot of fun trying to figure it out in the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When things at home are a bit off-balance it's hard to feel like you've got the stability you need to really let your heart be out on your sleeve.

The thing is that you're ready to demonstrate a flirtier side to you, and you may be surprised by the change you ignite in others.

You taking the first step may be exactly what is needed to create the magic you hope to feel in your house and home with the people you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

How can three simple words be so hard to say? When you're ready to say, "I love you" but you're unsure that the timing is right, you might hold back in fear instead of speaking from your heart.

There comes a time when you simply have to tell the one you love the truth about the way that you feel. Even when you're unsure that they feel the same way.

It can be awkward when you have to be the first one to open up, but someone has to do it, so why not you?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money is such a touchy subject, but it can also be what helps you bring you and your partner on the same page.

Put your money to good use. You can plan something simple, and schedule a sweet date night this week.

Create a memory that brings you closer together and don't forget to take lots of selfies.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's nothing wrong with loving yourself, and being in love with yourself is OK, too.

The thing is that you might be demanding a little more attention than others are ready to give to you, and even the smallest bit of less can feel like a lot of rejection.

Hurt feelings can result, and if that happens, nurse your ego yourself, Leo. During your quiet time, you might see things that you did or didn't do that could have produced a much different result.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're still feeling a little bit angry about a love that didn't work out in the past, and it's holding you back from having all that you want in your life right now. It's not fair to you, Virgo to keep living life looking through your rearview mirror.

You're being cautious now, but you might be too careful, then you'll completely miss out on the joy of love that you could be experiencing now - all because of someone else who might not even be thinking of you any longer. You're better than that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's not your imagination, Libra, there is tension in the air, and even if you're platonic relationship is one full of understanding, clear boundaries and mutual support there's still that nagging sense that there could be more if one of you would cross the the forbidden line.

You'll need to be on your best behavior this week as the Venus - Mars conjunction brings a little more curiosity into your life.

The sense of forbidden fruit can be hard to resist, but you might feel better ignoring temptation until this feeling passes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's something joyful about having a safe place to call your own, especially when things aren't going the way you hoped they would in your love life.

You may find work to be a superior hiding place where you can just let yourself breathe, even if it's just for a few hours.

While you're figuring things out in the home front and trying to understand what your next steps are, it will be reassuring to know that there is one area of your life that you excel, and can truly control when you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's hard to shake off the feeling that you have had an encounter with a soulmate, even if nothing happened as a result.

These are the moments in time when you see how the universe works, and it can throw you off. You may not want to change anything at all.

But, the idea that there is someone out there in the world that can fulfill your wildest dreams can make it pretty hard to resist thinking twice about reentering the dating scene to see if love is out there for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You've got so much love to give, Capricorn, and right now, you are feeling even more generous than ever to share all that you've worked hard to earn.

You want to give someone the world, and that means all of you, not just the left over parts of your day. This week, aim to squeeze in as much time as you can with the person you love.

If there isn't much opportunity, plan for the upcoming weekend to give that person a taste f what love with you can be now, and in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What you want and what others need seem to be at odd with one another right now, but the arguing and all the tension is an opportunity in disguise that you can use to build a bridge rather than burn one.

Use the strong reactions your loved one has to help you understand where your relationship falls short.

You might not be able to be all things at all times, but you can try to be sensitive, open and transparent as you work through your differences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The day can get ahead of you and before you know it the time has flow and there's little left for love. If you want to spend quality time together, you'll have to be proactive in pursuing it.

You won't be able to depend on little windows of opportunity to squeeze in a kiss or a hug.

Instead, today's love expressed will be the acts that build your relationship and make you see how you work together as a team.

