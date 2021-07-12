Your daily horoscope for July 13, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22nd.

The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Leo and enters Virgo, the sixth solar house of work, health, and daily routines.

It won't be an easy day, however. With Venus conjunct Mars our egos are slightly inflated.

The work-oriented Moon in Virgo will oppose Jupiter in Pisces. It may feel like there's too much to be done.

If your birthday is on July 11, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are sweet, kind and often put the needs of others above your own. You have a tender heart and love to do charitable acts.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include Italian fashion designer, Giorgio Armani and American actor Stephen Lang.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Clear the clutter, Aries. You need a sweep through all that you've stock piled during the pandemic.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of daily duties and health, and the next few days your inner clean freak can come out with a vengeance.

You know that to have a clear mind you need for things to be seamlessly flowing from start to finish. So, remove any barriers to your lifestyle that keep your day from humming.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Plan a little event that's playful and fun, and don't forget to laugh until your belly hurts this week, you deserve to laugh and enjoy life for a while.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of creativity and play, and why wait until the weekend to have the fun you deserve right now.

Make it a routine, if you can. Let there be one thing that you truly find enjoyable to do when the day is over and you want to unwind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Being together is all that matters, so when you have a chance to spend time with your loved ones, nothing compares. So, when you have a chance to get together, seize it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home and the family.

And, even though you love your space, and have so many things to tackle this week, these are your cheerleaders, the people who hooray for you when you are getting things done. Be sure to make time for them when you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're ready to pack your bags and get out of town for a vacation, Virgo. And even if you're not sure where you'd like to go, the act of looking into something can make all sorts of things happen.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication and travel.

This is summer, and there's so many fun things that you can do with your time if you plan ahead. Put together a picnic basket to have a late dinner in your local park, and watch the sunset. It will be so worth it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of house and home, and if you love a beautiful place with all the comforts, this weekend is your chance to really fine tune your living space.

You don't even have to go shopping for a bunch of things if you can't afford to right now. You can use what you already have. You've learned to work with less, so refurbishing things with items on hand can be a snap.

All you need is a a little glam in a room where you rest your head at night that's perfect for Leo. You've been killing it at work, and you deserve to treat yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are who you say you are, and when people seem to judge you for your transparency, you're partly upset but also you really don't care.

You'll feel this self-assurance. more intently as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of identity. Rather than waste your time on who likes you or who doesn't, focus on what you can control.

Being a little meticulous works nicely for you, and you can really improve things when you pay closer attention to the details.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Better watch your back during the first part of this week, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies, and they may be coming out of the woodwork to show you who they are and what their intentions have been.

This is not a time to try and fix broken relationships, but to start seeing that you have been choosing from a place of weakness, not power.

Set your standards higher, Libra. It's one thing to be a kind friend and another thing to be a pushover. When it comes to finding that balance, you may need a tune-up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Know the condition of your friendships, Scorpio. There may be some toxic relationships that cramp your style, and you need to separate from them.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships, and your desire to be loyal can also be met with your need to clear away negative energy.

It's a tough call when you have to figure out whether or not being alone is worth letting go of people in your life. Chances are, though, you'll figure it out before the weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What's your five-year plan, Sagittarius? Setting goals are needed, especially if you want to make it to a particular destination within your career.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of career and social status, and that dreaded feeling that you get in the pit of your stomach when it's time to go to work isn't getting quieter, it's getting louder.

This might not be the life you want to live for too much longer. You need to make decisions about your work, and the timing is now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A regular routine where you learn something new each day is a great idea, Capricorn. Perhaps joining an accountability group or hiring a mentor is needed.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of higher learning, and your craving for more is exponentially more powerful than your fear of being the youngest person in a classroom.

If your dreams involve going back to school, chances are you will do well, but you need to let go of what you think it will be like before you've had a chance to experience it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Get your finances in order, Aquarius. Knowing where money is spent and what resources are coming in is smart.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, and you may have more than what you thought you needed. An influx of resources could flow your way unexpectedly. Having a firm grasp on your current situation can help you to manage more when it comes through for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't want to seem desperate but there are times when you have to ask yourself if you're going to be the only one making all of the effort.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitment, and even though you tend to run away from problems, you'll be holding fast to what you want this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.