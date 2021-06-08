Love Horoscope For Wednesday, June 9, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 9, 2021.

There are things that we have to heal before we can feel really good about giving our hearts over to someone else.

One planet to be aware of that can indicate struggles you may face is Chiron, the Wounded Healer, which is currently in the zodiac sign of Aries.

Chiron in Aries is symbolic. Chiron in Aries is about identity matters, but also what it is that needs to heal to make you stronger after a broken heart.

On Wednesday, Chiron will speak with Saturn, the planet of structure, but also hard work.

What we get from Saturn on Wednesday is a bit of a push in the right direction, which can be difficult at first, but worth taking action on.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, June 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, there's the you that you hope to be and the you that you project to the world.

These two worlds collide today, and it can throw you through a loop - especially shaking your confidence when it comes to love.

Chiron, the Wounded Healer is in your sign, and it creates a stir of discomfort at times. You might be trying to assert yourself but not feeling like you should. And, it's chin up, Aries, you are about to get a call to change.

Chiron speaks with retrograde Saturn and this brings healing and structure to your sector of identity.

You may see what has held you back in a new light, perhaps mirrored in your relationships with others. This is a call to reclaim your power, and once you do, there's nothing to hold you back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are stubborn, and sometimes this has been a negative in love.

You might have ended a relationship prematurely only to feel like you missed out on the love of your life. This feeling of loss comes up with immense feelings of regret when Chiron speaks with retrograde Saturn today.

There are certain things you can change, Taurus, and the past is not it.

You may have to forgive yourself for choices you made and decide to move on, letting this memory go into the file, and learning that stubbornness is not always good when it comes to matters of the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friends have this strange way of pointing out the obvious but you still keep hoping for the best when you love someone.

Right now, you may be feeling insecure about going against advice, and could even hide from friends who know you too well and still try to reach out when you go missing in action.

These painful moments come when Chiron speaks with retrograde Saturn, and this is no time to bury your head in the sand and avoid a conflict or coming clean about your feelings.

Talking things over with friends is not easy, but doing so can bring healing to your heart, and give you the strength to let go of someone that's not right for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You work more than you like: on your relationships, at the office, and even at home.

And, how much you put into things vs what others do for you hits your heart and makes you wonder why. The wounded healer, Chiron speaks with retrograde Saturn.

Chiron is trying to make a statement about what you want and need from others, that you cannot give to yourself. Things like - respect, companionship, and comfort.

Saturn encourages you to make some tough decisions, and perhaps to set some limits on how much you do at the expense of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Any blow to your self-esteem can crush your ego for quite some time, which is why a cheating partner can cause you to shy away from love. It may hold you back from being with anyone even if you date once again.

Chiron in Aries speaks with retrograde Saturn, and this challenges your beliefs about love - and the way you've been approaching it with caution lately.

While you may not ever let your guard down completely, due to having been hit by such a big blow in the past, you may slowly feel better about trusting someone new and feeling more confident in yourself again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is supposed to come without strings attached. You know that it's not always right for someone to expect things from you after they do a favor, but there can be an undercurrent of expectation that turns you off.

Chiron speaking to Saturn can give you a strong desire to let a benefit you've been receiving go, especially if it feels like you have to do things that don't feel fair or practical.

Your relationships may push you to see things in a new light and make important changes that others won't like but you know are necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A past love that hurt you the most can be on your mind right now, and it may come up more now that you're thinking about getting involved with someone new.

There's a sense of betraying the memory or the hope that you'll get back together one day.

But, what if you do not? With Chiron speaking to Saturn today, there's a door of opportunity opening that helps you to let go of what you had once thought could happen and give you the courage you need to move toward a new relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want things to remain in place.

You need an order to some extent, and lack of predictability can cause you to feel like your love life is all over the place, and even a bit chaotic.

With Chiron making waves in your daily routines, things can feel a bit off lately for you.

There's a strong need to start opening up about your needs and wants when it comes to making your house a home - especially if you feel that you're doing most of the investing, and not getting anything back in return.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A part of you may still feel raw from disappointment in the love department, and you are ready to stop feeling the disappointment of lost love.

You might have felt slightly used financially by someone you've dated, and it's caused you to feel that generosity but needs to be in check.

You don't want to get used for money by someone you love so there's a desire to be careful more than usual. With Chiron speaking to Saturn, take the lessons of the past and learn from them. You have grown so much by experience, and you're ready to apply it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Everyone has problems within their family, but some dynamics make it hard to introduce a friend or potential partner to them.

While Chiron speaks with retrograde Saturn, your concerns about blending lives may start to surface.

Questions such as: do you really need to involve each other's parents at all or what does it matter if they accept your relationship? may start to surface.

This is a time for restructuring while you heal some of your own disappointments about what it means to be part of a family (your own).

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The sting of hurtful words still lingers and it's hard to forget what you've heard even after an apology has been given.

There's a reason why you have let something cur straight to the heart of you. You have been trying to let it go, but ignoring it has not been easy for you.

Right now, you feel challenged to get things back to where you once were. This may be possible, but you will want to do this on your own turns.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money is one of the hardest topics a couple can face. With Chiron in Aries, you may have experienced a sudden loss out of the blue. Financial mistakes can be hard for you when you're single or even when in a relationship.

You may feel afraid of the future, and as a result, feel uncertain about what it is that you need or want to bring things together.

With Chiron speaking to Saturn can have a significant impact on your ability to restructure your thinking about money and love. It's time to reflect on what works for you, and how you can redo things and improve them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.