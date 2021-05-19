Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 20, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, May 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Over the next 30 days we start off fresh, and whenever a new solar season arrives it's an opportunity to try something different and to get creative.

Thursday comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Creative, and this reminds us of our ability to reinvent life many times over.

The Sun enters Gemini pointing to the Magician tarot card.

The Magician tarot card is about multiple talents, and why it's so important to know which one to use and when.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Baby steps. You knew that this was a long journey when you first decided you wanted to build a little nest egg for you and your family, but, of course, you didn't realize how long it would be.

The light is shining at the end of the tunnel. You're paying things off as best as you can and soon you'll be at a place where you have the financial security you want so badly.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Not everyone who you love can be trusted. You know that some people just don't know how to handle it when you put so much faith in them.

They sabotage relationships just like they do in their own life. It's truly mind-boggling, and it can hurt your tender heart to watch. You have to put enough space between you and the other person. It's for the best.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good news is long overdue, so when you finally hear that something is going to happen in your life at first you won't believe it. What you really are doing is trying to defend your spirit from disappointment.

But, you're making yourself miss out on celebrating and anticipating what's to come. Instead of being afraid that it won't really pan out, believe that it will. If it wasn't going to happen, you'd know.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Thoughts create meaning and cause actions to happen in your life, and in the world around you.

It's important to be careful that the words you use aren't encouraging negativity.

Be as positive as you can because it's goodness you want to attract into your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You have a heart of gold. Treasure your experiences. Don't underestimate the power of your thoughts and feelings.

You have them for a reason. They are there to guide you. You know things intuitively, and you have to trust your gut.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Things that you have been so crazy, lately, that it's hard to keep up.

You have had to put out a lot of fires and manage a lot of factors without knowing if your efforts would be worth it. It feels hazy, but things will calm down soon.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Emotions can be difficult to understand. Like the Moon, they are often changing depending on your circumstances.

So, when you feel like you don't even know what you're thinking, take a step back. In just a little while you'll feel back to your usual self.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Your time is precious, so you will want to use it wisely. The hardest part is that you'll be offered opportunities that tempt you to squeeze in more than your schedule can bear.

You'll have to say no, even though it won't be easy. You only get so many hours in the day to accomplish what you set your mind to do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Everyone has a learning curve, and even if you're an expert in your field, you're still forever a student of life.

You may be following the lead of someone, but that does not mean you are a passive observer.

You can ask questions and volunteer to help - especially if it gives you a chance to test out your newly developed knowledge.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are bittersweet. It's normal to feel sad that you can't stay in this moment forever.

But if you didn't have the chance to move forward, you'd miss out on all the next best things that will happen in your life.

That's why this ending must take place. It gives birth to many others.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are a strong communicator today because you've taken the time to truly think out the problem.

So, when you propose a solution and someone else rejects it, take don't take it personally. It took you time to finally figure things out. It will take them time too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life isn't always fair, but no one can escape karma.

Even if a person does not get what you think they deserve now, there will be a meeting with fate in the future. Cycles always come around full circle.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.