Zodiac Signs Who Will Have The Best Love Life During Gemini Season

These twins want you to get out and get flirty!

Love is in the air, quite literally. Venus is in the sign of Gemini and the best season of all the zodiacs is approaching quicker than I anticipated.

That's right, Gemini season is coming in hot and boy, are we ready for the twins to take over!

How will this Gemini season affect your zodiac sign's love life, per astrology?

Love will be better than ever for so many. Double the personality means double the adventure and fun during this time of year for five lucky zodiac signs.

As a fellow Gemini myself, it's time to start preparing for my own personal Carnaval, if you will.

Under the tropical zodiac, the Sun transitions to the sign during late spring.

The beginning date for Gemini season is May 21st and lasts until June 21.

With the ruling planet being Mercury, known as the planet of communication, you will never regret engaging in conversation with someone who lives in this constellation.

Alas, this article is not only about Gemini's or their level of amazing. This is written for you, whether you may be a Leo or Sagittarius, to let you know what's in store for your love life during the Gemini season.

You will definitely feel the spring fever this year and we're here to give some of you an inside scoop of what that might mean for you.

You may be wondering, "What if my love life is nonexistent that month? Or even this year!?"

You could be right, but you could also be very wrong. Here's why: maybe there are certain areas in your life that need deeper work than reading a poetry book and drinking a green drink every morning.

I'm talking about really evaluating yourself and your desires, that way when the moment is right, your love will come knocking on the door.

2020 can possibly be the year where you find your special person!

Before you decide on who you think will be the right one, you might want to check your zodiac sign first.

Here are the four zodiac signs that will have the best love life during this Gemini season.

Best love life during Gemini season: Leo (July 23-August 22)